Unleash the detectives
npm install --save precinct
Uses the appropriate detective to find the dependencies of a file or its AST.
Supports:
const precinct = require('precinct');
const content = fs.readFileSync('myFile.js', 'utf8');
// Pass in a file's content or an AST
const deps = precinct(content);
You may pass options (to individual detectives) based on the module type via an optional second object argument
detective(content, options), for example:
Example call:
precinct(content, { amd: { skipLazyLoaded: true } });
amd,
commonjs,
css,
es6,
less,
sass,
scss,
stylus,
ts,
tsx
Current options:
amd.skipLazyLoaded: tells the AMD detective to omit lazy-loaded dependencies (i.e., inner requires).
es6.mixedImports: allows for all dependencies to be fetched from a file that contains both CJS and ES6 imports.
css.url: tells the CSS detective to include
url() references to images, fonts, etc.
Finding non-JavaScript (ex: Sass and Stylus) dependencies:
const content = fs.readFileSync('styles.scss', 'utf8');
const deps = precinct(content, { type: 'sass' });
const deps2 = precinct(content, { type: 'stylus' });
Or, if you just want to pass in a filepath and get the dependencies:
const { paperwork } = require('precinct');
const deps = paperwork('myFile.js');
const deps2 = paperwork('styles.scss');
precinct.paperwork(filename, options)
Supported options:
includeCore: (default: true) set to
false to exclude core Node dependencies from the list of dependencies.
fileSystem: (default: undefined) set to an alternative
fs implementation that will be used to read the file path.
precinct(content, options).
Assumes a global install of
npm install -g precinct
precinct [options] path/to/file
precinct --help to see options
MIT