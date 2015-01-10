Temporarily substitute tokens in the given
stringwith placeholders, then put them back after transforming the string.
Useful for protecting tokens, like templates in HTML, from being mutated when the string is transformed in some way, like from a formatter/beautifier.
Example without
preserve
Let's say you want to use js-beautify on a string of html with Lo-Dash/Underscore templates, such as:
<ul><li><%= name %></li></ul>:
js-beautify will render the template unusable (and apply incorrect formatting because of the unfamiliar syntax from the Lo-Dash template):
<ul>
<li>
<%=n ame %>
</li>
</ul>
Example with
preserve
Correct.
<ul>
<li><%= name %></li>
</ul>
For the record, this is just a random example, I've had very few issues with js-beautify in general. But with or without js-beautify, this kind of token mangling does happen sometimes when you use formatters, beautifiers or similar tools.
npm i preserve --save
npm test
Replace tokens in
str with a temporary, heuristic placeholder.
str {String}
returns {String}: String with placeholders.
tokens.before('{a\\,b}');
//=> '{__ID1__}'
Replace placeholders in
str with original tokens.
str {String}: String with placeholders
returns {String}
str: String with original tokens.
tokens.after('{__ID1__}');
//=> '{a\\,b}'
