Prepack

Prepack is a partial evaluator for JavaScript. Prepack rewrites a JavaScript bundle, resulting in JavaScript code that executes more efficiently. For initialization-heavy code, Prepack works best in an environment where JavaScript parsing is effectively cached.

See the official prepack.io website for an introduction and an interactive REPL playground.

How to use Prepack

Install the CLI via npm,

$ npm install -g prepack

Or if you prefer yarn, make sure you get yarn first,

$ npm install -g yarn

and then install the Prepack CLI via yarn:

$ yarn global add prepack

You may need to prepend (pun intended!) the command with sudo in some cases.

Let the party begin

To compile a file and print the output to the console:

$ prepack script.js

If you want to compile a file and output to another file:

$ prepack script.js --out script-processed.js

Detailed instructions and the API can be found at Prepack CLI: Getting Started

The following are a few plugins to other tools. They have been created and are maintained separately from Prepack itself. If you run into any issues with those plugins, please ask the plugin maintainers for support.

Status

test262 status on master branch

code coverage report for serialization tests

To see the status for a pull request, look for the message All checks have passed or All checks have failed. Click on Show all checks, Details, Artifacts, and then test262-status.txt or coverage-report-sourcemapped/index.html.

How to get the code

Clone repository and make it your current directory. git submodule init git submodule update --init Get yarn and node, then do yarn

Note: For development work you really need yarn , as many scripts require it.

How to build, lint, type check

Get the code yarn build

You can later run yarn watch in the background to just compile changed files on the fly. yarn lint yarn flow

How to run tests

Get the code Make sure the code is built, either by running yarn build or yarn watch yarn test

You can run individual test suites as follows:

yarn test-serializer

This tests the interpreter and serializer. All tests should pass.

This tests the interpreter and serializer. All tests should pass. yarn test-test262

This tests conformance against the test262 suite. Not all will pass, increasing conformance is work in progress.

How to run the interpreter

Get the code Make sure the code is built, either by running yarn build or yarn watch yarn repl

This starts an interactive interpreter session.

How to run Prepack

Get the code Make sure the code is built, either by running yarn build or yarn watch . Have a JavaScript file handy that you want to prepack, for example:

echo "function hello() { return 'hello'; } function world() { return 'world'; } s = hello() + ' ' + world();" >/tmp/sample.js cat /tmp/sample.js | yarn prepack-cli

Try --help for more options.

Instead of building, linting, type checking, testing separately, the following does everything together:

yarn validate

How to edit the website

The content for prepack.io resides in the website directory of this repository. To make changes, submit a pull request, just like for any code changes.

In order to run the website locally at localhost:8000:

Build prepack into the website: yarn build && mv prepack.min.js website/js Run python -m SimpleHTTPServer (Python 2) or python -m http.server (Python 3) from the website/ directory

How to contribute

To read more about the project, check out this suggested reading wiki

For more information about contributing pull requests and issues, see our Contribution Guidelines.

License

Prepack is BSD-licensed. We also provide an additional patent grant.