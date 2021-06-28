openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ppg

prettier-plugin-go-template

by Niklas
0.0.11 (see all)

Fixes prettier formatting for go templates 🐹

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.6K

GitHub Stars

114

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

prettier-plugin-go-template

NPM Badge CodeCov Badge Contributions Badge

Fixes formatting for go template files. The only peer dependency is prettier.

npm install --save-dev prettier prettier-plugin-go-template

The following file types are detected automatically: .gohtml, .gotmpl, .go.tmpl, .tmpl, .tpl, .html.tmpl

GoHugo / .html

To use it with GoHugo and basic .html files, you'll have to override the used parser inside your .prettierrc file:

{
  overrides: [
    {
      files: ["*.html"],
      options: {
        parser: "go-template",
      },
    },
  ],
}

VSCode

Make sure to always have installed both dependencies:

  • prettier
  • prettier-plugin-go-template

Also make sure that they are installed inside the same scope. Install both globally (npm i -g) or locally – otherwise prettier may not pick up the plugin.

Additional Options

// .prettierrc
{
  /**
   * Enables & disables spacing between go statements.
   * E.g. {{ statement }} vs {{statement}}.
   * Default: true
   */
  "goTemplateBracketSpacing": true
}

Ignoring Code

Single Block

<div>
  <!-- prettier-ignore -->
  {{if }}
  {{end }}
</div>

Multiline

<html>
  {{/* prettier-ignore-start */}}
  <script>
    {{if }}
    Whatever.
    {{else }}
    Psych.
    {{end }}
  </script>
  {{/* prettier-ignore-end */}}
</html>

Changelog

v0.0.11

  • AST rewrite
  • Fix inline actions
  • If / Else / Else-If support
  • Ignore formatting for blocks with `{{/ prettier-ignore /}}
  • Ignore large code sections with `{{/ prettier-ignore-start /}}...{{/ prettier-ignore-end /}}
  • Tweak general formatting
  • Support for multiline actions

v0.0.10

  • Resolve bug #19: Fix template comments.

v0.0.9

  • Resolve bug of single line if statements.

v0.0.8

  • Go block statements will now be indented accordingly. Except for else.
    • if, range, block, with, define, end

v0.0.7

  • Fix broken shortcodes. Thanks to @alqu for discovering & fixing the bug.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


alqu
🐛 ⚠️ 💻
Gabriel Monteagudo
🐛
Bryan
🐛
Andreas Richter
🐛
Noah Brenner
💻 📖
silverwind
🤔
Charles Pence
🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial