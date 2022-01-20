An incredibly simple and lightweight tool for preparing packaging for the publishing process.
For Preppy itself installation is done by executing one command.
$ npm install -D preppy
Depending on your transpiling needs you need Babel with the requires presets/plugins. This is nothing extra to install typically as you might have these things in-place already. Example:
$ npm install -D @babel/plugin-transform-runtime @babel/preset-env @babel/preset-typescript @babel/core
$ npm install @babel/runtime core-js
As transpiling happens via Babel you have to install the Babel Core, Plugins and Presets on your own. You also need to use a standard Babel Configuration inside your package.
Example
babel.config.js (has to be CommonJS unfortunately):
module.exports = (api) => {
const env = api.env()
const caller = api.caller((inst) => (inst && inst.name) || "any")
const isBundler = caller === "rollup-plugin-babel"
const isCli = caller === "@babel/node"
const isTest = /\b(test)\b/.exec(env)
const modules = (isTest && !isBundler) || isCli ? "commonjs" : false
const isUmd = /\b(umd)\b/.exec(env)
return {
sourceMaps: true,
plugins: [
isUmd
? null
: [
"@babel/transform-runtime",
{
corejs: 3
}
]
].filter(Boolean),
presets: [
[
"@babel/env",
{
useBuiltIns: "usage",
corejs: 3,
loose: true,
modules
}
],
[
"@babel/typescript",
{
allExtensions: true,
isTSX: true
}
]
]
}
}
Note:
env gets a lot more depth when working with Preppy. It's actually set to this:
${env}-${target}-${format} e.g.
"development-browser-esm". This gives you more control e.g. more setting up targets for Browserslist.
Note: Leave out the
"@babel/typescript" when you do not need TypeScript transpiling.
Note: Please disable
transform-runtime for all UMD builds as UMD is better working when only clean named imports are kept external.
To keep things simple and reduce to number of dependencies, Preppy uses your local Babel configuration to transpile your code. You have to make sure that all required Babel mechanics, presets and plugins are installed locally to your project.
Preppy also support extracting TypeScript types into
.d.ts files to make them usable by users of your libraries. The generated code is still transpiled by Babel. The standard
typescript CLI is used for extracting the types.
These are the typical entry points looked up for by Preppy:
src/index.{js|jsx|ts|tsx}
We made the experience that this works pretty fine for most projects. If you have the need for more input files, please report back to us.
Preppy produces exports of your sources depending on the entries of your packages
package.json. It supports building for ESM, CommonJS and UMD. Just add the relevant entries to the package configuration.
main
module: New module standard for optimal tree shaking of bundlers.
umd +
unpkg for delivering a minified bundle to the CDN.
Basic Example:
{
"name": "mypackage",
"main": "lib/index.cjs.js",
"module": "lib/index.esm.js",
"unpkg": "lib/index.umd.min.js"
}
For exporting types with TypeScript you should add a
types entry to your
package.json as well:
{
"name": "mypackage",
"main": "lib/index.cjs.js",
"module": "lib/index.esm.js",
"unpkg": "lib/index.umd.min.js",
"types": "lib/index.d.ts"
}
Additionally Preppy is capable in generating for binary targets e.g. CLI tools. Not just one, but each of the one listed in the
bin section of your
package.json.
The following example generates a
mycli binary which is generated from the matching source file.
Binaries are generally generated from one of these source files:
src/{name}.{js|ts}
src/cli/{name}.{js|ts}
src/cli.{js|ts}
src/cli/index.{js|ts}
Example Configuration:
{
"name": "mycli",
"bin": {
"mycli": "bin/mycli"
}
}
Preppy also has some support for building universal libraries. While for most projects it's completely feasible to have one library for both NodeJS and browsers (or only for one of these), others might want (slightly) different packages to browsers and NodeJS.
The only difference here is that you have to define a new
browser definition inside your
package.json. Also
the input fields differ from the one of the normal libraries or binaries:
src/client.{js|jsx|ts|tsx}
src/browser.{js|jsx|ts|tsx}
src/client/index.{js|jsx|ts|tsx}
src/browser/index.{js|jsx|ts|tsx}
For the NodeJS part you can use any of the following entries:
src/node.{js|jsx|ts|tsx}
src/server.{js|jsx|ts|tsx}
src/node/index.{js|jsx|ts|tsx}
src/server/index.{js|jsx|ts|tsx}
Example Configuration:
{
"name": "mylib",
"browser": "lib/browser.esm.js",
"unpkg": "lib/browser.umd.js",
"main": "lib/node.cjs.js",
"module": "lib/node.esm.js"
}
Note: The bundle under
browser is a ESM bundle which is ideally used by bundlers like Webpack or Parcel.
Note: When any of these files exists, we use prefer it over the normal library for the
unpkg entry in
package.json as well.
Preppy injects these environment values into your code base:
process.env.BUNDLE_NAME: Extracted
name field from
package.json.
process.env.BUNDLE_VERSION: Extracted
version field from
package.json.
process.env.BUNDLE_TARGET: One of the supported targets. Either
node,
browser,
lib or
cli.
process.env.BUNDLE_ENV: Environment name. Typical values are
development,
production and
test. Use this instead of
NODE_ENV to inject the current value at bundle time.
These values are injected into your code base by replacing the original instance.
For UMD bundles we also replace:
process.env.NODE_ENV: Same as
BUNDLE_ENV - mainly replaced as this is a pretty common standard field which can't be resolved in browsers.
Notes:
This is a special mode for Preppy. Where it normally targets build steps for libraries this
so-called deep mode compares to default behavior of Parcel or Webpack. It inlines code which is defined in
node_modules as much as possible. The logic uses information from the
package.json file and only bundles dependencies which are defined in
devDependencies and not in
dependencies. All this combined with the tree-shaking capabilities of the underlying Rollup results into monolithic easy to deploy code with minimal external runtime dependencies. To enable deep mode pass the
--deep flag on the CLI.
Note: Using this functionality may require a bit of trial and error with the
dependencies or
devDependecies listed in the
package.json. There are a few packages that cause warnings and errors when processed with Preppy's Rollup engine. In these cases, these packages usually need to be kept external and remain as a entry oin
dependencies. From experience, this problem mostly affects packages that have been implemented very close to infrastructural properties of NodeJS.
Preppy comes with a binary which can be called from within your
scripts section
in the
package.json file.
"scripts": {
"prepare": "preppy"
}
There is also some amount of parameters you can use if the auto detection of your library does not work out correctly.
Usage
$ preppy
Options
--entry-lib Entry file for Library (universal) target [auto]
--entry-browser Entry file for Browser target [auto]
--entry-node Entry file for NodeJS target [auto]
--entry-cli Entry file for CLI target [auto]
--root The root folder of your project [auto]
--output Override output folder (and package.json entries) [auto]
--watch Keeps running and rebuilds on any change [false]
--limit Limits the current build scope to files matching [null]
--deep Produces a deep bundle which includes dependencies inline [false]
--exec Executes the generated binary after creation [false]
--notify Enables notifications (useful when used in watch mode) [false]
--no-sourcemap Disables creation of a source map file during processing [false]
-v, --verbose Verbose output mode [false]
-q, --quiet Quiet output mode [false]
