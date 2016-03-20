prequest

Promisified HTTP requests with bluebird and request modules.

npm install prequest

prequest usage

GET example

With this wrapper, we can easily make requests and catch any http failures in a promise's catch. By default, method is GET :

var prequest = require ( 'prequest' ); prequest( 'http://localhost:4567/api' ).then( function ( body ) { console .log( 'Success!' ); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error( 'Failed.' , err.statusCode, ' >= 400' ); });

If you need the full response (e.g. to view headers), specify arrayResponse: true to have the response and body in an array. You may use bluebird's spread to access the items directly:

prequest({ url : 'http://localhost:4567/api' , arrayResponse : true }).spread( function ( response, body ) { console .log( 'Success!' , response.headers, body); });

POST example

All options supported by request can be supplied to prequest. By default, json: true is enabled to set body payload as a JSON representation. If you do not want this, simply override it to false.

var prequest = require ( 'prequest' ); prequest({ method : 'POST' , url : 'http://localhost:4567/api' , body : { someData : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] } }).then( function ( body ) { console .log( 'Success!' , body); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error( 'Failed.' , err.statusCode, ' >= 400' ); });

To use the other methods: [delete, patch, head], specify it in method.

Testing

To run the tests:

npm install npm test

The past, without prequest

Without this wrapper, a common pattern to promisify requests:

var Promise = require ( 'bluebird' ); var prequest = Promise .promisify( require ( 'request' )); prequest(url).then( function ( response ) { if (reponse.statusCode === 200 ) { } else if (reponse.statusCode >= 500 ) { } else if (reponse.statusCode >= 400 ) { } }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err); })

