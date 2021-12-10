premove

A tiny (208B to 260B) utility to remove items recursively

This is a Promise -based, cross-platform utility that recursively removes files and directories. It's effectively a programmatic rm -rf for Node.js. There's also a CLI for easy, cross-platform usage.

Notice: Node v12.10.0 includes the recursive option for fs.rmdir and fs.rmdirSync .

Install

$ npm install

Modes

There are two "versions" of premove available:

Node.js: >= 8.x

Size (gzip): 249 bytes

Availability: CommonJS, ES Module

This is the primary/default mode. It makes use of async / await and util.promisify .

Node.js: >= 6.x

Size (gzip): 202 bytes

Availability: CommonJS, ES Module

This is the opt-in mode, ideal for scenarios where async usage cannot be supported.

In order to use it, simply make the following changes:

-import { premove } from 'premove'; +import { premove } from 'premove/sync';

Usage

import { resolve } from 'path' ; import { premove } from 'premove' ; try { await premove( './foobar' ); } catch (err) { } premove( './foobar' ).then( val => { console .log( typeof val); }).catch( err => { }); const dir = resolve( './foo/bar' ); await premove( 'hello.txt' , { cwd : dir });

CLI

A premove binary is available as of v3.0.0.

It accepts an optional --cwd value and a list of paths to delete.

Important: By default premove refuses to delete: the os.homedir

the system root ( / , C:\\ , etc)

, , etc) items not contained by --cwd path

$ npx premove foo bar $ npm install premove -g $ premove foo bar

API

Returns: Promise<boolean>

Returns a Promise that resolves with a boolean value.

If true , indicates that the str input did exist and was successfully removed. A false value indicates that the str input did not exist, meaning nothing needed to be removed.

Important:

The sync and async versions share the same API.

The only difference is that sync is not Promise-based.

str

Type: String

The filepath to remove – may be a file or a directory.

An initial existence check is made for this filepath.

Important: This value is resolved to a full path.

Please be aware of how and from where the Node.js file system is resolving your path!

Type: String

Default: .

The directory to resolve your str from.

Defaults to the process.cwd() – aka, the directory that your command is run within.

