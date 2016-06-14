preprocessify

A browserify transform that applies preprocess to js files before bundling them.

Example use on the command line

browserify -t [preprocessify --contextFile ./path/to/contextFile.json] entry .js

Example use in a gulp file...

var preprocessify = require ( 'preprocessify' ); gulp.task( 'browserify' , function ( ) { return browserify( './app/scripts/main.js' ) .transform(preprocessify, { includeExtensions : [ '.js' ], context : { "FOO" : "bar" } }) .bundle() .pipe(source( 'main.js' )) .pipe(gulp.dest(config.dist + '/scripts/' )); });

You can use this in combination with konfig to define environment specific variables like this... In ./config/app.json...

{ "development" : { "bar" : "development bar value" }, "test" : { "bar" : "test bar value" }, "production" : { "bar" : "production bar value" } }

In gulp file...

var config = require ( 'konfig' )(); var preprocessify = require ( 'preprocessify' ); gulp.task( 'browserify' , function ( ) { return browserify( './app/scripts/main.js' ) .transform(preprocessify, { includeExtensions : [ '.js' ], context : config.app }) .bundle() .pipe(source( 'main.js' )) .pipe(gulp.dest(config.dist + '/scripts/' )); });

See also: preprocess and gulp-preprocess