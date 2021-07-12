Intro

prelude-ts (previously prelude.ts) is a TypeScript library which aims to make functional programming concepts accessible and productive in TypeScript. Note that even though it's written in TypeScript, it's perfectly usable from JavaScript (including ES5)!

It provides persistent immutable collections (Vector, Set, Map, Stream), and constructs such as Option, Either, Predicate and Future.

Vector.of( 1 , 2 , 3 ) .map( x => x* 2 ) .head() Option.sequence( Vector.of(Option.of( 1 ), Option.of( 2 ))) Vector.of( 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ).groupBy( x => x% 2 ) Vector.of( 1 , 2 , 3 ).zip( "a" , "b" , "c" ).takeWhile( ( [k,v] ) => k< 3 ) HashMap.of([ "a" , 1 ],[ "b" , 2 ]).get( "a" )

The collections are also JavaScript iterables, so if you have an ES6 runtime, you can use the for .. of construct on them. If you're not familiar with immutable collections, list.append(newItem) keeps list unchanged; append() returns a new list. Immutability helps reasoning about code.

You can check the User Guide, and browse the API documentation, or our blog. Note that the constructors are private, and you should use static methods to build items — for instance: Option.of , Vector.of , Vector.ofIterable , and so on.

HashSet and HashMap are implemented using the HAMT algorithm, and concretely the hamt_plus library. Vector is implemented through a bit-mapped vector trie and concretely the list library, as of 0.7.7. In addition, the library is written in idiomatic JavaScript style, with loops instead of recursion, so the performance should be good (see benchmarks here comparing to immutable.js and more). list and hamt_plus are the two only dependencies of prelude-ts.

Set, Map and equality

JavaScript doesn't have structural equality, except for primitive types. So 1 === 1 is true, but [1] === [1] is not, and neither is {a:1} === {a:1} . This poses problems for collections, because if you have a Set , you don't want duplicate elements because of this limited definition of equality.

For that reason, prelude-ts encourages you to define for your non-primitive types methods equals(other: any): boolean and hashCode(): number (the same methods that immutable.js uses). With these methods, structural equality is achievable, and indeed Vector.of(1,2,3).equals(Vector.of(1,2,3)) is true . However this can only work if the values you put in collections have themselves properly defined equality (see how prelude-ts can help). If these values don't have structural equality, then we can get no better than === behavior.

prelude-ts attempts to assist the programmer with this; it tries to encourage the developer to do the right thing. It'll refuse types without obviously properly defined equality in Sets and in Maps keys, so HashSet.of([1]) , or Vector.of([1]).equals(Vector.of([2])) will not compile. For both of these, you get (a longer version of) this message:

Type 'number[]' is not assignable to type 'HasEquals' . Property 'equals' is missing in type 'number[]' .

See the User Guide for more details.

Installation

TypeScript must know about Iterable , an ES6 feature (but present in most browsers) to compile prelude-ts. If you use TypeScript and target ES5, a minimum change to your tsconfig.json could be to add:

"lib" : [ "DOM" , "ES5" , "ScriptHost" , "es2015.iterable" ]

(compared to the default ES5 settings it only adds 'es2015.iterable')

Using in Node.js

Just add the dependency in your package.json and start using it (like import { Vector } from "prelude-ts"; , or const { Vector } = require("prelude-ts"); if you use commonjs). Everything should work, including type-checking if you use TypeScript. prelude-ts also provides pretty-printing in the node REPL.

Using in the browser

Add the dependency in your package.json ; TypeScript should automatically register the type definitions.

The npm package contains the files dist/src/prelude_ts.js and dist/src/prelude_ts.min.js , which are UMD bundles; they work with other module systems and set prelude_ts as a window global if no module system is found. Include the relevant one in your index.html in script tags:

< script src = "node_modules/prelude-ts/dist/src/prelude_ts.min.js" > </ script >

You shouldn't have an issue to import prelude-ts in your application, but if you use modules it gets a little more complicated. One solution if you use them is to create an imports.d.ts file with the following contents:

import * as _P from 'prelude-ts' ; export as namespace prelude_ts; export = _P;

Then in a .ts file of your application, outside of a module, you can do:

import Vector = prelude_ts.Vector;

- to get values without the namespace.

Finally, if you also include dist/src/chrome_dev_tools_formatters.js through a script tag, and enable Chrome custom formatters, then you can get a nice display of prelude-ts values in the Chrome debugger.

Wishlist/upcoming features

CharSeq, a string wrapper?

Non-empty vector? (already have non-empty linkedlist)

Make use of trampolining or a similar technique in Stream to avoid stack overflow exceptions on very large streams

to avoid stack overflow exceptions on very large streams More functions on existing classes

Out of scope for prelude-ts

Free monads

Monad transformers

Effect tracking

Higher-kinded types simulation

I think these concepts are not expressible in a good enough manner in a language such as TypeScript.

Alternatives and Influences

monet.js -- only has the List and Option collections, implemented in functional-style ES5. The implementation, using recursion, means its list type is noticeably slower than prelude-ts's.

and collections, implemented in functional-style ES5. The implementation, using recursion, means its list type is noticeably slower than prelude-ts's. immutable.js -- doesn't have the Option concept; the types can be clunky.

concept; the types can be clunky. sanctuary offers global functions like S.filter(S.where(...)) while prelude-ts prefers a fluent-API style like list.filter(..).sortBy(...) . Also, sanctuary doesn't offer sets and maps. On the other hand, sanctuary has some JS runtime type system support, which prelude-ts doesn't have.

while prelude-ts prefers a fluent-API style like . Also, sanctuary doesn't offer sets and maps. On the other hand, sanctuary has some JS runtime type system support, which prelude-ts doesn't have. ramdajs offers global functions like R.filter(R.where(...)) while prelude-ts prefers a fluent-API style like list.filter(..).sortBy(...) . Also, ramda doesn't offer sets and maps. Ramda also uses currying a lot out of the box, which may not be intuitive to a number of developers. In prelude, currying & partial application are opt-in.

while prelude-ts prefers a fluent-API style like . Also, ramda doesn't offer sets and maps. Ramda also uses currying a lot out of the box, which may not be intuitive to a number of developers. In prelude, currying & partial application are opt-in. lodash also has global functions, and many functions mutate the collections.

vavr -- it's a Java library, but it's the main inspiration for prelude-ts. Note that vavr is inspired by the Scala library, so prelude-ts also is, transitively.

TypeScript version

As of 0.8.2, prelude requires TypeScript 3.1 or newer.

Commands