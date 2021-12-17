openbase logo
pre

precompress

by silverwind
7.0.0 (see all)

precompress

Generate pre-compressed .gz and .br files for static web servers

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

precompress

Generate pre-compressed .gz and .br files for static web servers

Compresses files for use with web servers like nginx with the gzip_static and brotli_static directives. Files are compressed in parallel, using the available CPU cores efficiently. Existing output files will always be overridden.

Installation

npm i precompress

Usage

usage: precompress [options] <files,dirs,...>

  Options:
    -t, --types <type,...>   Types of files to generate. Default: gz,br
    -c, --concurrency <num>  Number of concurrent operations. Default: auto
    -i, --include <ext,...>  Only include given file extensions
    -e, --exclude <ext,...>  Exclude given file extensions
    -m, --mtime              Skip creating existing files when source file is newer
    -f, --follow             Follow symbolic links
    -s, --silent             Do not print compression times
    -h, --help               Show this text
    -v, --version            Show the version

  Examples:
    $ precompress build

© silverwind, distributed under BSD licence

