CLI for prettier-eslint

The problem

You have a bunch of files that you want to format using prettier-eslint . But prettier-eslint can only operate on strings.

This solution

This is a CLI that allows you to use prettier-eslint on one or multiple files. prettier-eslint-cli forwards on the filePath and other relevant options to prettier-eslint which identifies the applicable ESLint config for each file and uses that to determine the options for prettier and eslint --fix .

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed (with yarn ) as one of your project's devDependencies :

yarn add

If you're still using the npm client: npm install --save-dev prettier-eslint-cli

Usage

Typically you'll use this in your npm scripts (or package scripts):

{ "scripts" : { "format" : "prettier-eslint \"src/**/*.js\"" } }

This will format all .js files in the src directory. The argument you pass to the CLI is a glob and you can pass as many as you wish. You can also pass options.

Vim

Vim users can add the following to their .vimrc:

autocmd FileType javascript set formatprg=prettier-eslint\

This makes prettier-eslint-cli power the gq command for automatic formatting without any plugins. You can also add the following to your .vimrc to run prettier-eslint-cli when .js files are saved:

autocmd BufWritePre * .js :normal gggqG

CLI Options

prettier-eslint --help Usage : prettier-eslint <globs>... [--option- 1 option- 1 - value --option- 2 ] Prefix an option with "no-" to set it to false , such as --no-semi to disable semicolons and --no-eslint-ignore to disable default ignores. Options : -h, --help Show help [boolean] --version Show version number [boolean] --write Edit the file in -place (beware!) [boolean] [default: false ] --stdin Read input via stdin [boolean] [default: false ] --stdin-filepath Path to the file to pretend that stdin comes from. --eslint-ignore Only format matching files even if they are not ignored by .eslintignore. (can use --no-eslint-ignore to disable this) [boolean] [default: true ] --prettier-ignore Only format matching files even if they are not ignored by .prettierignore. (can use --no-prettier-ignore to disable this) [boolean] [default: true ] -- list -different Print filenames of files that are different from Prettier + Eslint formatting. [boolean] [default: false ] --eslint-path The path to the eslint module to use [default: "./node_modules/eslint" ] --eslint-config-path Path to the eslint config to use for eslint --fix --prettier-path The path to the prettier module to use [default: "./node_modules/prettier" ] --config Path to the prettier config --ignore pattern(s) you wish to ignore (can be used multiple times and includes **/node_modules/** automatically) --log-level, -l The log level to use [choices: "silent" , "error" , "warn" , "info" , "debug" , "trace" ] [default: "warn" ] --prettier-last Run prettier last [boolean] [default: false ] --use-tabs Indent lines with tabs instead of spaces. [boolean] --print-width Specify the length of line that the printer will wrap on. [number] --tab-width Specify the number of spaces per indentation-level. [number] --trailing-comma Print trailing commas wherever possible. Valid options: - "none" - no trailing commas - "es5" - trailing commas where valid in ES5 (objects, arrays, etc) - "all" - trailing commas wherever possible ( function arguments) [ string ] [choices: "none" , "es5" , "all" ] --bracket-spacing Print spaces between brackets in object literals. Can use --no-bracket-spacing for "false" to disable it. Valid options: - true - Example : { foo: bar } - false - Example : {foo: bar} [boolean] --jsx-bracket-same-line Put the > of a multi-line JSX element at the end of the last line instead of being alone on the next line [boolean] -- parser Specify which parser to use. [ string ] --semi Print semicolons at the ends of statements. Can use --no-semi. Valid options: - true - add a semicolon at the end of every statement - false - only add semicolons at the beginning of lines that may introduce ASI failures [boolean] --single-quote Use single quotes instead of double quotes. [boolean]

Any number of globs you wish to use to match the files you wish to format. By default, glob will ignore **/node_modules/** unless the glob you provide includes the string node_modules .

By default prettier-eslint will simply log the formatted version to the terminal. If you want to overwrite the file itself (a common use-case) then add --write . You should quote your globs, otherwise your terminal will expand the glob before it gets to prettier-eslint (which can have unexpected results):

{ "scripts" : { "format" : "prettier-eslint --write \"src/**/*.js\"" } }

NOTE: It is recommended that you keep your files under source control and committed before running prettier-eslint --write as it will overwrite your files!

Instead of printing the formatted version of the files to the terminal, prettier-eslint will log the name of the files that are different from the expected formatting. This can be usefull when using prettier-eslint in a version control system hook to inform the committer which files need to be formatted.

Accept input via stdin . For example:

echo "var foo = 'bar'" | prettier-eslint --stdin

Forwarded as the eslintPath option to prettier-eslint

Resolve eslint config file, parse and forward config object as the eslintConfig option to prettier-eslint

Forwarded as the prettierPath option to prettier-eslint

Forwarded as logLevel option to prettier-eslint

Disables application of .eslintignore to the files resolved from the glob. By default, prettier-eslint-cli will exclude files if they are matched by a .eslintignore . Add this flag to disable this behavior.

Note: You can also set the LOG_LEVEL environment variable to control logging in prettier-eslint

By default, prettier-eslint-cli will run prettier first, then eslint --fix . This is great if you want to use prettier , but override some of the styles you don't like using eslint --fix .

An alternative approach is to use different tools for different concerns. If you provide the argument --prettier-last , it will run eslint --fix first, then prettier . This allows you to use eslint to look for bugs and/or bad practices, and use prettier to enforce code style.

prettier options

prettier-eslint-cli also supports the same command line options as prettier .

For example: prettier-eslint --trailing-comma es5

Refer to the prettier-eslint docs for documentation on these options

Integration

Any linter that support ESLint CLIEngine interface can be integrate with prettier-eslint

Knowed integrated package helpers

standard-prettier-eslint, a helper package for integrate standard

semistandard-prettier-eslint, a helper package for integrate semistandard

prettier-std-cli the easy to use CLI version of standard-prettier-eslint

prettier-semi-cli the easy to use CLI version of semistandard-prettier-eslint

