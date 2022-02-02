Prepack is a partial evaluator for JavaScript. Prepack rewrites a JavaScript bundle, resulting in JavaScript code that executes more efficiently. For initialization-heavy code, Prepack works best in an environment where JavaScript parsing is effectively cached.
See the official prepack.io website for an introduction and an interactive REPL playground.
Install the CLI via npm,
$ npm install -g prepack
Or if you prefer yarn, make sure you get yarn first,
$ npm install -g yarn
and then install the Prepack CLI via yarn:
$ yarn global add prepack
You may need to
prepend (pun intended!) the command with
sudo in some cases.
To compile a file and print the output to the console:
$ prepack script.js
If you want to compile a file and output to another file:
$ prepack script.js --out script-processed.js
Detailed instructions and the API can be found at Prepack CLI: Getting Started
The following are a few plugins to other tools. They have been created and are maintained separately from Prepack itself. If you run into any issues with those plugins, please ask the plugin maintainers for support.
git submodule init
git submodule update --init
yarn
Note: For development work you really need
yarn, as many scripts require it.
yarn build
yarn watch in the background to just compile changed files on the fly.
yarn lint
yarn flow
yarn build or
yarn watch
yarn test
You can run individual test suites as follows:
yarn test-serializer
yarn test-test262
yarn build or
yarn watch
yarn repl
Get the code
Make sure the code is built, either by running
yarn build or
yarn watch.
Have a JavaScript file handy that you want to prepack, for example:
echo "function hello() { return 'hello'; } function world() { return 'world'; } s = hello() + ' ' + world();" >/tmp/sample.js
cat /tmp/sample.js | yarn prepack-cli
Try
--help for more options.
Instead of building, linting, type checking, testing separately, the following does everything together:
yarn validate
The content for prepack.io resides in the website directory of this repository. To make changes, submit a pull request, just like for any code changes.
In order to run the website locally at localhost:8000:
yarn build && mv prepack.min.js website/js
python -m SimpleHTTPServer (Python 2) or
python -m http.server (Python 3) from the
website/ directory
To read more about the project, check out this suggested reading wiki
For more information about contributing pull requests and issues, see our Contribution Guidelines.
Prepack is BSD-licensed. We also provide an additional patent grant.