prephas been deprecated in favor of newer tools like Gatsby and Next.js
Pre-renders your web app into static HTML based on your specified routes enabling SEO for single page applications.
NOTE:
prepis now based on Chromeless. We'll shortly release an updated version.
npm install -g prep
Just run
prep in your terminal or add it to the
scripts as part of your build step in your
package.json. If you don't provide a
target-dir the contents of the
source-dir will be overwritten.
Usage: prep [options] <source-dir> [target-dir]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-c, --config [path] Config file (Default: prep.js)
-p, --port [port] Phantom server port (Default: 45678)
In order to configure the routes which you'd like to pre-render you need to specifiy them in a Javascript config file with the following schema. If you don't provide a config file,
prep will just pre-render the
/ route.
const defaultConfig = {
routes: ['/'],
timeout: 1000,
dimensions: {
width: 1440,
height: 900,
},
https: false,
hostname: 'http://localhost',
useragent: 'Prep',
minify: false,
concurrency: 4,
additionalSitemapUrls: [],
}
routes specifies the list of routes that the renderer should pass. (Default:
['/'])
timeout is the timeout for how long the renderer should wait for network requests. (Default:
1000)
dimensions the page dimensions in pixels that the renderer should use to render the site. (Default:
1440 x
900)
https prep uses https if true otherwise http
hostname is used to show the correct urls in the generated sitemap that is stored in
[target-dir]/sitemap.xml
useragent is set a
navigator.userAgent
minify is a boolean or a html-minifier configuration object.
concurrency controls how many routes are pre-rendered in parallel. (Default:
4)
additionalSitemapUrls is a list of URLs to include as well to the generated
sitemap.xml. (Default:
[])
prep.js
There are three different ways to configure
prep. Which one you pick depends on your use case.
The probably easiest way is to export a simple Javascript object.
exports.default = {
routes: [
'/',
'/world'
]
}
You can also return a function that returns the config for
prep.
exports.default = () => {
return {
routes: [
'/',
'/world'
]
}
}
Furthermore you can also return a
Promise or use ES7 features such as
async &
await (Babel pre-compile step needed).
export default async () => {
const routes = await getRoutesAsync()
return { routes }
}
The concept behind
prep is very simple.
prep starts a temporary local webserver and opens your provided routes via PhantomJS. Each route will be exported as a static HTML file. The resulting folder structure is the same as the structure of your routes.
Object.assign() in your code, please add a polyfill like phantomjs-polyfill-object-assign, because prep uses PhantomJS, which doesn't support
Object.assign() yet.
