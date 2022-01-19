This is a monorepo that contains our common linting and formatting configurations for Wantedly's javascript projects.
If you are looking for the
frolint executable documentation, please see here: frolint Readme
# Create above list with fish shell script
for package in (yarn -s lerna ls --loglevel silent)
echo "- [$package](https://github.com/wantedly/frolint/tree/master/packages/$package) [![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/$package.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/$package)"
end
PRs are welcome, see the current issues open.
We are developing this project with Lerna.
Clone the repository and run
yarn
This will also trigger the lerna bootstraping process.
Running Tests:
# Runs all unit tests
yarn test
# Runs all unit tests with updating snapshots
yarn test:update
MIT