prettier-eslint-cli

by prettier
5.0.1 (see all)

CLI for prettier-eslint

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

prettier-eslint-cli

CLI for prettier-eslint

The problem

You have a bunch of files that you want to format using prettier-eslint. But prettier-eslint can only operate on strings.

This solution

This is a CLI that allows you to use prettier-eslint on one or multiple files. prettier-eslint-cli forwards on the filePath and other relevant options to prettier-eslint which identifies the applicable ESLint config for each file and uses that to determine the options for prettier and eslint --fix.

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed (with yarn) as one of your project's devDependencies:

yarn add --dev prettier-eslint-cli

If you're still using the npm client: npm install --save-dev prettier-eslint-cli

Usage

Typically you'll use this in your npm scripts (or package scripts):

{
  "scripts": {
    "format": "prettier-eslint \"src/**/*.js\""
  }
}

This will format all .js files in the src directory. The argument you pass to the CLI is a glob and you can pass as many as you wish. You can also pass options.

Vim

Vim users can add the following to their .vimrc:

autocmd FileType javascript set formatprg=prettier-eslint\ --stdin

This makes prettier-eslint-cli power the gq command for automatic formatting without any plugins. You can also add the following to your .vimrc to run prettier-eslint-cli when .js files are saved:

autocmd BufWritePre *.js :normal gggqG

CLI Options

prettier-eslint --help
Usage: prettier-eslint <globs>... [--option-1 option-1-value --option-2]

Prefix an option with "no-" to set it to false, such as --no-semi to
disable semicolons and --no-eslint-ignore to disable default ignores.

Options:
  -h, --help               Show help                                   [boolean]
  --version                Show version number                         [boolean]
  --write                  Edit the file in-place (beware!)
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
  --stdin                  Read input via stdin       [boolean] [default: false]
  --stdin-filepath         Path to the file to pretend that stdin comes from.
  --eslint-ignore          Only format matching files even if they are not
                           ignored by .eslintignore. (can use --no-eslint-ignore
                           to disable this)            [boolean] [default: true]
  --prettier-ignore        Only format matching files even if they are not
                           ignored by .prettierignore. (can use
                           --no-prettier-ignore to disable this)
                                                       [boolean] [default: true]
  --list-different         Print filenames of files that are different from
                           Prettier + Eslint formatting.
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
  --eslint-path            The path to the eslint module to use
                 [default: "./node_modules/eslint"]
  --eslint-config-path     Path to the eslint config to use for eslint --fix
  --prettier-path          The path to the prettier module to use [default: "./node_modules/prettier"]
  --config                 Path to the prettier config
  --ignore                 pattern(s) you wish to ignore (can be used multiple
                           times and includes **/node_modules/** automatically)
  --log-level, -l          The log level to use
        [choices: "silent", "error", "warn", "info", "debug", "trace"] [default:
                                                                         "warn"]
  --prettier-last          Run prettier last          [boolean] [default: false]
  --use-tabs               Indent lines with tabs instead of spaces.   [boolean]
  --print-width            Specify the length of line that the printer will wrap
                           on.                                          [number]
  --tab-width              Specify the number of spaces per indentation-level.
                                                                        [number]
  --trailing-comma         Print trailing commas wherever possible.

                           Valid options:
                           - "none" - no trailing commas
                           - "es5" - trailing commas where valid in ES5
                           (objects, arrays, etc)
                           - "all" - trailing commas wherever possible (function
                           arguments)   [string] [choices: "none", "es5", "all"]
  --bracket-spacing        Print spaces between brackets in object literals.
                           Can use --no-bracket-spacing for "false" to disable
                           it.

                           Valid options:
                           - true - Example: { foo: bar }
                           - false - Example: {foo: bar}               [boolean]
  --jsx-bracket-same-line  Put the > of a multi-line JSX element at the end of
                           the last line instead of being alone on the next line
                                                                       [boolean]
  --parser                 Specify which parser to use.                 [string]
  --semi                   Print semicolons at the ends of statements.
                           Can use --no-semi.

                           Valid options:
                           - true - add a semicolon at the end of every
                           statement
                           - false - only add semicolons at the beginning of
                           lines that may introduce ASI failures       [boolean]
  --single-quote           Use single quotes instead of double quotes. [boolean]

Any number of globs you wish to use to match the files you wish to format. By default, glob will ignore **/node_modules/** unless the glob you provide includes the string node_modules.

--write

By default prettier-eslint will simply log the formatted version to the terminal. If you want to overwrite the file itself (a common use-case) then add --write. You should quote your globs, otherwise your terminal will expand the glob before it gets to prettier-eslint (which can have unexpected results):

{
  "scripts": {
    "format": "prettier-eslint --write \"src/**/*.js\""
  }
}

NOTE: It is recommended that you keep your files under source control and committed before running prettier-eslint --write as it will overwrite your files!

--list-different

Instead of printing the formatted version of the files to the terminal, prettier-eslint will log the name of the files that are different from the expected formatting. This can be usefull when using prettier-eslint in a version control system hook to inform the committer which files need to be formatted.

--stdin

Accept input via stdin. For example:

echo "var   foo =    'bar'" | prettier-eslint --stdin
# results in: "var foo = 'bar';" (depending on your eslint config)

--eslint-path

Forwarded as the eslintPath option to prettier-eslint

--eslint-config-path

Resolve eslint config file, parse and forward config object as the eslintConfig option to prettier-eslint

--prettier-path

Forwarded as the prettierPath option to prettier-eslint

--log-level

Forwarded as logLevel option to prettier-eslint

--no-eslint-ignore

Disables application of .eslintignore to the files resolved from the glob. By default, prettier-eslint-cli will exclude files if they are matched by a .eslintignore. Add this flag to disable this behavior.

Note: You can also set the LOG_LEVEL environment variable to control logging in prettier-eslint

--prettier-last

By default, prettier-eslint-cli will run prettier first, then eslint --fix. This is great if you want to use prettier, but override some of the styles you don't like using eslint --fix.

An alternative approach is to use different tools for different concerns. If you provide the argument --prettier-last, it will run eslint --fix first, then prettier. This allows you to use eslint to look for bugs and/or bad practices, and use prettier to enforce code style.

prettier options

prettier-eslint-cli also supports the same command line options as prettier.

For example: prettier-eslint --trailing-comma es5

Refer to the prettier-eslint docs for documentation on these options

Integration

Any linter that support ESLint CLIEngine interface can be integrate with prettier-eslint

Knowed integrated package helpers

Standalone CLI tools based on prettier-eslint-cli

Contributors

Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):


Kent C. Dodds
💻 📖 🚇 ⚠️
Adam Harris
💻 📖 👀
Eric McCormick
👀
Joel Sequeira
📖
Frank Taillandier
Adam Stankiewicz
💻
Stephen John Sorensen
💻

Gandem
💻 ⚠️
Matteo Ronchi
🐛 💻
Benoît Zugmeyer
💻 ⚠️
Charlike Mike Reagent
💻 ⚠️
Dion Dirza
🐛
mrm007
🐛 💻
Jack Franklin
💻

Ryan Zimmerman
📖
Paolo Moretti
🐛 💻 ⚠️
bySabi Files
📖 🔧
Pavel Pertsev
💻 ⚠️
Josh English
⚠️ 🐛 💻 🔌
Spenser Isdahl
💻 📖 ⚠️
Björn Dalfors
🚇

Steven Scaffidi
📖
Daniel Wilhelmsen
💻 🚧

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

LICENSE

MIT

