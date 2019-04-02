Get the vendors prefixes of a css properties, according to caniuse datas.
Install the module with:
npm install prefiks
Include it in your scripts with:
prefiks = require( "prefiks" );
The prefiks module exposes a function that can be called by two different forms.
The
prefix functions returns an array with the prefixes to use for the given browser(s) versions (it always returns an array, even empty).
The prefixes are reverse-ordered by length (longest prefix first).
prefiks( feature, browser [, version_range = "*" ] )
feature is the name of the feature on caniuse website (look at the feat hash value in the URL).
browser is the name of the browser to examine.
version_range is a semver version range to examine.
prefiks( feature, browsers )
feature is the name of the feature on caniuse website (look at the feat hash value in the URL).
browsers is an object of browsers/version to examine, like :
{
"Internet Explorer": 9,
"chrome": "<=30",
"firefox": ">28",
"opera": "*"
}
browser's aliases
The supported values for
browser argument are listed bellow. These are case insensitive.
ie,
internet explorer,
internet-explorer,
internet_explorer,
internetexplorer
firefox,
ff
chrome
safari
opera
ios_saf,
ios,
ios-safari
op_mini,
opera-mini,
opera_mini,
operamini
android,
android-browser
op_mob,
opera-mobile,
operamobile,
opera_mobile
bb,
blackberry,
blackberry-browser
and_chr,
android-chrome,
android_chrome,
androidchrome
and_ff,
android-firefox,
android_firefox,
androidfirefox
ie_mob,
ie-mobile,
ie_mobile,
iemobile
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
Copyright (c) 2014 Leny
Licensed under the MIT license.