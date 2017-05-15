Augment pretty-bytes to make the output a little more readable (and a little less precise)
Differences from
pretty-bytes:
2.1 MB).
11 KB).
kB to
KB, for more prettiness. Regular users are not likely to care about the technical difference.
npm install prettier-bytes
var prettierBytes = require('prettier-bytes')
var pretty = prettierBytes(1337)
console.log(pretty)
// logs 1.3 KB
Examples from test output:
✔ bytes: 2 -> 2 B
✔ bytes: 9 -> 9 B
✔ bytes: 25 -> 25 B
✔ bytes: 235 -> 235 B
✔ bytes: 2335 -> 2.3 KB
✔ bytes: 23552 -> 24 KB
✔ bytes: 235520 -> 236 KB
✔ bytes: 2355520 -> 2.4 MB
✔ bytes: 23555520 -> 24 MB
✔ bytes: 235555520 -> 236 MB
✔ bytes: 2355555520 -> 2.4 GB
✔ bytes: 23555555520 -> 24 GB
✔ bytes: 235556555520 -> 236 GB
✔ bytes: 2355556655520 -> 2.4 TB
✔ bytes: 23555566655520 -> 24 TB
✔ bytes: 235555566665520 -> 236 TB
Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines first.