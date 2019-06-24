Preferences

Node.JS Module for handling encrypted user preferences.

Designed for CLI applications.

Installation

npm install --save preferences

Usage

var Preferences = require ( "preferences" ); var prefs = new Preferences( 'com.your.app.identifier' ,{ account : { username : 'MrRobot' , password : 'fsociety' }, test : { cycles : 1 } }); prefs.test.cycles++; console .log(prefs);

Preferences are automatically saved on disk before process exit.

Options

Encryption

Encryption uses your private ssh key if founded, otherwise it will automatically use an identifier dependant generated password.

You can override the default key path in the options:

var prefs = new Preferences( 'com.foo.bar' ,{}, { key : '~/certs/my-custom-key.pem' });

You can disable encryption for plain text preferences by setting encrypt to false.

var prefs = new Preferences( 'com.foo.bar' ,{}, { encrypt : false });

Location

The preference file defaults to being saved in ~/.config/preferences/IDENTIFIER.pref. For example, the following would create ~/.config/preferences/com.foo.bar.pref .

var prefs = new Preferences( 'com.foo.bar' );

Human Editable

You can use the format option to specify the format for serialization. The supported types are json and yaml . This option is most useful when disabling encryption as it provides a human editable file.

var prefs = new Preferences( 'com.foo.bar' ,{}, { encrypt : false , file : path.join(path.dirname(process.cwd()), '.foo' ), format : 'yaml' });

License

MIT. Copyright (c) 2015 Caffeina.