Prettier plugin for format comment blocks and convert to standard Match with Visual studio and other IDE which support jsdoc and comments as markdown.

Many good examples of how this plugin work, are in tests directory. Compare tests and their snapshot

Configured with best practices of jsDoc style guides.

TOC

Installation

Install and configure Prettier as usual Install prettier-plugin-jsdoc

npm i prettier-plugin-jsdoc --save

yarn add prettier-plugin-jsdoc

Config

Set prettier-plugin-jsdoc to your plugins list.

.prettierrc

{ "plugins" : [ "prettier-plugin-jsdoc" ], };

If you want ignore some type of files remove "prettier-plugin-jsdoc" from plugins or add empty plugins

module.exports = { "plugins": ["prettier-plugin-jsdoc"] overrides: [ { files: '*.tsx', options: { "plugins": [] }, }, ], };

Ignore

To ignore prettier use /* */ or // instead of /** */

Examples

Single line

function fun ( param0 ) {}

Format to

function fun ( param0 ) {}

React Component

const Component = memo( ( { message } ) => { return < p > {message} </ p > ; });

Format to

const Component = memo( ( { message } ) => { return < p > {message} </ p > ; });

Typescript Objects

Format to

Example

Add code to example tag

to

Description

Description is formatting as Markdown, so you could use any features of Markdown on that. Like code tags ("```js"), header tags like "# AHeader" or other markdown features.

Options

Key type Default description jsdocSpaces Number 1 jsdocDescriptionWithDot Boolean false jsdocDescriptionTag Boolean false jsdocVerticalAlignment Boolean false jsdocKeepUnParseAbleExampleIndent Boolean false jsdocSingleLineComment Boolean true jsdocCapitalizeDescription Boolean true jsdocSeparateReturnsFromParam Boolean false Add an space between last @param and @returns jsdocSeparateTagGroups Boolean false Add an space between tag groups tsdoc Boolean false jsdocPrintWidth Number undefined If You don't set value to jsdocPrintWidth, the printWidth will be use as jsdocPrintWidth.

Full up to date list and description of options can be found in Prettier help. First install plugin then run Prettier with "--help" option.

$ prettier --help # global installation

$ ./node_modules/.bin/prettier --help # local installation

ESLint

Install eslint-plugin-prettier

$ yarn add eslint eslint-plugin-prettier

Then, in your .eslintrc.json:

{ "plugins" : [ "prettier" ], "rules" : { "prettier/prettier" : "error" } }

Tsdoc

We hope to support whole tsdoc, if we missed somethings please create an issue.

{ "tsdoc" : true };

Contribute

1- Get a clone/fork of repo

2- Install yarn

3- Add your changes

4- Add a test to your change if needed

5- Create PR

This project extended from @gum3n worked project on GitLab.

Prettier

JSDoc

Support