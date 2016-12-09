Predict which DOM element a user will interact with next.
You give it a list of elements and it will try to predict when a user is about to mouse over one of those elements.
It's pretty naive, it just looks at the velocity and position of the mouse and tries to find the element that you are probably moving towards based on that.
It uses a voronoi under the hood, but instead of looking at current mouse position it looks at expected mouse position. In my testing this seems strictly better than the voronoi / bubble cursor technique.
You could use it to perform some optimizations, maybe similar to instantclick.
The library has these premonitions, but they aren't always right.
$ npm install premonish
import Premonish from 'premonish';
const premonish = new Premonish({
selectors: ['a', '.list-of' '.selectors', '.to', '#watch'],
elements: [] // Alternatively, provide a list of DOM elements to watch
});
premonish.onIntent(({el, confidence}) => {
console.log(el); // The DOM node we suspect the user is about to interact with.
console.log(confidence); // How confident are we about the user's intention? Scale 0-1
});
var premonish = new Premonish({
selectors: [], // list of selectors
elements: [] // A list of DOM elements
});
At least one of
selectors or
elements is required.
The
onIntent callback will be called when
premonish thinks that a user is likely going to interact with
one of the watched elements.
premonish.onIntent(({el, confidence}) => {
// el is the expected DOM element
// confidence is a score from 0-1 on how confident we are in this prediction.
});
The
onMouseMove callback allows users to look at some of the internal calculations that
premonish is making.
premonish.onMouseMove(({ position, velocity, expected }) => {
// Each value is an object { x: number, y: number }.
// `expected` is the approximate point premonish thinks the
// user is moving the mouse to.
});
Call
stop() when you are done using the library to cleanup the events it is using.
premonish.stop();
Matthew Conlen (github@mathisonian.com)
MIT