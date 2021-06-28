Fixes formatting for go template files. The only peer dependency is prettier.

npm install --save-dev prettier prettier-plugin-go-template

The following file types are detected automatically: .gohtml , .gotmpl , .go.tmpl , .tmpl , .tpl , .html.tmpl

GoHugo / .html

To use it with GoHugo and basic .html files, you'll have to override the used parser inside your .prettierrc file:

{ overrides : [ { files : [ "*.html" ], options : { parser : "go-template" , }, }, ], }

VSCode

Make sure to always have installed both dependencies:

prettier

prettier-plugin-go-template

Also make sure that they are installed inside the same scope. Install both globally ( npm i -g ) or locally – otherwise prettier may not pick up the plugin.

Additional Options

{ "goTemplateBracketSpacing" : true }

Ignoring Code

Single Block

< div > {{if }} {{end }} </ div >

Multiline

< html > {{/* prettier-ignore-start */}} < script > {{ if }} Whatever. {{ else }} Psych. {{end }} </ script > {{/* prettier-ignore-end */}} </ html >

Changelog

AST rewrite

Fix inline actions

If / Else / Else-If support

Ignore formatting for blocks with `{{/ prettier-ignore /}}

Ignore large code sections with `{{/ prettier-ignore-start /}}...{{/ prettier-ignore-end /}}

Tweak general formatting

Support for multiline actions

Resolve bug #19: Fix template comments.

Resolve bug of single line if statements.

Go block statements will now be indented accordingly. Except for else . if, range, block, with, define, end

.

Fix broken shortcodes. Thanks to @alqu for discovering & fixing the bug.

