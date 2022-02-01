Minimalist serverless framework for SSR, SSG, serverless APIs and more.
In each file, define a route:
export const route = '/products/:sku'
Or generate an array of static paths:
export async function getStaticPaths() {
return ['/products/book']
}
Or both, as a fallback for static files that aren't matched.
export const route = '/products/:sku'
export async function getStaticPaths() {
return ['/products/book']
}
Handlers are just... serverless handlers.
export async function handler(event, context) {}
Return a string to render HTML:
export async function handler(event, context) {
return `<h1>Hello world!</h1>`
}
Or a normal serverless response object:
export async function handler(event, context) {
return {
statusCode: 200,
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'text/html',
},
body: `<h1>Hello world!</h1>`,
}
}
For convenience, you can use a few shortcuts that automatically set
Content-Type headers, including
html,
json, and
xml:
export async function handler(event, context) {
return {
html: `<h1>Hello world!</h1>`,
}
}
Peep the CLI with
npx presta -h for more info. You can also define a config
file with any CLI options predefined:
export const files = ['index.tsx', 'pages/*.jsx']
export const output = 'build'
export const assets = 'public'
Presta builds everything to
config.output.
<config.output>/static
<config.output>/functions
We'd love your help getting Presta to
v1.0.0. Have a look at the contributing doc or say hello in a new Issue. Also please review our code of conduct.
MIT License © Sure Thing