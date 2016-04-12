High-res timestamps in Node and browser
In Node:
npm install present
In browser:
present.js or
present.min.js (with optional source map at
present.min.js.map)
<script src="path/to/present.{min.}js"></script>
performance.now is automatically polyfilled -- if this is undesired,
present.noConflict();
Node only:
var present = require('present');
present()
Returns a timestamp in milliseconds. In node, this uses
process.hrtime. In the browser, the following are attempted (in order):
performance.now()
performance.webkitNow()
performance.msNow()
performance.mozNow()
performance.oNow()
Date.now()
new Date().getTime()
present.noConflict()
Browser only. Resets
performance.now to what it was before
present was included or
present.conflict was called.
present.conflict()
Browser only. Polyfills
performance.now.