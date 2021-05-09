:construction: Work in Progress! :construction:
Prettier C# adds C# support to the Prettier code formatter. Like Prettier, it is opinionated and restricts style options to a minimum. It runs where Prettier runs, including CI and pre-commit hooks.
Please note that this plugin is under active development, and might not be ready to run on production code yet. It will break your code.
Preview the result with this diff example.
yarn add --dev --exact prettier prettier-plugin-csharp
prettier --write "**/*.cs"
The plugin is written in JavaScript. It depends on the JavaScript port of ANTLR and relies on a fork of an unofficial C# 6 grammar from ANTLR. The grammar is precompiled to plain JavaScript and ready to use in the project.
Use your favorite Node package manager:
yarn
The grammar supports C# 6 as a baseline, and tries to catch up with recent additions. Contributions are welcome. To update the grammar:
src/csharp/*.g4 files.
yarn fetch-antlr
yarn generate-parser
The project is developed against a single grammar-complete regression test. There are no unit tests for the moment.
Run the test with:
yarn test
To test it out on an actual C# file:
yarn.
yarn prettier Your/File.cs to check the output.
Warren Seine