pre

prequest

by Alyssa Quek
1.0.0 (see all)

Promisified HTTP requests with `bluebird` and `request` modules

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

prequest

Build Status

Promisified HTTP requests with bluebird and request modules.

Grab it

$ npm install prequest

prequest usage

GET example

With this wrapper, we can easily make requests and catch any http failures in a promise's catch. By default, method is GET:

var prequest = require('prequest');

prequest('http://localhost:4567/api').then(function (body) {
  console.log('Success!');
}).catch(function (err) { // Any HTTP status >= 400 falls here
  console.error('Failed.', err.statusCode, ' >= 400');
});

If you need the full response (e.g. to view headers), specify arrayResponse: true to have the response and body in an array. You may use bluebird's spread to access the items directly:

prequest({
  url: 'http://localhost:4567/api',
  arrayResponse: true
}).spread(function (response, body) {
  console.log('Success!', response.headers, body);
});

POST example

All options supported by request can be supplied to prequest. By default, json: true is enabled to set body payload as a JSON representation. If you do not want this, simply override it to false.

var prequest = require('prequest');

prequest({
  method: 'POST',
  url: 'http://localhost:4567/api',
  body: {
    someData: [1, 2, 3]
  }
}).then(function (body) {
  console.log('Success!',  body);
}).catch(function (err) { // Any HTTP status >= 400 falls here
  console.error('Failed.', err.statusCode, ' >= 400');
});

To use the other methods: [delete, patch, head], specify it in method.

Testing

To run the tests:

$ npm install
$ npm test

The past, without prequest

Without this wrapper, a common pattern to promisify requests:

var Promise = require('bluebird');
var prequest = Promise.promisify(require('request'));

prequest(url).then(function (response) {
  if (reponse.statusCode === 200) {
    // continue;
  } else if (reponse.statusCode >= 500) {
    // handle this error case
  } else if (reponse.statusCode >= 400) {
    // you get the point...
  }
}).catch(function (err) {
  console.error(err);
  // network issue
})

Contribute

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -m 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT

