Augment pretty-bytes to make the output a little more readable (and a little less precise)

Differences from pretty-bytes :

The fractional portion is rounded to one digit (ex: 2.1 MB ).

). If there is more than one digit to the left of the decimal, the fractional portion is rounded off (ex: 11 KB ).

). Changed kB to KB , for more prettiness. Regular users are not likely to care about the technical difference.

to , for more prettiness. Regular users are not likely to care about the technical difference. No dependencies.

Install

npm install prettier-bytes

Usage

var prettierBytes = require ( 'prettier-bytes' ) var pretty = prettierBytes( 1337 ) console .log(pretty)

Examples from test output:

✔ bytes: 2 -> 2 B ✔ bytes: 9 -> 9 B ✔ bytes: 25 -> 25 B ✔ bytes: 235 -> 235 B ✔ bytes: 2335 -> 2.3 KB ✔ bytes: 23552 -> 24 KB ✔ bytes: 235520 -> 236 KB ✔ bytes: 2355520 -> 2.4 MB ✔ bytes: 23555520 -> 24 MB ✔ bytes: 235555520 -> 236 MB ✔ bytes: 2355555520 -> 2.4 GB ✔ bytes: 23555555520 -> 24 GB ✔ bytes: 235556555520 -> 236 GB ✔ bytes: 2355556655520 -> 2.4 TB ✔ bytes: 23555566655520 -> 24 TB ✔ bytes: 235555566665520 -> 236 TB

Contributing

Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines first.

License

ISC