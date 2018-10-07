A webpack plugin for prepack.
prepack-webpack-plugin.
Note that this plugin only works with webpack 4.x
|Name
|Description
|Default
test
|A regex used to match the files.
/\.js($\|\?)/i
prepack
|Prepack configuration. See Prepack documentation.
import PrepackWebpackPlugin from 'prepack-webpack-plugin';
const configuration = {};
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
new PrepackWebpackPlugin(configuration)
]
};
If you are using commonjs, you must explicitly reference the
.default property of the module, e.g.
const PrepackWebpackPlugin = require('prepack-webpack-plugin').default;
const configuration = {};
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
new PrepackWebpackPlugin(configuration)
]
};