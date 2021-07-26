Formats your JavaScript using
prettier followed by
eslint --fix
The
fix feature of
eslint is pretty great and can
auto-format/fix much of your code according to your ESLint config.
prettier is a more powerful automatic formatter. One of the nice
things about prettier is how opinionated it is. Unfortunately, it's not
opinionated enough and/or some opinions differ from my own. So after prettier
formats the code, I start getting linting errors.
This formats your code via
prettier, and then passes the result of that to
eslint --fix. This way you can get the benefits of
prettier's superior
formatting capabilities, but also benefit from the configuration capabilities of
eslint.
For files with an extension of
.css,
.less,
.scss, or
.jsonthis only runs
prettiersince
eslintcannot process those.
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and
should be installed as one of your project's
devDependencies:
npm install --save-dev prettier-eslint
const format = require("prettier-eslint");
// notice, no semicolon in the original text
const sourceCode = "const {foo} = bar";
const options = {
text: sourceCode,
eslintConfig: {
parserOptions: {
ecmaVersion: 7,
},
rules: {
semi: ["error", "never"],
},
},
prettierOptions: {
bracketSpacing: true,
},
fallbackPrettierOptions: {
singleQuote: false,
},
};
const formatted = format(options);
// notice no semicolon in the formatted text
formatted; // const { foo } = bar
The source code to format.
The path of the file being formatted can be used to override
eslintConfig
(eslint will be used to find the relevant config for the file).
The config to use for formatting with ESLint. Can be overridden with
filePath.
The options to pass for formatting with
prettier. If not provided,
prettier-eslint will attempt to create the options based on the
eslintConfig
(whether that's provided or derived via
filePath). You can also provide some
of the options and have the remaining options derived via your eslint config.
This is useful for options like
parser.
NOTE: these options override the eslint config. If you want the fallback options to be used only in the case that the rule cannot be inferred from eslint, see "fallbackPrettierOptions" below.
The options to pass for formatting with
prettier if
prettier-eslint is not
able to create the options based on the the
eslintConfig (whether that's
provided or derived via
filePath). These options will only be used in the case
that the corresponding eslint rule cannot be found and the prettier option has
not been manually defined in
prettierOptions. If the fallback is not given,
prettier-eslint will just use the default
prettier value in this scenario.
prettier-eslint does quite a bit of logging if you want it to. Pass this to
set the number of logs you want to see. Default is
process.env.LOG_LEVEL || 'warn'.
By default,
prettier-eslint will try to find the relevant
eslint (and
prettier) module based on the
filePath. If it cannot find one, then it will
use the version that
prettier-eslint has installed locally. If you'd like to
specify a path to the
eslint module you would like to have
prettier-eslint
use, then you can provide the full path to it with the
eslintPath option.
This is basically the same as
eslintPath except for the
prettier module.
By default,
prettier-eslint will run
prettier first, then
eslint --fix.
This is great if you want to use
prettier, but override some of the styles you
don't like using
eslint --fix.
An alternative approach is to use different tools for different concerns. If you
provide
prettierLast: true, it will run
eslint --fix first, then
prettier.
This allows you to use
eslint to look for bugs and/or bad practices, and use
prettier to enforce code style.
prettier-eslint will only propagate parsing errors when either
prettier or
eslint fails. In addition to propagating the errors, it will also log a specific message indicating what it was doing at the time of the failure.
Note:
prettier-eslint will not show any message regarding broken rules in either
prettier or
eslint.
Code ➡️ prettier ➡️ eslint --fix ➡️ Formatted Code ✨
The
eslintConfig and
prettierOptions can each be provided as an argument. If
the
eslintConfig is not provided, then
prettier-eslint will look for them
based on the
fileName (if no
fileName is provided then it uses
process.cwd()). Once
prettier-eslint has found the
eslintConfig, the
prettierOptions are inferred from the
eslintConfig. If some of the
prettierOptions have already been provided, then
prettier-eslint will only
infer the remaining options. This inference happens in
src/utils.js.
An important thing to note about this inference is that it may not support
your specific eslint config. So you'll want to check
src/utils.js to see how
the inference is done for each option (what rule(s) are referenced, etc.) and
make a pull request if your configuration is supported.
Defaults if you have all of the relevant ESLint rules disabled (or have
ESLint disabled entirely via
/* eslint-disable */ then prettier options will
fall back to the
prettier defaults:
{
printWidth: 80,
tabWidth: 2,
singleQuote: false,
trailingComma: 'none',
bracketSpacing: true,
semi: true,
useTabs: false,
// prettier-eslint doesn't currently support
// inferring these two (Pull Requests welcome):
parser: 'babylon',
jsxBracketSameLine: false,
}
There is a lot of logging available with
prettier-eslint. When debugging, you
can use one of the
logLevels to get a better
idea of what's going on. If you're using
prettier-eslint-cli then you can use
the
--log-level trace, if you're using the Atom plugin, then
you can open the developer tools and enter:
process.env.LOG_LEVEL = 'trace' in the console, then run the format. You'll
see a bunch of logs that should help you determine whether the problem is
prettier,
eslint --fix, how
prettier-eslint infers your
prettier
options, or any number of other things. You will be asked to do this before
filing issues, so please do 😄
NOTE: When you're doing this, it's recommended that you only run this on a single file because there are a LOT of logs :)
While using
// eslint-disable-line, sometimes you may get linting errors after
the code has been processed by this module. That is because
prettier changes
this:
// prettier-ignore
if (x) { // eslint-disable-line
}
to this:
if (x) {
// eslint-disable-line
}
And the
eslint --fix wont change it back. You can notice that
// eslint-disable-line has moved to a new line. To work around this issue, you can
use
//eslint-disable-next-line instead of
// eslint-disable-line like this:
// eslint-disable-next-line
if (x) {
}
None that I'm aware of. Feel free to file a PR if you know of any other solutions.
prettier-eslint-cli -
Command Line Interface
prettier-atom - Atom plugin (check the "ESlint integration"
checkbox in settings)
prettier-vscode - Visual Studio Code plugin (set
prettier.eslintIntegration: true in settings)
eslint-plugin-prettier -
ESLint plugin. While prettier-eslint uses
eslint --fix to change the output of
prettier, eslint-plugin-prettier keeps the
prettier output as-is and integrates it with the regular ESLint workflow.
prettier-eslint-webpack-plugin -
Prettier ESlint Webpack Plugin
MIT