A tiny (208B to 260B) utility to remove items recursively
This is a
Promise-based, cross-platform utility that recursively removes files and directories. It's effectively a programmatic
rm -rf for Node.js. There's also a CLI for easy, cross-platform usage.
Notice: Node v12.10.0 includes the
recursiveoption for
fs.rmdirand
fs.rmdirSync.
$ npm install --save premove
There are two "versions" of
premove available:
Node.js: >= 8.x
Size (gzip): 249 bytes
Availability: CommonJS, ES Module
This is the primary/default mode. It makes use of
async/
await and
util.promisify.
Node.js: >= 6.x
Size (gzip): 202 bytes
Availability: CommonJS, ES Module
This is the opt-in mode, ideal for scenarios where
async usage cannot be supported.
In order to use it, simply make the following changes:
-import { premove } from 'premove';
+import { premove } from 'premove/sync';
import { resolve } from 'path';
import { premove } from 'premove';
// Async/await
try {
await premove('./foobar');
} catch (err) {
//
}
// Promise
premove('./foobar').then(val => {
console.log(typeof val);
//=> boolean
}).catch(err => {
//
});
// Using `cwd` option
const dir = resolve('./foo/bar');
await premove('hello.txt', { cwd: dir });
A
premove binary is available as of v3.0.0.
It accepts an optional
--cwd value and a list of paths to delete.
Important: By default
premoverefuses to delete:
- the
os.homedir
- the system root (
/,
C:\\, etc)
- items not contained by
--cwdpath
# remove "foo" and "bar" via `npx`
$ npx premove foo bar
# install globally, use whenever
$ npm install premove -g
$ premove foo bar
Returns:
Promise<boolean>
Returns a Promise that resolves with a boolean value.
If
true, indicates that the
str input did exist and was successfully removed. A
false value indicates that the
str input did not exist, meaning nothing needed to be removed.
Important:
The
syncand
asyncversions share the same API.
The only difference is that
syncis not Promise-based.
Type:
String
The filepath to remove – may be a file or a directory.
An initial existence check is made for this filepath.
Important: This value is resolved to a full path.
Please be aware of how and from where the Node.js file system is resolving your path!
Type:
String
Default:
.
The directory to resolve your
str from.
Defaults to the
process.cwd() – aka, the directory that your command is run within.
MIT © Luke Edwards