Readme

prefiks

NPM version Build Status Dependency Status Downloads counter

Get the vendors prefixes of a css properties, according to caniuse datas.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install prefiks

Include it in your scripts with: prefiks = require( "prefiks" );

Documentation

The prefiks module exposes a function that can be called by two different forms.

The prefix functions returns an array with the prefixes to use for the given browser(s) versions (it always returns an array, even empty).
The prefixes are reverse-ordered by length (longest prefix first).

One browser form

prefiks( feature, browser [, version_range = "*" ] )
  • feature is the name of the feature on caniuse website (look at the feat hash value in the URL).
  • browser is the name of the browser to examine.
  • version_range is a semver version range to examine.

Multiple browsers form

prefiks( feature, browsers )
  • feature is the name of the feature on caniuse website (look at the feat hash value in the URL).
  • browsers is an object of browsers/version to examine, like :
    {
        "Internet Explorer": 9,
        "chrome": "<=30",
        "firefox": ">28",
        "opera": "*"
    }

browser's aliases

The supported values for browser argument are listed bellow. These are case insensitive.

  • ie, internet explorer, internet-explorer, internet_explorer, internetexplorer
  • firefox, ff
  • chrome
  • safari
  • opera
  • ios_saf, ios, ios-safari
  • op_mini, opera-mini, opera_mini, operamini
  • android, android-browser
  • op_mob, opera-mobile, operamobile, opera_mobile
  • bb, blackberry, blackberry-browser
  • and_chr, android-chrome, android_chrome, androidchrome
  • and_ff, android-firefox, android_firefox, androidfirefox
  • ie_mob, ie-mobile, ie_mobile, iemobile

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

TODO

  • Add more browsers aliases
  • Add more test cases
  • AMD implementation

Release History

  • 0.3.0: Sorting prefixes by length (14/07/14)
  • 0.2.0: Multiple browser form (14/07/14)
  • 0.1.0: Initial release (11/07/14)

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Leny
Licensed under the MIT license.

