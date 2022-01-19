Precinct

Unleash the detectives

npm install --save precinct

Uses the appropriate detective to find the dependencies of a file or its AST.

Supports:

JavaScript modules: AMD, CommonJS, and ES6.

Typescript

CSS Preprocessors: Sass, Stylus, and Less

CSS (PostCSS)

Usage

const precinct = require ( 'precinct' ); const content = fs.readFileSync( 'myFile.js' , 'utf8' ); const deps = precinct(content);

You may pass options (to individual detectives) based on the module type via an optional second object argument detective(content, options) , for example:

Example call: precinct(content, { amd: { skipLazyLoaded: true } });

The supported module type prefixes are amd , commonjs , css , es6 , less , sass , scss , stylus , ts , tsx

Current options:

amd.skipLazyLoaded : tells the AMD detective to omit lazy-loaded dependencies (i.e., inner requires).

: tells the AMD detective to omit lazy-loaded dependencies (i.e., inner requires). es6.mixedImports : allows for all dependencies to be fetched from a file that contains both CJS and ES6 imports.

Note: This will work for any file format that contains an es6 import.

css.url : tells the CSS detective to include url() references to images, fonts, etc.

Finding non-JavaScript (ex: Sass and Stylus) dependencies:

const content = fs.readFileSync( 'styles.scss' , 'utf8' ); const deps = precinct(content, { type : 'sass' }); const deps2 = precinct(content, { type : 'stylus' });

Or, if you just want to pass in a filepath and get the dependencies:

const { paperwork } = require ( 'precinct' ); const deps = paperwork( 'myFile.js' ); const deps2 = paperwork( 'styles.scss' );

Supported options:

includeCore : (default: true) set to false to exclude core Node dependencies from the list of dependencies.

: (default: true) set to to exclude core Node dependencies from the list of dependencies. fileSystem : (default: undefined) set to an alternative fs implementation that will be used to read the file path.

: (default: undefined) set to an alternative implementation that will be used to read the file path. You may also pass detective-specific configuration like you would to precinct(content, options) .

CLI

Assumes a global install of npm install -g precinct

precinct [options] path/to/file

Run precinct --help to see options

License

MIT