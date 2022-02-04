openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

preact-render-to-string

by preactjs
5.1.19 (see all)

📄 Universal rendering for Preact: render JSX and Preact components to HTML.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

525K

GitHub Stars

456

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

preact-render-to-string

NPM Build status

Render JSX and Preact components to an HTML string.

Works in Node & the browser, making it useful for universal/isomorphic rendering.

>> Cute Fox-Related Demo (@ CodePen) <<

Render JSX/VDOM to HTML

import render from 'preact-render-to-string';
import { h } from 'preact';
/** @jsx h */

let vdom = <div class="foo">content</div>;

let html = render(vdom);
console.log(html);
// <div class="foo">content</div>

Render Preact Components to HTML

import render from 'preact-render-to-string';
import { h, Component } from 'preact';
/** @jsx h */

// Classical components work
class Fox extends Component {
    render({ name }) {
        return <span class="fox">{ name }</span>;
    }
}

// ... and so do pure functional components:
const Box = ({ type, children }) => (
    <div class={`box box-${type}`}>{ children }</div>
);

let html = render(
    <Box type="open">
        <Fox name="Finn" />
    </Box>
);

console.log(html);
// <div class="box box-open"><span class="fox">Finn</span></div>

Render JSX / Preact / Whatever via Express!

import express from 'express';
import { h } from 'preact';
import render from 'preact-render-to-string';
/** @jsx h */

// silly example component:
const Fox = ({ name }) => (
    <div class="fox">
        <h5>{ name }</h5>
        <p>This page is all about {name}.</p>
    </div>
);

// basic HTTP server via express:
const app = express();
app.listen(8080);

// on each request, render and return a component:
app.get('/:fox', (req, res) => {
    let html = render(<Fox name={req.params.fox} />);
    // send it back wrapped up as an HTML5 document:
    res.send(`<!DOCTYPE html><html><body>${html}</body></html>`);
});

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial