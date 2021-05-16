Painless universal prerendering for Webpack. Works great with html-webpack-plugin.
🧐 What is Prerendering?
Pre-rendering describes the process of rendering a client-side application at build time, producing useful static HTML that can be sent to the browser instead of an empty bootstrapping page.
Pre-rendering is like Server-Side Rendering, just done at build time to produce static files. Both techniques help get meaningful content onto the user's screen faster.
prerender-loader renders your web application within Webpack during builds,
producing static HTML. When the loader is applied to an HTML file, it creates a
DOM structure from that HTML, compiles the application, runs it within the DOM
and serializes the result back to HTML.
First, install
prerender-loader as a development dependency:
npm i -D prerender-loader
In most cases, you'll want to apply the loader to your
html-webpack-plugin
template option:
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
- template: 'index.html',
+ template: '!!prerender-loader?string!index.html',
// any other options you'd normally set are still supported:
compile: false,
inject: true
})
]
}
What does all that punctuation mean? Let's break the whole loader string down:
In Webpack, a module identifier beginning with
!!will bypass any configured loaders from
module.rules- here we're saying "don't do anything to
index.htmlexcept what I've defined here
The
?stringparameter tells
prerender-loaderto output an ES module exporting the prerendered HTML string, rather than returning the HTML directly.
Finally, everything up to the last
!in a module identifier is the inline loader definition (the transforms to apply to a given module). The filename of the module to load comes after the
!.
Note: If you've already set up
html-loaderor
raw-loaderto handle
.htmlfiles, you can skip both options and simply pass a
templatevalue of
"prerender-loader!index.html"!
As with any loader, it is also possible to apply
prerender-loader on-the-fly
:
const html = require('prerender-loader?!./app.html');
... or in your Webpack configuration's
module.rules section:
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: 'src/index.html',
loader: 'prerender-loader?string'
}
]
}
}
Once you have
prerender-loader in-place, prerendering is now turned on. During
your build, the app will be executed, with any modifications it makes to
index.html will be saved to disk. This is fine for the needs of many apps,
but you can also take more explicit control over your prerendering: either using
the DOM or by rendering to a String.
During prerendering, your application gets compiled and run directly under
NodeJS, but within a JSDOM container so that you can use the familiar browser
globals like
document and
window.
Here's an example
entry module that uses DOM prerendering:
import { render } from 'fancy-dom-library';
import App from './app';
export default () => {
render(<App />, document.body);
};
In all cases, asynchronous functions and callbacks are supported:
import { mount } from 'other-fancy-library';
import app from './app';
export default async function prerender() {
let res = await fetch('https://example.com');
let data = await res.json();
mount(app(data), document.getElementById('app'));
}
It's also possible to export a function from your Webpack entry module, which
gives you full control over prerendering:
prerender-loader will call the
function and its return value will be used as the static HTML. If the exported
function returns a Promise, it will be awaited and the resolved value will be
used.
import { renderToString } from 'react-dom';
import App from './app';
export default () => {
const html = renderToString(<App />);
// returned HTML will be injected into <body>:
return html;
};
In addition to DOM and String prerendering, it's also possible to use a
combination of the two. If an application's Webpack entry exports a prerender
function that doesn't return a value, the default DOM serialization will kick
in, just like in DOM prerendering. This means you can use your exported
prerender function to trigger DOM manipulation ("client-side" rendering), and
then just let
prerender-loader handle generating the static HTML for whatever
got rendered.
Here's an example that renders a Preact application and waits for DOM rendering to settle down before allowing prerender-loader to serialize the document to static HTML:
import { h, options } from 'preact';
import { renderToString } from 'preact';
import App from './app';
// we're done when there are no renders for 50ms:
const IDLE_TIMEOUT = 50;
export default () => new Promise(resolve => {
let timer;
// each time preact re-renders, reset our idle timer:
options.debounceRendering = commit => {
clearTimeout(timer);
timer = setTimeout(resolve, IDLE_TIMEOUT);
commit();
};
// render into <body> using normal client-side rendering:
render(<App />, document.body);
});
When applied to a
.html file,
prerender-loader will inject prerendered
content at the end of
<body> by default. If you want to place the content
somewhere else, you can add a
{{prerender}} field:
<html>
<body>
<div id="app_root">
<!-- Inject any pre-rendered HTML here: -->
{{prerender}}
</div>
</body>
</html>
This works well if you intend to provide a prerender function that only returns your application's HTML structure, not the full document's HTML.
In addition to processing
.html files, the loader can also directly pre-render
.js scripts. The only difference is that the DOM used for prerender will be
initially empty:
const prerenderedHtml = require('!prerender-loader?string!./app.js');
All options are ... optional.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
string
|boolean
|false
|Output a JS module exporting an HTML String instead of the HTML itself
disabled
|boolean
|false
|Bypass the loader entirely (but still respect
options.string)
documentUrl
|string
|'http://localhost'
|Change the jsdom's URL (affects
window.location,
document.URL...)
params
|object
|null
|Options to pass to your prerender function
env
|object
|{}
|Environment variables to define when building JS for prerendering
