A command line tool for easily making prebuilt binaries for multiple versions of Node.js, Node-API, Electron and NW.js on a specific platform.
$ npm install -g prebuild
node-gyp to use those instead of the ones installed on your system.
--upload) prebuilt binaries to GitHub.
--strip) debug information. Strip command defaults to
strip but can be overridden by the
STRIP environment variable.
prebuild-install.
Building is only required for targets with different ABI versions. To build for all supported ABI versions (example from leveldown):
prebuild --all
Supported ABI versions may change over time without a new prebuild release.
Alternatively, to build for some specific versions you can do:
prebuild -t 0.10.42 -t 0.12.10 -t 4.3.0
To build for Node-API, do:
prebuild -t 3 -r napi
To build against Electron headers, do:
prebuild -t 1.4.10 -r electron
To build against NW.js headers, do:
prebuild -t 0.26.6 -r node-webkit
See
allTargets for all available versions.
For more options run
prebuild --help. The prebuilds created are compatible with node-pre-gyp
If you'd like to include other files with your prebuilds like additional
.node files or other native libraries, you can pass a file-matching regular
expression to
--include-regex:
prebuild -t 8.0.0 --include-regex "\.(node|a)$"
Note that if you include multiple
.node files, you will need to use the
prebuild-install's
--binary-name parameter to indicate which file should be
loaded:
prebuild-install --binary-name main-binary.node
The build file format is selected automatically by
node-gyp, however it is possible to specify needed format explicitly with
--format parameter.
This is particularly useful if unusual flavor is required, which could be specified in 'format-flavor' form
(there is no comprehensive list of formats/flavors available so one has to find possible combinations from
node-gyp source code).
For example, in order to build using Makefiles but assume Android cross-compilation:
prebuild --format make-android
When using the cmake-js backend additional parameters can be passed through.
prebuild --backend cmake-js -- --prefer-clang --CDUV_INCLUDE_DIR=...
A prepack script can be specified that is executed once the
.node module has been created but before it is compressed and moved. This can be used to perform code signing.
prebuild --prepack 'codesign -v -s MyCompany'
The
--preinstall or
--prepack parameters can take either a shell command or JS file to be executed.
prebuild supports uploading prebuilds to GitHub releases. If the release doesn't exist, it will be created for you. To upload prebuilds simply add the
-u <github-token> option:
$ prebuild --all -u <github-token>
If you don't want to use the token on cli you can put it in
~/.prebuildrc:
upload=<github-token>
Note that
--upload will only upload the targets that was built and stored in
./prebuilds, so
prebuild -u <github-token> -t 4.3.0 will only upload the binary for the
4.3.0 target.
You can use
prebuild --upload-all to upload all files from the
./prebuilds folder.
You can use
prebuild --upload --tag-prefix <prefix> for specific tag prefixes for the release. The default prefix is
v and will result in a tag with an appended version number, for example
v1.0.0. For lerna you can use the package name e.g.
prebuild --tag-prefix some-package@ and the binaries will be released on the appropriate package's tags, for example
some-package@1.0.0.
A GitHub token is needed for two reasons:
To create a token:
Generate new token button
Generate token button, see below
The default scopes should be fine.
Native modules that are designed to work with Node-API, which was previously known as N-API, must explicitly declare the Node-API version(s) against which they can build. This is accomplished by including a
binary property on the module's
package.json file. For example:
"binary": {
"napi_versions": [2,3]
}
In the absence of a need to compile against a specific Node-API version, the value
3 is a good choice as this is the Node-API version that was supported when Node-API left experimental status.
Modules that are built against a specific Node-API version will continue to operate indefinitely, even as later versions of Node-API are introduced.
NAPI_VERSION Value
The Node-API header files supplied with Node use the
NAPI_VERSION preprocessor value supplied by the user to configure each build to the specific Node-API version for which the native addon is being built. In addition, the module's C/C++ code can use this value to conditionally compile code based on the Node-API version it is being compiled against.
prebuild supports two build backends:
node-gyp and
cmake-js. The
NAPI_VERSION value is configured differently for each backend.
The following code must be included in the
binding.gyp file of modules targeting Node-API:
"defines": [
"NAPI_VERSION=<(napi_build_version)",
]
The following line must be included in the
CMakeLists.txt file of modules targeting Node-API:
add_compile_definitions(NAPI_VERSION=${napi_build_version})
prebuild arguments
The
--runtime argument must be
napi to request Node-API builds. When requesting Node-API builds, the module's
package.json file must include a
binary property as described above. And the
binding.gyp file must include a define for
NAPI_VERSION as described above.
One or more
--target arguments may be specified to request builds for specific Node-API versions. Node-API versions are positive integer values. Alternatively,
--all may be used to request builds for all Node-API versions supported by the module.
In the absence of both
--target and
--all arguments,
prebuild will build the most current version of the module supported by the Node instance performing the build.
$ prebuild -h
prebuild [options]
--target -t version (version to build or install for)
--runtime -r runtime (Node runtime [node, napi, electron or node-webkit] to build or install for, default is node)
--arch -a arch (architecture to build or install for [default: process.arch])
--all (prebuild for all known abi versions)
--upload -u [gh-token] (upload prebuilds to github)
--upload-all -u [gh-token] (upload all files from ./prebuilds folder to github)
--tag-prefix <prefix> (github tag prefix, default is "v")
--preinstall -i script (run this script before prebuilding)
--prepack -c script (run this script before packing, can be used to codesign)
--path -p path (make a prebuild here)
--include-regex (regex to match files that will be distributed [default: '\.node$'])
--libc (use provided libc rather than system default)
--backend (specify build backend, default is 'node-gyp')
--format (specify additional parameters for `node-gyp` backend)
--strip (strip debug information)
--debug (set Debug or Release configuration)
--verbose (log verbosely)
--version (print prebuild version and exit)
var prebuild = require('prebuild')
Options:
.log (optional)
.preinstall (optional)
.gyp Provide a custom
node-gyp instance (optional)
.backend Provide a custom
node-gyp instance via string. Alternatives are
'node-gyp',
'node-ninja',
'nw-gyp' and
'cmake-js' (optional, defaults to
'node-gyp')
.args Additional command line arguments to
node-gyp (optional)
.debug Pass in
--debug on command line to gyp backend (optional)
Example:
prebuild.build({}, version, function (err) {
// ...
})
.debug Download or build a debug build (default:
false)
.arch Processor architecture (default:
process.arch)
prebuild
If you want to hack on
prebuild you need an environment to play around with. We recommend a setup similar
to the following:
prebuild
$ git clone git@github.com:<your-nick>/prebuild
$ cd prebuild && npm link && cd ..
$ git clone git@github.com:<your-nick>/some-native-module
Since you did
npm link on
prebuild it will be installed globally. Now you can go ahead and try things out.
$ cd some-native-module
$ prebuild --all --strip -u <github-token>
This command would:
some-native-module for all supported targets and store them in
./prebuilds/
Before you commit your changes and send us a pull request, do run
npm test.
MIT