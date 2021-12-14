Looking for new maintainers, please reply to this issue if you are interested.

Prerender SPA Plugin

Flexible, framework-agnostic static site generation for sites and SPAs built with webpack.

About prerender-spa-plugin

👉 This is the stable 3.x version of prerender-spa-plugin based on puppeteer. If you're looking for the (now-deprecated) 2.x version, based on PhantomJS, take a look at the v2 branch.

The goal of this plugin is to provide a simple prerendering solution that is easily extensible and usable for any site or single-page-app built with webpack.

Plugins for other task runners and build systems are planned.

Examples

Framework-specific examples can be found in the examples/ directory.

Basic Usage ( webpack.config.js )

const path = require ( 'path' ) const PrerenderSPAPlugin = require ( 'prerender-spa-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ ... new PrerenderSPAPlugin({ staticDir : path.join(__dirname, 'dist' ), routes : [ '/' , '/about' , '/some/deep/nested/route' ], }) ] }

Advanced Usage ( webpack.config.js )

const path = require ( 'path' ) const PrerenderSPAPlugin = require ( 'prerender-spa-plugin' ) const Renderer = PrerenderSPAPlugin.PuppeteerRenderer module .exports = { plugins : [ ... new PrerenderSPAPlugin({ staticDir : path.join(__dirname, 'dist' ), outputDir : path.join(__dirname, 'prerendered' ), indexPath : path.join(__dirname, 'dist' , 'index.html' ), routes : [ '/' , '/about' , '/some/deep/nested/route' ], postProcess (renderedRoute) { renderedRoute.route = renderedRoute.originalRoute renderedRoute.html = renderedRoute.html.split( />[\s]+</gmi ).join( '><' ) if (renderedRoute.route.endsWith( '.html' )) { renderedRoute.outputPath = path.join(__dirname, 'dist' , renderedRoute.route) } return renderedRoute }, minify : { collapseBooleanAttributes : true , collapseWhitespace : true , decodeEntities : true , keepClosingSlash : true , sortAttributes : true }, server : { port : 8001 }, renderer : new Renderer({ injectProperty : '__PRERENDER_INJECTED' , inject : { foo : 'bar' }, maxConcurrentRoutes : 4 , renderAfterDocumentEvent : 'custom-render-trigger' , renderAfterElementExists : 'my-app-element' , renderAfterTime : 5000 , headless : false }) }) ] }

v2.x Compability

Most usages of prerender-spa-plugin v2.x should be compatible with v3.x. The exception being advanced configuration options that controlled PhantomJS. These have been replaced by pluggable renderers with their own specific configuration options.

If you use this format, you will be greeted with a warning prompting you to migrate to the new object-based configuration format, but it should still function for the time being.

const path = require ( 'path' ) const PrerenderSPAPlugin = require ( 'prerender-spa-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new PrerenderSPAPlugin( path.join(__dirname, 'relative/path/to/static/root' ), [ '/' , '/about' , '/contact' ], { captureAfterDocumentEvent : 'custom-post-render-event' , captureAfterElementExists : '#content' , captureAfterTime : 5000 , indexPath : path.resolve( '/dist/path/to/index.html' ), postProcessHtml : function ( context ) { var titles = { '/' : 'Home' , '/about' : 'Our Story' , '/contact' : 'Contact Us' } return context.html.replace( /<title>[^<]*<\/title>/i , '<title>' + titles[context.route] + '</title>' ) } } ) ] }

Additional Changes

It is no longer possible to use multiple renderAfterX ( captureAfterX ) options at the same time. Only one may be selected. The reason for this removal is to prevent ambiguity.

( ) options at the same time. Only one may be selected. The reason for this removal is to prevent ambiguity. The recommended configuration format has changed from new PrerenderSPAPlugin(staticDir: String, routes: Array<String>, config: Object) to new PrerenderSPAPlugin({ staticDir : String , routes : String , ... }) in order to reduce ambiguity. The old format still works for the time being.

to in order to reduce ambiguity. The old format still works for the time being. The default renderer is no longer PhantomJS. It has been replaced with puppeteer. It is fairly simple to develop your own renderer as well. An alternate jsdom-based renderer is available at @prerenderer/renderer-jsdom.

prerender-spa-plugin is now based on prerenderer. Accordingly, most bugs should be reported in that repository.

What is Prerendering?

Recently, SSR (Server Side Rendering) has taken the JavaScript front-end world by storm. The fact that you can now render your sites and apps on the server before sending them to your clients is an absolutely revolutionary idea (and totally not what everyone was doing before JS client-side apps got popular in the first place...)

However, the same criticisms that were valid for PHP, ASP, JSP, (and such) sites are valid for server-side rendering today. It's slow, breaks fairly easily, and is difficult to implement properly.

Thing is, despite what everyone might be telling you, you probably don't need SSR. You can get almost all the advantages of it (without the disadvantages) by using prerendering. Prerendering is basically firing up a headless browser, loading your app's routes, and saving the results to a static HTML file. You can then serve it with whatever static-file-serving solution you were using previously. It just works with HTML5 navigation and the likes. No need to change your code or add server-side rendering workarounds.

In the interest of transparency, there are some use-cases where prerendering might not be a great idea.

Tons of routes - If your site has hundreds or thousands of routes, prerendering will be really slow. Sure you only have to do it once per update, but it could take ages. Most people don't end up with thousands of static routes, but just in-case...

- If your site has hundreds or thousands of routes, prerendering will be really slow. Sure you only have to do it once per update, but it could take ages. Most people don't end up with thousands of static routes, but just in-case... Dynamic Content - If your render routes that have content that's specific to the user viewing it or other dynamic sources, you should make sure you have placeholder components that can display until the dynamic content loads on the client-side. Otherwise it might be a tad weird.

Available Renderers

@prerenderer/renderer-puppeteer - Uses puppeteer to render pages in headless Chrome.

- Uses puppeteer to render pages in headless Chrome. @prerenderer/renderer-jsdom - Uses jsdom. Extremely fast, but unreliable and cannot handle advanced usages. May not work with all front-end frameworks and apps.

Which renderer should I use?

Use @prerenderer/renderer-puppeteer if: You're prerendering up to a couple hundred pages and want accurate results (bye-bye RAM!).

Use @prerenderer/renderer-jsdom if: You need to prerender thousands upon thousands of pages, but quality isn't all that important, and you're willing to work around issues for more advanced cases. (Programmatic SVG support, etc.)

Documentation

Plugin Options

Option Type Required? Default Description staticDir String Yes None The root path to serve your app from. outputDir String No None Where the prerendered pages should be output. If not set, defaults to staticDir. indexPath String No staticDir/index.html The index file to fall back on for SPAs. postProcess Function(Object context): [Object | Promise] No None See the Using the postProcess Option section. minify Object No None Minifies the resulting HTML using html-minifier. Full list of options available here. server Object No None App server configuration options (See below) renderer Renderer Instance or Configuration Object No new PuppeteerRenderer() The renderer you'd like to use to prerender the app. It's recommended that you specify this, but if not it will default to @prerenderer/renderer-puppeteer .

Server Options

Option Type Required? Default Description port Integer No First free port after 8000 The port for the app server to run on. proxy Object No No proxying Proxy configuration. Has the same signature as webpack-dev-server

Using The postProcess Option

The postProcess(Object context): Object | Promise function in your renderer configuration allows you to adjust the output of prerender-spa-plugin before writing it to a file. It is called once per rendered route and is passed a context object in the form of:

{ route : String , originalRoute : String , html : String , outputPath : String || null }

You can modify context.html to change what gets written to the prerendered files and/or modify context.route or context.outputPath to change the output location.

You are expected to adjust those properties as needed, then return the context object, or a promise that resolves to it like so:

postProcess(context) { if (context.route.endsWith( '.html' )) { context.outputPath = path.join(__dirname, 'dist' , context.route) } return context } postProcess(context) { return someAsyncProcessing(context.html) .then( ( html ) => { context.html = html; return context; }); }

Vue.js Notes

If you are having issues prerendering with Vue.js, try adding the data-server-rendered="true" attribute to your root app element. This will cause Vue to treat your current page as an already-rendered app and update it rather than completely rerendering the whole tree. You can add the attribute using postProcess or by manipulating the DOM with JavaScript prior prerendering with renderAfterDocumentEvent .

@prerenderer/renderer-puppeteer options

Option Type Required? Default Description maxConcurrentRoutes Number No 0 (No limit) The number of routes allowed to be rendered at the same time. Useful for breaking down massive batches of routes into smaller chunks. inject Object No None An object to inject into the global scope of the rendered page before it finishes loading. Must be JSON.stringifiy -able. The property injected to is window['__PRERENDER_INJECTED'] by default. injectProperty String No __PRERENDER_INJECTED The property to mount inject to during rendering. renderAfterDocumentEvent String No None Wait to render until the specified event is fired on the document. (You can fire an event like so: document.dispatchEvent(new Event('custom-render-trigger')) renderAfterElementExists String (Selector) No None Wait to render until the specified element is detected using document.querySelector renderAfterTime Integer (Milliseconds) No None Wait to render until a certain amount of time has passed. skipThirdPartyRequests Boolean No false Automatically block any third-party requests. (This can make your pages load faster by not loading non-essential scripts, styles, or fonts.) consoleHandler function(route: String, message: ConsoleMessage) No None Allows you to provide a custom console.* handler for pages. Argument one to your function is the route being rendered, argument two is the Puppeteer ConsoleMessage object. [Puppeteer Launch Options] ? No None Any additional options will be passed to puppeteer.launch() , such as headless: false .

@prerenderer/renderer-jsdom options

Option Type Required? Default Description maxConcurrentRoutes Number No 0 (No limit) The number of routes allowed to be rendered at the same time. Useful for breaking down massive batches of routes into smaller chunks. inject Object No None An object to inject into the global scope of the rendered page before it finishes loading. Must be JSON.stringifiy -able. The property injected to is window['__PRERENDER_INJECTED'] by default. injectProperty String No __PRERENDER_INJECTED The property to mount inject to during rendering. renderAfterDocumentEvent String No None Wait to render until the specified event is fired on the document. (You can fire an event like so: document.dispatchEvent(new Event('custom-render-trigger')) renderAfterElementExists String (Selector) No None Wait to render until the specified element is detected using document.querySelector renderAfterTime Integer (Milliseconds) No None Wait to render until a certain amount of time has passed.

Tips & Troubleshooting

JS not firing before prerender?

If you have code that relies on the existence of <body> (and you almost certainly do), simply run it in a callback to the DOMContentLoaded event: (Otherwise you'll find that prerender-spa-plugin will output the contents of your page before your JS runs.)

document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , function ( ) { })

For example, if you're using Vue.js and mounting to a <div id="app"> in <body> :

const root = new Vue({ }) document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , function ( ) { root.$mount( '#app' ) })

Inline Styles

If you rely on inline CSS, i.e. you do not extract CSS from your bundle and, thus, experience duplicate CSS style tags, consider using extract-text-webpack-plugin to extract CSS into a separate file and then either inject CSS back into a template.html file using html-webpack-plugin or just call it as an external CSS file.

Either way, there will not be any unnecessary styles inside JS.

Caveats

For obvious reasons, prerender-spa-plugin only works for SPAs that route using the HTML5 history API. index.html#/hash/route URLs will unfortunately not work.

only works for SPAs that route using the HTML5 history API. URLs will unfortunately not work. Whatever client-side rendering library you're using should be able to at least replace any server-rendered content or diff with it. For Vue.js 1 use replace: false on root components. For Vue.js 2 Ensure your root component has the same id as the prerendered element it's replacing. Otherwise you'll end up with duplicated content.



Alternatives

react-snap - Zero-configuration framework-agnostic prerendering. Does not depend on webpack. Handles a variety of edge-cases.

snapshotify - An experimental prerenderer that performes a number of speed optimizations.

presite - Minimal-configuration framework-agnostic prerendering.

prerenderer - Pluggable prerendering library that prerender-spa-plugin v3+ is based on.

License (MIT)

