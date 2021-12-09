Dev and build your code painlessly in monorepos
Assuming you already have a source file at src/index.js (or src/index.ts) or you're using Yarn Workspaces and have packages with src/index.js (or src/index.ts), you can setup Preconstruct like this.
yarn add --dev @preconstruct/cli
yarn preconstruct init
If you're in a monorepo, you should also run
yarn preconstruct dev and add it to a postinstall script(
"postinstall": "preconstruct dev") that runs preconstruct dev so that you can import your code without having to rebuild your project every time in changes.
Before you publish packages to npm, run
preconstruct build. Preconstruct will use your Babel config and build flat bundles so make sure to configure Babel with the transforms you want.
We strongly recomment making a single script in your package.json that runs both build and publish, to stop broken publishes, such as
"release": "preconstruct build && yarn publish:packages. If you're in a single-package repo, you could also run
preconstruct buildin a
prepareor
prepublishOnlyscript.
There are a number of tasks that become easier with preconstruct that lie slightly outside the main workflow. Check out the following guides for setting these up.