Alex Ivanov ● 36 Rating s ● 72 Review s ● December 11, 2020 Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Bleeding Edge It's not highly customizable but it's something that can stop the holy wars between tabs and spaces between brackets and line breaks. The maintainers aren't responsive because there are many dialectical questions. They also expect support for productivity and code quality. Possibly the best tool in its kind. 0

Felix Tietjen ● Hamburg ● 25 Rating s ● 26 Review s ● Front-End developer. August 18, 2020 Great Documentation Easy to Use Bleeding Edge I love how little customization this tool provides. It's just how it should be. The tool says that this is the best style and you just have to follow. It's wonderful. Our team has completely stopped discussing code style and with VS Code's "format on save" option checked our code looks wonderful. No commit hooks needed. 3

Vasily Shelkov ● Dorset ● 45 Rating s ● 46 Review s ● February 1, 2021 Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant You want to have a project which looks like they've all been written by one developer. Search no further for your javascript project. Best of all, it is as simple as running a command and is as good as instant so doesn't slow down your development. Write how you want, commit into one style and stop discussing how to write your code. The out of the box settings are perfect as they are but has some customisation to keep you happy in case it's a bit too jarring to see the code you didn't right. I promise you'll get used to it and focus on what's really important: building great features with great people :D 2

Ghan Lohar ● Pune ● 27 Rating s ● 22 Review s ● Senior Software Engineer at Red Hat. JS guy, Open Source newbie. 5 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Highly Customizable I have used prettier with husky and lint-staged. It’s a very good tool when it comes to having a helping hand in offloading formatting tasks which at a first glance looks very trivial but becomes very important when you need to maintain consistency in the code formatting guidelines. The good part about using this is it very well supports most of the tech stack I used in my projects. Definitely, a must-have set of tools for developers to increase efficiency. 2