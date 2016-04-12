present

High-res timestamps in Node and browser

Installation

In Node: npm install present

In browser:

Copy present.js or present.min.js (with optional source map at present.min.js.map ) <script src="path/to/present.{min.}js"></script> performance.now is automatically polyfilled -- if this is undesired, present.noConflict();

Usage

Node only: var present = require('present');

Returns a timestamp in milliseconds. In node, this uses process.hrtime . In the browser, the following are attempted (in order):

performance.now()

performance.webkitNow()

performance.msNow()

performance.mozNow()

performance.oNow()

Date.now()

new Date().getTime()

Browser only. Resets performance.now to what it was before present was included or present.conflict was called.