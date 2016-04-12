openbase logo
by Dan Kaplun
1.0.0 (see all)

High-res timestamps in Node and browser

79K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

present on npm build status

High-res timestamps in Node and browser

Installation

In Node: npm install present

In browser:

  1. Copy present.js or present.min.js (with optional source map at present.min.js.map)
  2. <script src="path/to/present.{min.}js"></script>
  3. performance.now is automatically polyfilled -- if this is undesired, present.noConflict();

Usage

Node only: var present = require('present');

present()

Returns a timestamp in milliseconds. In node, this uses process.hrtime. In the browser, the following are attempted (in order):

  • performance.now()
  • performance.webkitNow()
  • performance.msNow()
  • performance.mozNow()
  • performance.oNow()
  • Date.now()
  • new Date().getTime()

present.noConflict()

Browser only. Resets performance.now to what it was before present was included or present.conflict was called.

present.conflict()

Browser only. Polyfills performance.now.

