A "virtual" list component that renders only visible rows of a given data set.

Useful for those super important business applications where one must show all million rows.

Usage Example

Provide the list of items as data , an item renderer as renderRow , and the height of a single row as rowHeight . Everything else is optional.

<VirtualList data={[ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]} renderRow={ row => < div > {row} </ div > } rowHeight={ 22 } overscanCount={ 10 } sync />

Props

Prop Type Description data Array List of data items renderRow Function Renders a single row rowHeight Number Static height of a row sync Boolean If true , forces synchronous rendering * overscanCount Number Number of extra rows to render above and below visible list. Defaults to 10. **

* About synchronous rendering: It's best to try without sync enabled first. If the normal async rendering behavior is fine, it's best to leave sync turned off. If you're seeing flickering, enabling sync will ensure every update gets out to the screen without dropping renders, but does so at the expense of actual framerate.

** Why overscan? Rendering normalized blocks of rows reduces the number of DOM interactions by grouping all row renders into a single atomic update.

Without Overscan With Overscan

Simple Example

View this example on JSFiddle

import VirtualList from 'preact-virtual-list' ; const DATA = []; for ( let x= 1e5 ; x--; ) DATA[x] = `Item # ${x+ 1 } ` ; class Demo extends Component { rowHeight = 30 ; renderRow(row) { return < div class = "row" > {row} </ div > ; } render() { return ( < VirtualList sync class = "list" data = {DATA} rowHeight = {this.rowHeight} renderRow = {this.renderRow} /> ); } } render(Demo, document.body);

Functional Example

View this example on JSFiddle

import VirtualList from 'preact-virtual-list' ; const DATA = []; for ( let x= 1e5 ; x--; ) DATA[x] = `Item # ${x+ 1 } ` ; const Row = row => ( < div class = "row" > {row} </ div > ); render(( < VirtualList data = {DATA} rowHeight = {30} renderRow = {Row} /> ), document.body);

License

MIT