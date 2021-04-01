Presite is an alternative to static site generators like Gatsby, Next.js and Nuxt.js etc, the difference is that it uses Puppeteer to prerender websites instead of relying on server-side rendering.
npm i -g presite
Note that Presite relies on Chrome (or Chromium) browser on your machine, so you need to ensure it's installed before running Presite.
presite ./path/to/your/site
Presite is supposed to work with existing single-page applications, first you use something like Create React App, Vue CLI, Parcel or Vite to create a production build of your app, then use Presite to pre-render the website to static HTML files.
Pre-rendered website will be generated into
.presite folder.
{
"scripts": {
- "build": "react-scripts build"
+ "build": "react-scripts build && presite ./build"
}
}
{
"scripts": {
- "build": "vue-cli-service build"
+ "build": "vue-cli-service build && presite ./dist"
}
}
{
"scripts": {
- "build": "poi build"
+ "build": "poi build && presite ./dist"
}
}
{
"scripts": {
- "build": "vite build"
+ "build": "vite build && presite ./dist"
}
}
That's it, Presite prerender all pages of your website without any configuration!
Run
presite --help for all CLI flags.
Presite also supports rendering non-HTML pages like XML or JSON pages, simply create files ending with
.xml.js or
.json.js, let's say you have a
feed.json.js:
import { createJSONFeed } from './somewhere/create-json-feed'
export default async () => {
const posts = await fetch('/api/my-posts').then((res) => res.json())
return createJSONFeed(posts)
}
You can export a function that resolves to a string or JSON object, then Presite will output this page as
feed.json.
These pages are evaluated in browser in a
<script type="module"> tag, so you can use the
import keyword.
presite.config.js
Many CLI flags can be stored in a configuration file, it's totaly optional but if you need one, it's there for you.
Besides
presite.config.js, you can also use
presite.config.json or the
presite key in
package.json.
If some of your pages are not referenced by other pages, you can manually specify them here:
module.exports = {
routes: ['/', '/about'],
}
Note that in most cases you won't need this option, Presite automatically find all same-site
<a> elements on the pages and prerender all of them.
If you want to fetch routes asynchronously, use
async/await:
module.exports = {
async routes() {
const routes = await fetchRoutesFromSomeWhere()
return routes
},
}
Wait specific ms or dom element to appear:
module.exports = {
wait: 3000,
// Or wait for an element to appear
// wait: '#comments'
}
Instead of using
wait you can manually tell when the app is ready:
module.exports = {
manually: true,
}
Then you can call
window.snapshot in your app when its contents are ready:
window.snapshot && window.snapshot()
To use a custom global variable name, set it to a string instead:
module.exports = {
manually: `__my_snapshot__`,
}
Now you should call
window.__my_snapshot__() instead.
Access the
page instance, for example, to expose some functions from Node.js to browser:
module.exports = {
async onBrowserPage(page) {
await page.exposeFunction('md5', (content) => md5(content))
},
}
To prevent link (from
<a> elements) to be crawled, you could use the
linkFilter option:
module.exports = {
// Returns `true` to keep, `false` otherwise
linkFilter(url) {
// Ignore URLs ending with .xml
return !url.endsWith('.xml')
},
}
This is the same as using CLI
presite ./path/to/your/spa:
module.exports = {
baseDir: './path/to/your/spa',
}
By default it outputs to
.presite folder in current directory.
module.exports = {
outDir: '.presite',
}
Run
presite --help.
