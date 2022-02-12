openbase logo
prettier

by prettier
2.5.1 (see all)

Prettier is an opinionated code formatter.

Overview

Readme

Prettier Banner

Opinionated Code Formatter

JavaScript · TypeScript · Flow · JSX · JSON
CSS · SCSS · Less
HTML · Vue · Angular
GraphQL · Markdown · YAML
Your favorite language?

Intro

Prettier is an opinionated code formatter. It enforces a consistent style by parsing your code and re-printing it with its own rules that take the maximum line length into account, wrapping code when necessary.

Input

foo(reallyLongArg(), omgSoManyParameters(), IShouldRefactorThis(), isThereSeriouslyAnotherOne());

Output

foo(
  reallyLongArg(),
  omgSoManyParameters(),
  IShouldRefactorThis(),
  isThereSeriouslyAnotherOne()
);

Prettier can be run in your editor on-save, in a pre-commit hook, or in CI environments to ensure your codebase has a consistent style without devs ever having to post a nit-picky comment on a code review ever again!

100
Alex Ivanov36 Ratings72 Reviews
December 11, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

It's not highly customizable but it's something that can stop the holy wars between tabs and spaces between brackets and line breaks. The maintainers aren't responsive because there are many dialectical questions. They also expect support for productivity and code quality. Possibly the best tool in its kind.

0
Felix TietjenHamburg25 Ratings26 Reviews
Front-End developer.
August 18, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

I love how little customization this tool provides. It's just how it should be. The tool says that this is the best style and you just have to follow. It's wonderful. Our team has completely stopped discussing code style and with VS Code's "format on save" option checked our code looks wonderful. No commit hooks needed.

3
VibhuGautamcontributorpwliorgrossman
Vasily ShelkovDorset45 Ratings46 Reviews
February 1, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

You want to have a project which looks like they've all been written by one developer. Search no further for your javascript project. Best of all, it is as simple as running a command and is as good as instant so doesn't slow down your development. Write how you want, commit into one style and stop discussing how to write your code. The out of the box settings are perfect as they are but has some customisation to keep you happy in case it's a bit too jarring to see the code you didn't right. I promise you'll get used to it and focus on what's really important: building great features with great people :D

2
Smiter15davymacca
Ghan LoharPune27 Ratings22 Reviews
Senior Software Engineer at Red Hat. JS guy, Open Source newbie.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

I have used prettier with husky and lint-staged. It’s a very good tool when it comes to having a helping hand in offloading formatting tasks which at a first glance looks very trivial but becomes very important when you need to maintain consistency in the code formatting guidelines. The good part about using this is it very well supports most of the tech stack I used in my projects. Definitely, a must-have set of tools for developers to increase efficiency.

2
abhijithvijayanriginoommen
Ankit Raj32 Ratings32 Reviews
building for the world
13 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Prettier now have been used hand in hand with eslint. I have this constant across my projects. This is also been constant across organisations now. Very easy and quick to setup and get started with. Make code really clean and uniform. The extension is available in almost all major editors. This have been used quite intensively in the industry. Go for it without a second thought.

2
shubham-jangidAmarjeetkhasyap

