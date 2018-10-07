openbase logo
pwp

prepack-webpack-plugin

by Gajus Kuizinas
1.1.2 (see all)

A webpack plugin for prepack.

Overview

Readme

prepack-webpack-plugin

Travis build status Coveralls NPM version Canonical Code Style

A webpack plugin for prepack.

Usage

  1. Install prepack-webpack-plugin.
  2. Add an instance of the plugin to the webpack plugin configuration.

Note that this plugin only works with webpack 4.x

Configuration

NameDescriptionDefault
testA regex used to match the files./\.js($\|\?)/i
prepackPrepack configuration. See Prepack documentation.

Example

import PrepackWebpackPlugin from 'prepack-webpack-plugin';

const configuration = {};

module.exports = {
  // ...
  plugins: [
    new PrepackWebpackPlugin(configuration)
  ]
};

If you are using commonjs, you must explicitly reference the .default property of the module, e.g.

const PrepackWebpackPlugin = require('prepack-webpack-plugin').default;

const configuration = {};

module.exports = {
  // ...
  plugins: [
    new PrepackWebpackPlugin(configuration)
  ]
};

