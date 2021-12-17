Generate pre-compressed .gz and .br files for static web servers
Compresses files for use with web servers like nginx with the
gzip_static and
brotli_static directives. Files are compressed in parallel, using the available CPU cores efficiently. Existing output files will always be overridden.
npm i precompress
usage: precompress [options] <files,dirs,...>
Options:
-t, --types <type,...> Types of files to generate. Default: gz,br
-c, --concurrency <num> Number of concurrent operations. Default: auto
-i, --include <ext,...> Only include given file extensions
-e, --exclude <ext,...> Exclude given file extensions
-m, --mtime Skip creating existing files when source file is newer
-f, --follow Follow symbolic links
-s, --silent Do not print compression times
-h, --help Show this text
-v, --version Show the version
Examples:
$ precompress build
© silverwind, distributed under BSD licence