CLI for
prettier-eslint
You have a bunch of files that you want to format using
prettier-eslint.
But
prettier-eslint can only operate on strings.
This is a CLI that allows you to use
prettier-eslint on one or multiple files.
prettier-eslint-cli forwards on the
filePath
and other relevant options to
prettier-eslint which identifies the applicable
ESLint
config for each file and uses that to determine the options for
prettier and
eslint --fix.
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should
be installed (with
yarn) as one of your project's
devDependencies:
yarn add --dev prettier-eslint-cli
If you're still using the
npmclient:
npm install --save-dev prettier-eslint-cli
Typically you'll use this in your npm scripts (or package scripts):
{
"scripts": {
"format": "prettier-eslint \"src/**/*.js\""
}
}
This will format all
.js files in the
src directory. The argument you pass to the CLI
is a glob and you can pass as many as you wish. You can also pass options.
Vim users can add the following to their .vimrc:
autocmd FileType javascript set formatprg=prettier-eslint\ --stdin
This makes prettier-eslint-cli power the gq command for automatic formatting without any plugins. You can also add the following to your .vimrc to run prettier-eslint-cli when .js files are saved:
autocmd BufWritePre *.js :normal gggqG
prettier-eslint --help
Usage: prettier-eslint <globs>... [--option-1 option-1-value --option-2]
Prefix an option with "no-" to set it to false, such as --no-semi to
disable semicolons and --no-eslint-ignore to disable default ignores.
Options:
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
--version Show version number [boolean]
--write Edit the file in-place (beware!)
[boolean] [default: false]
--stdin Read input via stdin [boolean] [default: false]
--stdin-filepath Path to the file to pretend that stdin comes from.
--eslint-ignore Only format matching files even if they are not
ignored by .eslintignore. (can use --no-eslint-ignore
to disable this) [boolean] [default: true]
--prettier-ignore Only format matching files even if they are not
ignored by .prettierignore. (can use
--no-prettier-ignore to disable this)
[boolean] [default: true]
--list-different Print filenames of files that are different from
Prettier + Eslint formatting.
[boolean] [default: false]
--eslint-path The path to the eslint module to use
[default: "./node_modules/eslint"]
--eslint-config-path Path to the eslint config to use for eslint --fix
--prettier-path The path to the prettier module to use [default: "./node_modules/prettier"]
--config Path to the prettier config
--ignore pattern(s) you wish to ignore (can be used multiple
times and includes **/node_modules/** automatically)
--log-level, -l The log level to use
[choices: "silent", "error", "warn", "info", "debug", "trace"] [default:
"warn"]
--prettier-last Run prettier last [boolean] [default: false]
--use-tabs Indent lines with tabs instead of spaces. [boolean]
--print-width Specify the length of line that the printer will wrap
on. [number]
--tab-width Specify the number of spaces per indentation-level.
[number]
--trailing-comma Print trailing commas wherever possible.
Valid options:
- "none" - no trailing commas
- "es5" - trailing commas where valid in ES5
(objects, arrays, etc)
- "all" - trailing commas wherever possible (function
arguments) [string] [choices: "none", "es5", "all"]
--bracket-spacing Print spaces between brackets in object literals.
Can use --no-bracket-spacing for "false" to disable
it.
Valid options:
- true - Example: { foo: bar }
- false - Example: {foo: bar} [boolean]
--jsx-bracket-same-line Put the > of a multi-line JSX element at the end of
the last line instead of being alone on the next line
[boolean]
--parser Specify which parser to use. [string]
--semi Print semicolons at the ends of statements.
Can use --no-semi.
Valid options:
- true - add a semicolon at the end of every
statement
- false - only add semicolons at the beginning of
lines that may introduce ASI failures [boolean]
--single-quote Use single quotes instead of double quotes. [boolean]
Any number of globs you wish to use to match the files you wish to format. By default,
glob will ignore
**/node_modules/** unless the glob you provide
includes the string
node_modules.
By default
prettier-eslint will simply log the formatted version to the terminal. If you want to overwrite the file
itself (a common use-case) then add
--write. You should quote your globs, otherwise your terminal will expand the glob before it gets to
prettier-eslint (which can have unexpected results):
{
"scripts": {
"format": "prettier-eslint --write \"src/**/*.js\""
}
}
NOTE: It is recommended that you keep your files under source control and committed before running
prettier-eslint --writeas it will overwrite your files!
Instead of printing the formatted version of the files to the terminal,
prettier-eslint will log the name of the files that are different from the expected formatting. This can be usefull when using
prettier-eslint in a version control system hook to inform the committer which files need to be formatted.
Accept input via
stdin. For example:
echo "var foo = 'bar'" | prettier-eslint --stdin
# results in: "var foo = 'bar';" (depending on your eslint config)
Forwarded as the
eslintPath option to
prettier-eslint
Resolve eslint config file, parse and forward config object as the
eslintConfig option to
prettier-eslint
Forwarded as the
prettierPath option to
prettier-eslint
Forwarded as
logLevel option to
prettier-eslint
Disables application of
.eslintignore to the files resolved from the glob. By
default,
prettier-eslint-cli will exclude files if they are matched by a
.eslintignore. Add this flag to disable this behavior.
Note: You can also set the
LOG_LEVELenvironment variable to control logging in
prettier-eslint
By default,
prettier-eslint-cli will run
prettier first, then
eslint --fix. This is great if
you want to use
prettier, but override some of the styles you don't like using
eslint --fix.
An alternative approach is to use different tools for different concerns. If you provide the
argument
--prettier-last, it will run
eslint --fix first, then
prettier. This allows you to
use
eslint to look for bugs and/or bad practices, and use
prettier to enforce code style.
prettier options
prettier-eslint-cli also supports the same command line options as
prettier.
For example:
prettier-eslint --trailing-comma es5
Refer to the prettier-eslint docs for documentation on these options
Any linter that support ESLint CLIEngine interface can be integrate with
prettier-eslint
prettier-eslint-cli
