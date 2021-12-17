precompress

Generate pre-compressed .gz and .br files for static web servers

Compresses files for use with web servers like nginx with the gzip_static and brotli_static directives. Files are compressed in parallel, using the available CPU cores efficiently. Existing output files will always be overridden.

Installation

npm i precompress

Usage

usage : precompress [options] <files,dirs,...> Option s: -t, --types < type ,...> Types of files to generate. Defaul t: gz, br - c , --concurrency <num> Number of concurrent operations. Defaul t: auto -i, --include <ext,...> Only include given file extensions - e , --exclude <ext,...> Exclude given file extensions - m , --mtime Skip creating existing files when source file is newer - f , --follow Follow symbolic links -s, -- silent Do not print compression times -h, -- help Show this text -v, -- version Show the version Example s: $ precompress build

© silverwind, distributed under BSD licence