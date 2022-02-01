Presta

Minimalist serverless framework for SSR, SSG, serverless APIs and more.

Usage

In each file, define a route:

export const route = '/products/:sku'

Or generate an array of static paths:

export async function getStaticPaths ( ) { return [ '/products/book' ] }

Or both, as a fallback for static files that aren't matched.

export const route = '/products/:sku' export async function getStaticPaths ( ) { return [ '/products/book' ] }

Handlers are just... serverless handlers.

export async function handler ( event, context ) {}

Return a string to render HTML:

export async function handler ( event, context ) { return `<h1>Hello world!</h1>` }

Or a normal serverless response object:

export async function handler ( event, context ) { return { statusCode : 200 , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'text/html' , }, body : `<h1>Hello world!</h1>` , } }

For convenience, you can use a few shortcuts that automatically set Content-Type headers, including html , json , and xml :

export async function handler ( event, context ) { return { html : `<h1>Hello world!</h1>` , } }

Config

Peep the CLI with npx presta -h for more info. You can also define a config file with any CLI options predefined:

export const files = [ 'index.tsx' , 'pages/*.jsx' ] export const output = 'build' export const assets = 'public'

Deployment

Presta builds everything to config.output .

static paths and assets to <config.output>/static

serverless functions to <config.output>/functions

Ecosystem

@presta/html — util for creating HTML pages

@presta/adapter-netlify — deployment adapter for Netlify

@presta/source-filesystem — source and watch local files

Contributing

We'd love your help getting Presta to v1.0.0 . Have a look at the contributing doc or say hello in a new Issue. Also please review our code of conduct.

License

MIT License © Sure Thing