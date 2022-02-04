Render JSX and Preact components to an HTML string.

Works in Node & the browser, making it useful for universal/isomorphic rendering.

>> Cute Fox-Related Demo (@ CodePen) <<

Render JSX/VDOM to HTML

import render from 'preact-render-to-string' ; import { h } from 'preact' ; let vdom = < div class = "foo" > content </ div > ; let html = render(vdom); console .log(html);

Render Preact Components to HTML

import render from 'preact-render-to-string' ; import { h, Component } from 'preact' ; class Fox extends Component { render({ name }) { return < span class = "fox" > { name } </ span > ; } } const Box = ( { type, children } ) => ( < div class = { ` box box- ${ type }`}> { children } </ div > ); let html = render( < Box type = "open" > < Fox name = "Finn" /> </ Box > ); console.log(html); // < div class = "box box-open" > < span class = "fox" > Finn </ span > </ div >

Render JSX / Preact / Whatever via Express!

import express from 'express' ; import { h } from 'preact' ; import render from 'preact-render-to-string' ; const Fox = ( { name } ) => ( < div class = "fox" > < h5 > { name } </ h5 > < p > This page is all about {name}. </ p > </ div > ); const app = express(); app.listen( 8080 ); app.get( '/:fox' , (req, res) => { let html = render( < Fox name = {req.params.fox} /> ); // send it back wrapped up as an HTML5 document: res.send(` < html > < body > ${html} </ body > </ html > `); });

License

MIT