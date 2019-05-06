Predicates

Set of various predicates for type checking, simple assertions, filtering etc.

Features

written in typescript (with type guards and function overloading)

well defined API design principles

predicates description every predicate contains a proper description for easier debugging and automatic assertion generation

supports simple type checks with unnecessary verbosity

every predicate supports currying if possible

Install

npm install predicates

Example

const is = require ( 'predicates' ); is.string( 1 ); is.string( 'test' ); is.undefinedOr( String , undefined ); is.undefinedOr( String , 'string' ); is.undefinedOr(is.string, undefined ); is.undefinedOr(is.string, 'timmy' ); is.undefinedOr(is.string)( undefined ); is.undefinedOr(is.string)( 'timmy' ); const isPerson = is.structure({ name : is.string, surname : is.undefinedOr(is.string), age : is.number }); isPerson({ name : 'Tom' , age : 10 }); isPerson({ surname : 'Welling' , age : 100 });

const assertName = is.assert(is.string); const assertSurname = is.assert(is.notBlank); const assertAge = is.assert(is.undefinedOr(is.positive)); const Person = function ( name, surname, age ) { assertName(name); assertSurname(surname); assertAge(age); } new Person( 'Tom' , 'Welling' , 33 ); new Person( 'Tom' , 'Welling' ); new Person( 'Tom' , '' , 33 );

API design

Generated predicates can be called with more than one argument

Most of type checking, utility libraries force you use predicates with only one argument but predicates doesn.t Additionally predicates preserves the context of function call which allows you to create even more powerful logic.

const is = require ( 'predicates' ); const isOkToModifyTags = is.all( is.arrayOf(is.string), function ( tags, previousTags ) { return tags.join( ',' ) !== previousTags.join( ',' ); } ); Module.prototype.modifyTags = function ( entityId, tags ) { var previousTags = getTags(entityId); if (isOkToModifyTags(tags, previousTags)) { this .saveTags(entityId, tags); } else { } }

Prevents stupid mistakes (fail fast)

Predicates checks whether generated predicate is misconfigured and throws an error as fast as possible.

is.startsWith( '' ); is.in([]);

That's why it's a good practice to create predicates at the beginning of a module definition to quickly catch any mistake.

const is = require ( 'predicates' ); const isImage = is.in([]); export class Module { }

Defined and generated predicates will never throw any error

You don't need to check the arguments provided to predicates to make sure they won't cause an error - predicates does it for you.

const isDuck = is.hasProperty( 'quack' ); isDuck( undefined ); isDuck( 1 ); isDuck( 'duck' ); is.matches( /.*\.ts/ )( 100 );

NOTE! This rule applies only for predicates defined in the library. Any user-defined predicate MAY throw errors (however I don't advise to do so) and predicates will not catch them.

const assertName = is . all ( is .string, function ( value ) { if ( value === 'admin' ) { throw new Error( 'Admin is a reserved user name' ); } }); assertName( 'admin' ); // Error: Admin is a reserved user name

Type guards

Every predicate (if possible) is a type guard

if (is.string(value)) { }

Core types are automatically translated to proper predicate