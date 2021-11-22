Ensuring a fail fast development environment can help developers find bugs quicker and easier. Ensuring all invariants are true at an initial point of contact will help you ensure this fail fast environment. The Preconditions library will assist you in doing just that by immediately throwing an Error if any of your invariants fail. You can mix and match standard Guava API with convenience functions both with and without chaining.
Version 2 adds a new entry point on the interface, 'errr'. The errr interface decorates the errr node module and helps to solve some important issues with Node, listed below. See https://www.npmjs.com/package/errr. This version also updates the module to Node 5 paradigms.
npm install preconditions
There are four functions that are exposed from the library.
You can use a static instance to verify one value at a time while using the errr module to build an errr. For more on the errr module see here https://github.com/corybill/Preconditions#errrdecorator and here https://github.com/corybill/errr#errr.
var preconditions = require("preconditions").errr();
preconditions.shouldBeDefined(someObj.valueOne).test();
preconditions.shouldBeDefined(someObj.valueOne, "Custom error message.").test();
preconditions.shouldBeDefined(someObj.valueOne, "Error (%s:%s): Error Message.", [errType, errCode]).test();
preconditions.shouldBeDefined(someObj.valueOne, "Custom error message.").debug({param1: "someDebugParam"}).test();
preconditions.shouldBeDefined(someObj.valueOne, "Custom error message.").appendTo(someErrorObj).test();
preconditions.shouldBeDefined(someObj.valueTwo, "Error (%s:%s): Error Message.", [errType, errCode]);
.debug({param1: "someDebugParam"})
.appendTo(someErrorObj)
.test();
Best practice for achieving fail fast concept when function must return promise;
var preconditions = require("preconditions").errr();
new BlueBirdProm(function (resolve, reject {
// THIS WILL THROW AND BE CAUGHT AT THE NEXT LEVEL OF THE CHAIN
// NOTICE YOU DO NOT HAVE TO CALL REJECT BECAUSE WE ARE THROWING WITHIN A PROMISE.
preconditions.shouldBeDefined(someObj.valueTwo, "Error (%s:%s): Error Message.", [errType, errCode]);
.debug({param1: "someDebugParam"})
.set("reason", "Some Error").set("statusCode", 400)
.appendTo(someErrorObj)
.test(); // Can also short hand this call to .t();
return someAsynchFunc().then(function (result) {
resolve(result);
}).catch(function (err) {
reject(err);
});
});
You can use a static instance to verify one value at a time.
var preconditions = require("preconditions").singleton();
preconditions.shouldBeDefined(someObj.valueOne)
.shouldBeDefined(someObj.valueTwo, "Error (%s:%s): Error Message.", [errType, errCode]).test();
.shouldBeDefined(someObj.valueThree, "Custom error message.");
Should not be used in production code!
var preconditions = require("preconditions").instance(this);
preconditions.shouldBeDefined("foo.deep.stringValue", "Custom error message.")
.checkArguments("FOO" === "FOO");
Should not be used in production code!
The Preconditions object itself is exposed so that you can extend the Preconditions class.
let Constructor = preconditions.constructor();
let ChildClass = class extends Constructor {
constructor(out) {
super(out);
}
shouldBeFoo(value, message) {
let msg = message || defaultMessage;
if (value !== "FOO") {
throw new Error(msg);
}
}
};
new ChildClass(this).shouldBeDefined("foo.deep.stringValue", "Custom error message.")
.shouldBeFoo("foo.deep.foo");
Please reach out to me (Cory Parrish) if you would like a new precondition added or if you think you have found a bug.
###Known Issues
Validate values in a nested object using a dot notation structure (e.g. .shouldBeString("Person.Address.Street.zip")) System will validate the the Person, Person.Address, and Person.Address.Street objects exist, and will validate that zip is a String.
Use this interface if you want to utilize the following functionality:
Validate single value with a chainable interface. Use this interface if you want to utilize the following functionality:
Error Builder allows you to use optional functions to build an error object. The error can have appended stack traces and debug params to assist with debugging.
Validate single value with a buildable interface on top of the errr node module. Use this interface if you want to utilize the following functionality:
Preconditions entry point interface.
Validate values in a nested object using a dot notation structure (e.g. .shouldBeString("Person.Address.Street.zip")) System will validate the the Person, Person.Address, and Person.Address.Street objects exist, and will validate that zip is a String.
Use this interface if you want to utilize the following functionality:
Kind: global class
|Param
|Type
|Description
|objectUnderTest
Object
|Object to run validations against.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is defined.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is not defined.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is not an array or is an empty array.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is an array.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is not an array.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is of type Object.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is not of type Object.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is not empty.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is empty.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is not of type Function.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is of type Function.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is not of type String.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is of type String.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is not of type Number.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is of type Number.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is not finite.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is not infinte.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is not of type Boolean.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is of type Boolean.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is not of type Date.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is of type Date.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is not a Regular Expression.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is a Regular Expression.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is not falsey.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Throws an error if any value does not exist in the objectToTest, from configPath. Throws an error if the last key from configPath is falsey.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Synonym for shouldBeFalsey.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Synonym for shouldNotBeFalsey.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Synonym for shouldNotBeFalsey.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Synonym for shouldBeFalsey.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|configPath
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Ensures the truth of an expression involving one or more parameters to the calling method.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|expression
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Ensures the truth of an expression involving the state of the calling InstanceValidator, but not involving any parameters to the calling method.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|expression
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Ensures that index specifies a valid element in an array, list or string of size size.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|index
Number
|size
Number
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Ensures that index specifies a valid position in an array, list or string of size size.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|index
Number
|size
Number
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
this
Ensures that start and end specify a valid positions in an array, list or string of size size, and are in order.
Kind: instance method of
InstanceValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|start
Number
|end
Number
|size
Number
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
Validate single value with a chainable interface. Use this interface if you want to utilize the following functionality:
Kind: global class
Throws an error if 'val' is not defined.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is defined.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is not of type Array.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is of type Array.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is not of type Object.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is of type Object.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is not empty.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is empty.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is not of type Function.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is of type Function.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is not of type String.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is of type String.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is not of type Number.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is of type Number.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is not finite.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is not infinite.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is not of type Boolean.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is of type Boolean.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is not of type Date.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is of type Date.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is not a Regular Expression.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is a Regular Expression.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is not falsey.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Throws an error if 'val' is falsey.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Synonym for shouldBeFalsey.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Synonym for shouldNotBeFalsey.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Synonym for shouldNotBeFalsey.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Synonym for shouldBeFalsey.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Ensures the truth of an expression involving one or more parameters to the calling method.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|expression
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Ensures the truth of an expression involving the state of the calling instance, but not involving any parameters to the calling method.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|expression
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Ensures that index specifies a valid element in an array, list or string of size size.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|index
Number
|size
Number
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Ensures that index specifies a valid position in an array, list or string of size size.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|index
Number
|size
Number
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
this
Ensures that start and end specify a valid positions in an array, list or string of size size, and are in order.
Kind: static method of
SingletonValidator
Returns:
this - - Returns itself to allow chainable validations.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|start
Number
|end
Number
|size
Number
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the validation fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
Error Builder allows you to use optional functions to build an error object. The error can have appended stack traces and debug params to assist with debugging.
Kind: global class
Provides an interface to build an error. Then allows you to get or throw the error.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[message]
String
|Error message that will supplied to Error Object.
|[template]
Array
|Array of parameters. If given, util.format(message, template) will be applied to the message string.
ErrrDecorator
Decorated function from 'errr' module. Add parameters to the stack trace that will make it easier to debug the problem.
Kind: instance method of
ErrrDecorator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - Returns the instance of errorBuilder to allow chainability.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|params
Object
|Object Map of key value parameters that will make it easier to debug the error.
|[shouldDebug]
Boolean
|If shouldDebug === false, then debug params will not print. Any other value (including undefined), and the debug params will be printed. Useful if you want to only print debugParams given an Environment Variable.
ErrrDecorator
Decorated function from 'errr' module. Sets an immutable value on the error object using the key as the variable name.
Kind: instance method of
ErrrDecorator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - Returns the instance of errorBuilder to allow chainability.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
String
|The key that will be used to set the value on the error object.
|value
Object
|The value that will be set on the object.
|[force]
Boolean
|If force equals true, then this value will override a value with the same key from an errr passed in using the 'appendTo' function.
ErrrDecorator
Decorated function from 'errr' module. Same concept and functionality as the 'set' function. The difference is that you can set all values in a given object onto the Errr instance.
Kind: instance method of
ErrrDecorator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - Returns the instance of errorBuilder to allow chainability.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
String
|The key that will be used to set the value on the error object.
|value
Object
|The value that will be set on the object.
|[force]
Boolean
|If force equals true, then this value will override a value with the same key from an errr passed in using the 'appendTo' function.
ErrrDecorator
Decorated function from 'errr' module. Append the error being built, to the end of this error's stack trace.
Kind: instance method of
ErrrDecorator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - Returns the instance of errorBuilder to allow chainability.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|err
Error
|The stack trace of the error being built, will be appended to this error's stack trace.
Validate preconditions check and throw an errr if it fails.
Kind: instance method of
ErrrDecorator
Synonym for the test function.
Kind: instance method of
ErrrDecorator
Validate single value with a buildable interface on top of the errr node module. Use this interface if you want to utilize the following functionality:
Kind: global class
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is not defined.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is defined.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is not of type Array.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is of type Array.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is not of type Object.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is of type Object.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is not empty.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is empty.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is not of type Function.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is of type Function.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is not of type String.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is of type String.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is not of type Number.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is of type Number.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is not finite.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is finite.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is not of type Boolean.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is of type Boolean.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is not of type Date.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is of type Date.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is not a Regular Expression.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is a Regular Expression.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is not falsey.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Throws an error if 'val' is falsey.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Synonym for shouldBeFalsey.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Synonym for shouldNotBeFalsey.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Synonym for shouldNotBeFalsey.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Synonym for shouldBeFalsey.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|val
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Ensures the truth of an expression involving one or more parameters to the calling method.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|expression
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Ensures the truth of an expression involving the state of the calling instance, but not involving any parameters to the calling method.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|expression
String
|The value to validate.
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Ensures that index specifies a valid element in an array, list or string of size size.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|index
Number
|size
Number
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Ensures that index specifies a valid position in an array, list or string of size size.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|index
Number
|size
Number
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
ErrrDecorator
Ensures that start and end specify a valid positions in an array, list or string of size size, and are in order.
Kind: static method of
ErrrValidator
Returns:
ErrrDecorator - - An object that decorates the errr node module.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|start
Number
|end
Number
|size
Number
|[message]
String
|The error message or the error template string to use if the ErrrValidator fails.
|[template]
Array
|Template params. If provided, the error message will be generated using util.format(message, template).
Preconditions entry point interface.
Kind: global class
Validate single value with the buildable errr interface from the static errr Validation functionality.
Kind: static method of
Preconditions
Returns: Error Validation Singleton.
Validate single value with the chainable interface from the Error Validation Singleton.
Kind: static method of
Preconditions
Returns: Error Validation Singleton.
Kind: static method of
Preconditions
Returns: Error Validation instance.
Warning: This functionality has very poor performance. Please use the 'singleton' or 'errr' functionality instead.
Validate values of a given JSON object with the preconditions object.
|Param
|Description
|objectUnderTest
|Object Under Test
Gives ability to extend and add other preconditions to the Error Validation constructor.
Kind: static method of
Preconditions
Returns: Error Validation constructor.
Warning: This functionality only works with the 'instance' function which has very poor performance.