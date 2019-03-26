PreloadJS

PreloadJS is a library to make working with asset preloading easier. It provides a consistent API for loading different file types, automatic detection of XHR (XMLHttpRequest) availability with a fallback to tag-base loading, composite progress events, and a plugin model to assist with preloading in other libraries such as SoundJS.

Example

var queue = new createjs.LoadQueue( false ); queue.on( "fileload" , handleFileComplete); queue.loadFile( 'http://createjs.com/assets/images/png/createjs-badge-dark.png' ); function handleFileComplete ( event ) { document .body.appendChild(event.result); }

Support and Resources

Find examples and more information at the PreloadJS web site

Read the documentation

Discuss, share projects, and interact with other users on reddit.

Ask technical questions on Stack Overflow.

File verified bugs or formal feature requests using Issues on GitHub.

Have a look at the included examples and API documentation for more in-depth information.

Built by gskinner.com, and is released for free under the MIT license, which means you can use it for almost any purpose (including commercial projects). We appreciate credit where possible, but it is not a requirement.

Classes

LoadQueue The main class that manages all preloading. Instantiate a LoadQueue instance, load a file or manifest, and track progress and complete events. Check out the docs for more information.