openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

preferences

by caffeinalab
2.0.2 (see all)

Node.JS module for managing CLI application encrypted preferences

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Preferences

NPM version NPM downloads

Node.JS Module for handling encrypted user preferences.

Designed for CLI applications.

js-standard-style

Installation

NPM

npm install --save preferences

Usage

var Preferences = require("preferences");

// Init preference file with an unique identifier and an optional default data
var prefs = new Preferences('com.your.app.identifier',{
  account: {
    username: 'MrRobot',
    password: 'fsociety'
  },
  test: {
    cycles: 1
  }
});

// Preferences can be accessed directly
prefs.test.cycles++;

console.log(prefs);

Preferences are automatically saved on disk before process exit.

Options

Encryption

Encryption uses your private ssh key if founded, otherwise it will automatically use an identifier dependant generated password.

You can override the default key path in the options:

var prefs = new Preferences('com.foo.bar',{}, {
  key: '~/certs/my-custom-key.pem'
});

You can disable encryption for plain text preferences by setting encrypt to false.

var prefs = new Preferences('com.foo.bar',{}, {
  encrypt: false
});

Location

The preference file defaults to being saved in ~/.config/preferences/IDENTIFIER.pref. For example, the following would create ~/.config/preferences/com.foo.bar.pref.

var prefs = new Preferences('com.foo.bar');

Human Editable

You can use the format option to specify the format for serialization. The supported types are json and yaml. This option is most useful when disabling encryption as it provides a human editable file.

var prefs = new Preferences('com.foo.bar',{}, {
  encrypt: false,
  file: path.join(path.dirname(process.cwd()), '.foo'),
  format: 'yaml'
});

License

MIT. Copyright (c) 2015 Caffeina.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Stefano AzzoliniStockholm, Sweden22 Ratings0 Reviews
🚀 Senior Software Engineer at 𝐊𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚 🇸🇪
3 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial