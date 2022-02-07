A progressive static-site generator for Ember
This Ember addon allows you to pre-render any list of URLs into static HTML files at build time. It has no opinions about how you generate the list of URLs.
Add these packages to your app:
ember install ember-cli-fastboot
ember install prember
And configure some URLs that you would like to prerender:
// In ember-cli-build.js
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
prember: {
urls: [
'/',
'/about',
'/contact'
]
}
});
When you do
ember build --environment=production, your built app will include fastboot-rendered HTML in the following files:
/index.html
/about/index.html
/contact/index.html
When you build a normal ember app (
ember build --environment=production) you get a structure something like this:
dist/
├── assets
│ ├── my-app-0d31988c08747007cb982909a0b2c9db.css
│ ├── my-app-bdaaa766a1077911a7dae138cbd9e39d.js
│ ├── vendor-553c722f80bed2ea90c42b2c6a54238a.js
│ └── vendor-9eda64f0de2569c64ba0d33f08940fbf.css
├── index.html
└── robots.txt
To serve this app to users, you just need to configure a webserver to use
index.html in response to all URLs that don't otherwise map to files (because the Ember app will boot and take care of the routing).
If you add ember-cli-fastboot to your app, it augments your build with a few things that are needed to run the app within node via fastboot:
dist/
├── assets
│ ├── assetMap.json
│ ├── my-app-0d31988c08747007cb982909a0b2c9db.css
│ ├── my-app-a72732b0d2468246920fa5401610caf4.js
│ ├── my-app-fastboot-af717865dadf95003aaf6903aefcd125.js
│ ├── vendor-553c722f80bed2ea90c42b2c6a54238a.js
│ └── vendor-9eda64f0de2569c64ba0d33f08940fbf.css
├── index.html
├── package.json
└── robots.txt
You can still serve the resulting app in the normal way, but to get the benefits of server-side rendering you would probably serve it from a fastboot server that knows how to combine the JS files and the
index.html file and generate unique output per URL. The downside of this is that your fastboot server is now in the critical path, which increases your ops complexity and is necessarily slower than serving static files.
prember starts with an app that's already capable of running in fastboot and augments it further. You configure it with a source of URLs to prerender, and it uses Fastboot to visit each one during the build process, saving the resulting HTML files:
dist/
├── _empty.html <--------- A copy of the original index.html
├── about
│ └── index.html <--------- Pre-rendered content
├── assets
│ ├── assetMap.json
│ ├── my-app-0d31988c08747007cb982909a0b2c9db.css
│ ├── my-app-a72732b0d2468246920fa5401610caf4.js
│ ├── my-app-fastboot-af717865dadf95003aaf6903aefcd125.js
│ ├── vendor-553c722f80bed2ea90c42b2c6a54238a.js
│ └── vendor-9eda64f0de2569c64ba0d33f08940fbf.css
├── contact
│ └── index.html <--------- Pre-rendered content
├── index.html <--------- Rewritten with pre-rendered content
├── package.json
└── robots.txt
The resulting application can be served entirely statically, like a normal Ember app. But it has the fast-first-paint and SEO benefits of a Fastboot-rendered application for all of the URLs that you pre-rendered.
Your webserver needs to do two things correctly for this to work:
about/index.html to respond to URLs like
/about. This is a pretty normal default behavior.
_empty.html to respond to unknown URLs (404s). In a normal Ember app, you would configure
index.html here instead, but we may have already overwritten
index.html with content that only belongs on the homepage, not on every route. This is why
prember gives you a separate
_empty.html file with no prerendered content.
You pass options to
prember by setting them in
ember-cli-build.js:
// In ember-cli-build.js
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
prember: {
urls: [
'/',
'/about',
'/contact'
]
}
});
The supported options are:
urls: this can be an array or a promise-returning function that resolves to an array. How you generate the list of URLs is up to you, there are many valid strategies. See next section about using a custom url discovery function.
enabled: defaults to
environment === 'production' so that
prember only runs during production builds.
indexFile: defaults to
"index.html". This is the name we will give to each of the files we create during pre-rendering.
emptyFile: defaults to
"_empty.html". This is where we will put a copy of your empty
index.html as it was before any pre-rendering.
If you pass a function as the
urls option, prember will invoke it like:
let listOfUrls = await yourUrlFunction({ distDir, visit });
distDir is the directory containing your built application. This allows your function to inspect the build output to discover URLs.
visit is an asynchronous function that takes a URL string and resolves to a response from a running fastboot server. This lets your function crawl the running application to discover URLs.
For an example of both these strategies in action, see
./node-tests/url-tester.js in this repo's test suite.
In addition to the
enabled option, you can temporarily turn
prember on by setting the environment variable
PREMBER=true, like:
PREMBER=true ember serve
However, by default ember-cli doesn't understand that it should use a file like
about/index.html to respond to a URL like
/about. So you should do:
ember install prember-middleware
It's harmless to keep prember-middleware permanently installed in your app, it has no impact on your production application.
When running in development, you will see console output from ember-cli that distinguishes whether a given page was handled by prember vs handled on-the-fly by fastboot:
prember: serving prerendered static HTML for /about <--- served by prember
2017-10-27T05:25:02.161Z 200 OK /some-other-page <--- served by fastboot
Addon authors may declare urls for prember during compilation. To do so, you will want to:
prember-plugin to your addon's package.json
keywords array;
ember-addon object to configure your addon to run
before: 'prember'
urlsForPrember(distDir, visit) function in your addon's main file;
prember in the host application.
Addon authors may also get access to urls from prember. To do so, you will want to:
prember-plugin to your addon's package.json
keywords array;
ember-addon object to configure your addon to run
before: 'prember'
urlsFromPrember(urls) function in your addon's main file;
prember in the host application.
You can use prember in an Embroider-based build, however you must apply some changes to your
ember-cli-build.js for it to work.
Embroider does not support the
postprocessTree (type
all) hook that this addon uses to implicitly hook into the build pipeline.
But it exposes a
prerender function to do so explicitly.
In a typical Embroider setup, your
ember-cli-build.js will look like this:
const { Webpack } = require('@embroider/webpack');
return require('@embroider/compat').compatBuild(app, Webpack);
For prember to add its prerendered HTML pages on top of what Embroider already emitted, wrap the compiled output with the
prerender function like this:
const { Webpack } = require('@embroider/webpack');
- return require('@embroider/compat').compatBuild(app, Webpack);
+ const compiledApp = require('@embroider/compat').compatBuild(app, Webpack);
+
+ return require('prember').prerender(app, compiledApp);
You shouldn't need to do much special -- just make sure the html files get copied along with all your other files.
If you're using
ember-cli-deploy-s3, you just need to customize the
filePattern setting so it includes
.html files. For example:
ENV.s3 = {
bucket: 'cardstack.com',
region: 'us-east-1',
filePattern: '**/*.{js,css,png,gif,ico,jpg,map,xml,txt,svg,swf,eot,ttf,woff,woff2,otf,html}'
allowOverwrite: true
};
There are other ways to pre-render content:
ember-prerender depends on having a real browser to do prerendering, which is heavy and complex. It's old and unmaintained.
ember-cli-prerender uses Fastboot like we do, but it is not integrated with the build pipeline (so it's harder to make it Just Work™ with things like ember-cli-deploy) and it has stronger opinions about what URLs it will discover, including blueprint-driven sitemap configuration.
ember-cli-staticboot is quite similar to this addon, and I didn't realize it existed before I started making this one. I do think
prember does a better job of integrating the static build output with the existing ember app in a way that requires the minimal webserver configuration.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.