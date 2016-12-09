premonish

Predict which DOM element a user will interact with next.

About

What does it do?

You give it a list of elements and it will try to predict when a user is about to mouse over one of those elements.

How does it work?

It's pretty naive, it just looks at the velocity and position of the mouse and tries to find the element that you are probably moving towards based on that.

Is it just a voronoi?

It uses a voronoi under the hood, but instead of looking at current mouse position it looks at expected mouse position. In my testing this seems strictly better than the voronoi / bubble cursor technique.

Why do I want this?

You could use it to perform some optimizations, maybe similar to instantclick.

Whats with the name?

The library has these premonitions, but they aren't always right.

Installation

npm install premonish

Usage

import Premonish from 'premonish' ; const premonish = new Premonish({ selectors : [ 'a' , '.list-of' '.selectors' , '.to' , '#watch' ], elements : [] }); premonish.onIntent( ( {el, confidence} ) => { console .log(el); console .log(confidence); });

API

Initialization

var premonish = new Premonish({ selectors : [], elements : [] });

At least one of selectors or elements is required.

Predicting interaction

The onIntent callback will be called when premonish thinks that a user is likely going to interact with one of the watched elements.

premonish.onIntent( ( {el, confidence} ) => { });

More information

The onMouseMove callback allows users to look at some of the internal calculations that premonish is making.

premonish.onMouseMove( ( { position, velocity, expected } ) => { });

Stop watching

Call stop() when you are done using the library to cleanup the events it is using.

premonish.stop();

Author

Matthew Conlen (github@mathisonian.com)

LICENSE

MIT