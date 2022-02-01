openbase logo
presta

by sure-thing
0.45.0 (see all)

Minimalist serverless framework for SSR, SSG, serverless APIs and more.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

333

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

26

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Presta

npm version test coverage npm bundle size

Minimalist serverless framework for SSR, SSG, serverless APIs and more.

Usage

In each file, define a route:

export const route = '/products/:sku'

Or generate an array of static paths:

export async function getStaticPaths() {
  return ['/products/book']
}

Or both, as a fallback for static files that aren't matched.

export const route = '/products/:sku'

export async function getStaticPaths() {
  return ['/products/book']
}

Handlers are just... serverless handlers.

export async function handler(event, context) {}

Return a string to render HTML:

export async function handler(event, context) {
  return `<h1>Hello world!</h1>`
}

Or a normal serverless response object:

export async function handler(event, context) {
  return {
    statusCode: 200,
    headers: {
      'Content-Type': 'text/html',
    },
    body: `<h1>Hello world!</h1>`,
  }
}

For convenience, you can use a few shortcuts that automatically set Content-Type headers, including html, json, and xml:

export async function handler(event, context) {
  return {
    html: `<h1>Hello world!</h1>`,
  }
}

Config

Peep the CLI with npx presta -h for more info. You can also define a config file with any CLI options predefined:

export const files = ['index.tsx', 'pages/*.jsx']
export const output = 'build'
export const assets = 'public'

Deployment

Presta builds everything to config.output.

  • static paths and assets to <config.output>/static
  • serverless functions to <config.output>/functions

Ecosystem

Contributing

We'd love your help getting Presta to v1.0.0. Have a look at the contributing doc or say hello in a new Issue. Also please review our code of conduct.

License

MIT License © Sure Thing

