Prettier is one of the best tools that really help developers not to waste time on codestyle.
Listed below are some of the ways one could employ prettier in a project:
Pros:
Cons:
node_modules and a globally installed
prettier will be used instead, which might be of older version, etc. This leads to frustrating hiccups in the workflow and, potentially, bugs.
Pros:
Cons:
webpack-dev-server or
watchman), you'll be wasting resources and your bundler will be triggered twice on every change: first by user, then by prettier formatting
In short, idea is to make source code auto-
prettier-fy on every save. But to do it in a cross-IDE manner. Use of
webpack, eliminates the need to install and configure plugins on each developer's machine and also provides better efficency, as no other watchers are needed.
.prettierrc,
prettier.config.js,
"prettier" key in your
package.json file
.prettierignore file
Create an issue on pr, if you really need to support Webpack 1.
npm install prettier-loader prettier --save-dev
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.jsx?$/,
use: {
loader: 'prettier-loader',
exclude: /node_modules/,
}
}
]
}
};
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.jsx?$/,
use: {
loader: 'prettier-loader',
// force this loader to run first if it's not first in loaders list
enforce: 'pre',
// avoid running prettier on all the files!
// use it only on your source code and not on dependencies!
exclude: /node_modules/,
// additional prettier options assigned to options in
// - .prettierrc,
// - prettier.config.js,
// - "prettier" property in package.json
options: {
trailingComma: 'es5',
tabWidth: 4,
// additional options object for resolveConfig method
// @see https://prettier.io/docs/en/api.html#prettierresolveconfigfilepath-options
resolveConfigOptions: {
editorconfig: true,
config: 'config/prettier.config.js'
},
// skip rewriting source file.
// if true, only prettier the output
skipRewritingSource: false,
// skip prettifying file at startup.
// if true, prettier will be triggered after the modification of a file
ignoreInitial: false,
},
}
}
]
}
};
If you work with HTML preprocessor (Twig, EJS, Nunjucks, ...), you may want to process the output stream. Still you don't want the input template to be rewritten with the output. In that case, you'll need to tell the loader to keep the source file unchanged.
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.njk?$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'html-loader',
},
{
loader: 'prettier-loader',
options: {
skipRewritingSource: true,
},
},
{
loader: 'nunjucks-html-loader',
},
],
}
]
}
};
Install and use it only in development environment if you minimize code for production, don't do unnecessary work!
As a loader, that is modifying source code, it has known issue with double compilation in watch mode. With current
webpack API this problem can not be solved (the same problem exists in other similar projects). Webpack maintainers are not going to help with this.
All pull requests that respect next rules are welcome:
Before opening pull request to this repo run
npm t to lint, prettify and run test on code.
All bugfixes and features should contain tests.
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2017 Oleg Repin
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.