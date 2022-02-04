Render JSX and Preact components to an HTML string.
Works in Node & the browser, making it useful for universal/isomorphic rendering.
>> Cute Fox-Related Demo (@ CodePen) <<
import render from 'preact-render-to-string';
import { h } from 'preact';
/** @jsx h */
let vdom = <div class="foo">content</div>;
let html = render(vdom);
console.log(html);
// <div class="foo">content</div>
import render from 'preact-render-to-string';
import { h, Component } from 'preact';
/** @jsx h */
// Classical components work
class Fox extends Component {
render({ name }) {
return <span class="fox">{ name }</span>;
}
}
// ... and so do pure functional components:
const Box = ({ type, children }) => (
<div class={`box box-${type}`}>{ children }</div>
);
let html = render(
<Box type="open">
<Fox name="Finn" />
</Box>
);
console.log(html);
// <div class="box box-open"><span class="fox">Finn</span></div>
import express from 'express';
import { h } from 'preact';
import render from 'preact-render-to-string';
/** @jsx h */
// silly example component:
const Fox = ({ name }) => (
<div class="fox">
<h5>{ name }</h5>
<p>This page is all about {name}.</p>
</div>
);
// basic HTTP server via express:
const app = express();
app.listen(8080);
// on each request, render and return a component:
app.get('/:fox', (req, res) => {
let html = render(<Fox name={req.params.fox} />);
// send it back wrapped up as an HTML5 document:
res.send(`<!DOCTYPE html><html><body>${html}</body></html>`);
});