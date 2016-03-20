Promisified HTTP requests with
bluebird and
request modules.
$ npm install prequest
With this wrapper, we can easily make requests and catch any http failures in a promise's catch. By default, method is
GET:
var prequest = require('prequest');
prequest('http://localhost:4567/api').then(function (body) {
console.log('Success!');
}).catch(function (err) { // Any HTTP status >= 400 falls here
console.error('Failed.', err.statusCode, ' >= 400');
});
If you need the full response (e.g. to view headers), specify
arrayResponse: true to have the response and body in an array. You may use bluebird's
spread to access the items directly:
prequest({
url: 'http://localhost:4567/api',
arrayResponse: true
}).spread(function (response, body) {
console.log('Success!', response.headers, body);
});
All options supported by
request can be supplied to prequest.
By default,
json: true is enabled to set body payload as a JSON representation. If you do not want this, simply override it to false.
var prequest = require('prequest');
prequest({
method: 'POST',
url: 'http://localhost:4567/api',
body: {
someData: [1, 2, 3]
}
}).then(function (body) {
console.log('Success!', body);
}).catch(function (err) { // Any HTTP status >= 400 falls here
console.error('Failed.', err.statusCode, ' >= 400');
});
To use the other methods: [delete, patch, head], specify it in method.
To run the tests:
$ npm install
$ npm test
Without this wrapper, a common pattern to
promisify requests:
var Promise = require('bluebird');
var prequest = Promise.promisify(require('request'));
prequest(url).then(function (response) {
if (reponse.statusCode === 200) {
// continue;
} else if (reponse.statusCode >= 500) {
// handle this error case
} else if (reponse.statusCode >= 400) {
// you get the point...
}
}).catch(function (err) {
console.error(err);
// network issue
})
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -m 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature