preprocess-loader for webpack

Webpack loader uses preprocess to preprocess HTML, Javascript, and other module files based on custom or environment configurations. Inspired by gulp-preprocess and coffee-loader.

Usage

This loader is used within loader-chain before other loaders doing 'real' job.

var exports = require( 'coffee!preprocess?+DEBUG&NODE_ENV=production!./file.coffee' )

loadUtils.parseQuery examples

null -> {} ? -> {} ?flag -> { flag: true } ?+flag -> { flag: true } ?-flag -> { flag: false } ?xyz=test -> { xyz: "test" } ?xyz[]=a -> { xyz: ["a"] } ?flag1&flag2 -> { flag1: true , flag2: true } ?+flag1,-flag2 -> { flag1: true , flag2: false } ?xyz[]=a,xyz[]=b -> { xyz: ["a", "b" ] } ?a%2C%26b=c%2C%26d -> { "a,&b" : "c,&d" } ?{json:5,data:{a:1}} -> { json: 5 , data: { a: 1 } }

webpack.config file

Webpack 2+ (Thanks @scholtzm)

const config = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.js$/ , use : [ { loader : 'preprocess-loader' , options : { foo : true , bar : 'baz' ppOptions : { type : 'js' } } } ] } ] } };

Webpack 1

{ module: { loaders: [{ test: /\.coffee$/ loader: 'coffee!preprocess?+DEBUG&NODE_ENV=production' }, { test: /\.cjsx$/ loader: 'coffee!cjsx!preprocess?+DEBUG&NODE_ENV=production' }, { test: /\.test_pp_options$/ loader: "coffee!cjsx!preprocess?{DEBUG:true,ppOptions:{type:'cjsx'}}" }, { test: /\.js$/ loader: 'babel-loader!preprocess?+DEBUG' }] } }

Loader supports .cjsx as an alias type of .coffee .

You can override default preprocess options by passing ppOptions object in query. See preprocess API for available options.

Example HTML

< head > < title > Your App < script src = "some/production/lib/like/analytics.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < h1 > Debugging mode - </ h1 > < p > </ p > </ body >

Example Javascript

var configValue = '/* @echo FOO */' || 'default value' ; someDebuggingCall()

Example Coffeescript

configValue = '/* @echo FOO */' or 'default value' somDebuggingCall()

@echo block won't be processed in coffee/shell type unless applying another preprocess loading after it is compiled to javascript.

loader: "preprocess?{ppOptions:{type:'js'}}!coffee!cjsx!preprocess?{DEBUG:true,ppOptions:{type:'cjsx'}}"

More examples can be found in README of preprocess.

