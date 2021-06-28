Fixes formatting for go template files. The only peer dependency is prettier.
npm install --save-dev prettier prettier-plugin-go-template
The following file types are detected automatically:
.gohtml,
.gotmpl,
.go.tmpl,
.tmpl,
.tpl,
.html.tmpl
.html
To use it with GoHugo and basic
.html files, you'll have to override the used parser inside your
.prettierrc file:
{
overrides: [
{
files: ["*.html"],
options: {
parser: "go-template",
},
},
],
}
Make sure to always have installed both dependencies:
Also make sure that they are installed inside the same scope.
Install both globally (
npm i -g) or locally – otherwise prettier may not pick up the plugin.
// .prettierrc
{
/**
* Enables & disables spacing between go statements.
* E.g. {{ statement }} vs {{statement}}.
* Default: true
*/
"goTemplateBracketSpacing": true
}
<div>
<!-- prettier-ignore -->
{{if }}
{{end }}
</div>
<html>
{{/* prettier-ignore-start */}}
<script>
{{if }}
Whatever.
{{else }}
Psych.
{{end }}
</script>
{{/* prettier-ignore-end */}}
</html>
else.
