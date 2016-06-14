A browserify transform that applies preprocess to js files before bundling them.
Example use on the command line
browserify -t [preprocessify --contextFile ./path/to/contextFile.json] entry.js
Example use in a gulp file...
var preprocessify = require('preprocessify');
gulp.task('browserify', function() {
return browserify('./app/scripts/main.js')
.transform(preprocessify, {
includeExtensions: ['.js'],
context: {"FOO": "bar"} // This will replace "/* @echo FOO */" with "bar"
})
.bundle()
.pipe(source('main.js'))
.pipe(gulp.dest(config.dist + '/scripts/'));
});
You can use this in combination with konfig to define environment specific variables like this... In ./config/app.json...
{
"development": {
"bar": "development bar value"
},
"test": {
"bar": "test bar value"
},
"production": {
"bar": "production bar value"
}
}
In gulp file...
var config = require('konfig')();
var preprocessify = require('preprocessify');
gulp.task('browserify', function() {
return browserify('./app/scripts/main.js')
.transform(preprocessify, {
includeExtensions: ['.js'],
context: config.app // When the environment variable NODE_ENV=test, "/* @echo bar */" gets replaced with "test bar value"
})
.bundle()
.pipe(source('main.js'))
.pipe(gulp.dest(config.dist + '/scripts/'));
});
See also: preprocess and gulp-preprocess