A Prettier shareable config for projects using Prettier and JavaScript Standard Style as ESLint rules or separate processes.

Installation

npm install --save-dev prettier-config-standard

This is only a shareable configuration. It does not install Prettier, Standard, ESLint, or any other part of the tool chain.

Usage

Reference it in package.json using the prettier property:

{ "name" : "my-projects-name" , "prettier" : "prettier-config-standard" , "devDependencies" : { "prettier-config-standard" : "^1.0.0" } }

If you don't want to use package.json , you can use any of the supported extensions to export a string:

// `.prettierrc.json` "prettier-config-standard"

module .exports = 'prettier-config-standard'

Extending Shared Configurations

This configuration is not intended to be changed, but if you have a setup where modification is required, it is possible. Prettier does not offer an "extends" mechanism as you might be familiar from tools such as ESLint.

To extend a configuration you will need to:

Import/Require this sharable config from within your own configuration. This means you must be using a JavaScript version of a Prettier configuration file. Extend your modification on top of the shared config using something like Object destructuring, Object.assign(), or lodash.merge() Export the modified configuration

Prettier uses cosmiconfig for configuration file support. This means you can configure prettier via: A .prettierrc file, written in YAML or JSON, with optional extensions: .yaml/.yml/.json .

file, written in YAML or JSON, with optional extensions: . A .prettierrc.toml file, written in TOML (the .toml extension is required).

file, written in TOML (the extension is required). A prettier.config.js or .prettierrc.js file that exports an object.

or file that exports an object. A "prettier" key in your package.json file.

For example, if you need to change it so that semicolons are required:

module .exports = { ...require( "@company/prettier-config" ), semi : false };

For example, if you need to change it so that semicolons are required: