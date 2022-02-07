openbase logo
ppj

prettier-plugin-jsdoc

by Hossein Mohammadi
0.3.30 (see all)

A Prettier plugin to format JSDoc comments.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

19.7K

GitHub Stars

92

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Readme

NPM

install size dependencies

Prettier Banner

prettier-plugin-jsdoc

Prettier plugin for format comment blocks and convert to standard Match with Visual studio and other IDE which support jsdoc and comments as markdown.

Many good examples of how this plugin work, are in tests directory. Compare tests and their snapshot

Configured with best practices of jsDoc style guides.

TOC

Installation

  1. Install and configure Prettier as usual
  2. Install prettier-plugin-jsdoc
npm i prettier-plugin-jsdoc --save

yarn add prettier-plugin-jsdoc

Config

Set prettier-plugin-jsdoc to your plugins list.

.prettierrc

{
  "plugins": ["prettier-plugin-jsdoc"],
};

If you want ignore some type of files remove "prettier-plugin-jsdoc" from plugins or add empty plugins

module.exports = {
  "plugins": ["prettier-plugin-jsdoc"]
  overrides: [
    {
      files: '*.tsx',
      options: {
        "plugins": []
      },
    },
  ],
};

Ignore

To ignore prettier use /* */ or // instead of /** */

Examples

Single line

/**
 * @param {  string   }    param0 description
 */
function fun(param0) {}

Format to

/** @param {string} param0 Description */
function fun(param0) {}

React Component

/**
 * @type {React.FC<{   message:string}   >}
 */
const Component = memo(({ message }) => {
  return <p>{message}</p>;
});

Format to

/** @type {React.FC<{message: string}>} */
const Component = memo(({ message }) => {
  return <p>{message}</p>;
});

Typescript Objects

/**
 @typedef {
    {
        "userId": {
        "profileImageLink": *,
        "isBusinessUser": "isResellerUser"|"isBoolean"|  "isSubUser" |    "isNot",
        "shareCode": number,
        "referredBy": any,
        },
        id:number
      }
     } User
     */

Format to

/**
 * @typedef {{
 *   userId: {
 *     profileImageLink: any;
 *     isBusinessUser: "isResellerUser" | "isBoolean" | "isSubUser" | "isNot";
 *     shareCode: number;
 *     referredBy: any;
 *   };
 *   id: number;
 * }} User
 */

Example

Add code to example tag

/**
 * @examples
 *   var one= 5
 *   var two=10
 *
 *   if(one > 2) { two += one }
 */

to

/**
 * @example
 *   var one = 5;
 *   var two = 10;
 *
 *   if (one > 2) {
 *     two += one;
 *   }
 */

Description

Description is formatting as Markdown, so you could use any features of Markdown on that. Like code tags ("```js"), header tags like "# AHeader" or other markdown features.

Options

KeytypeDefaultdescription
jsdocSpacesNumber1
jsdocDescriptionWithDotBooleanfalse
jsdocDescriptionTagBooleanfalse
jsdocVerticalAlignmentBooleanfalse
jsdocKeepUnParseAbleExampleIndentBooleanfalse
jsdocSingleLineCommentBooleantrue
jsdocCapitalizeDescriptionBooleantrue
jsdocSeparateReturnsFromParamBooleanfalseAdd an space between last @param and @returns
jsdocSeparateTagGroupsBooleanfalseAdd an space between tag groups
tsdocBooleanfalse
jsdocPrintWidthNumberundefinedIf You don't set value to jsdocPrintWidth, the printWidth will be use as jsdocPrintWidth.

Full up to date list and description of options can be found in Prettier help. First install plugin then run Prettier with "--help" option.

$ prettier --help # global installation

$ ./node_modules/.bin/prettier --help # local installation

ESLint

Install eslint-plugin-prettier

$ yarn add eslint eslint-plugin-prettier

Then, in your .eslintrc.json:

{
  "plugins": ["prettier"],
  "rules": {
    "prettier/prettier": "error"
  }
}

Tsdoc

We hope to support whole tsdoc, if we missed somethings please create an issue.

{
  "tsdoc": true
};

Contribute

1- Get a clone/fork of repo

2- Install yarn

3- Add your changes

4- Add a test to your change if needed

5- Create PR

This project extended from @gum3n worked project on GitLab.

Prettier

JSDoc

Support

Donate with Bitcoin

Donate with Ethereum

