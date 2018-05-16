preact-render-spy is a package designed to cover many of the use cases for testing preact components. The API is roughly modeled after enzyme, but we do not support as many options currently.
We do our best to support Node.JS v6.11.0 and up, and speficially testing with jest, though other test runners should have no problems.
import {h} from 'preact';
import {shallow} from 'preact-render-spy';
import Testable from './testable';
it('lets you do cool things with preact components', () => {
const context = shallow(<Testable />);
expect(context.find('div').contains(<a>link</a>)).toBeTruthy();
context.find('[onClick]').simulate('click');
expect(context.find('a').text()).toBe('clicked');
});
The main render method takes some arbitrary JSX and replaces any component nodes with spies which wrap the component. These spies then look at the rendered output of the second level of JSX and stores a big map of all the JSX virtual DOM nodes that have been created by your component.
There is also concept of limiting the
depth of the rendering such that it will only resolve
a certain number of levels deep in the component tree. The
depth of the default renderer
is set to
Infinity, and we provide another renderer called
shallow to render with
{ depth: 1 }.
We provide a plugin for rendering your jsx snapshots to a formatted string that you can enable using the jest configuration:
{
"snapshotSerializers": [ "preact-render-spy/snapshot" ]
}
We export a
config object which you can use to change some of the internal options.
The values shown in this section are the defaults:
import {config} from 'preact-render-spy';
// This property is used by the spy renderer to pass information to the spies about where
// they are in the vdom tree, it is generally removed from the properties passed down to your
// component, but it might show up in some cases, and we want you to be able to pick it.
config.SPY_PRIVATE_KEY = 'SPY_PRIVATE_KEY';
// These options are passed to preact-render-to-string/jsx whenever you snapshot a VNode or
// FindWrapper (and on the FindWrapper's toString method)
config.toStringOptions = { shallow: true, skipFalseAttributes: false };
// This option allows you to use a custom DOM implementation instead of relying on a global
// document.createDocumentFragment()
config.createFragment = () => document.createDocumentFragment();
deep(jsx, {depth = Infinity} = {})
Creates a new
RenderContext and renders using
opts.depth to specify how many components deep
it should allow the renderer to render. Also exported as
render and
default.
Example:
const Deeper = () => <div>Until Infinity!</div>;
const Second = () => <Deeper />;
const First = () => <Second />;
let context;
context = deep(<First />);
expect(context.find('div').text()).toBe('Until Infinity!');
context = deep(<First />, { depth: 2 });
// We rendered First and Second, but not Deeper, so we never render a <div>
expect(context.find('div').length).toBe(0);
shallow(jsx)
Creates a new
RenderContext with
{ depth: 1 }.
RenderContext#find(selector)
Given a rendered context,
find accepts a "css like" language of selectors to search through the
rendered vdom for given nodes. NOTE: We only support this very limited set of "selectors", and no nesting.
We may expand this selector language in future versions, but it acheives our goals so far!
find('.selector') - searches for any nodes with
class or
className attribute that matches
selector
find('#selector') - searches for any nodes with an
id attribute that matches
selector
find('[selector]') - searches for any nodes which have an attribute named
selector
find('Selector') - searches for any nodes which have a nodeName that matches
Selector,
this will search for function/classes whos
name is
Selector, or
displayName is
Selector.
If the
Selector starts with a lower case letter, it will also check for tags like
div.
find(<Selector simple="attributes" class="working" />) - searches for any nodes whos nodeName equals
Selector
and attributes match the ones given in the JSX. NOTE: This does not support children, just simple attributes.
Can be useful to find components from minified output that don't include display names.
.find(<ImportedComponent />) will look for JSX nodes using the same
ImportedComponent function.
This will return you a
FindWrapper which has other useful methods for testing.
RenderContext extends
FindWrapper
Like
#find(selector)
RenderContext has the rest of
FindWrapper's methods.
RenderContext#render(jsx)
Renders the root level jsx node using the same depth initially requested. This can be useful for testing
componentWillReceiveProps hooks.
Example:
const Node = ({name}) => <div>{name}</div>
const context = shallow(<Node name="example" />);
expect(context.find('div').text()).toBe('example');
context.render(<Node name="second" />);
expect(context.find('div').text()).toBe('second');
RenderContext.rerender()
Calls
preact.rerender() which performs any state changes in the render queue.
FindWrapper
Contains a selection of nodes from
RenderContext#find(selector).
Has numeric indexed properties and length like an array.
FindWrapper#at(index)
Returns another
FindWrapper at the specific index in the selection. Similar to
wrapper[0] but will
allow using other
FindWrapper methods on the result.
FindWrapper#attr(name)
Requires a single node selection to work.
Returns the value of the
name attribute on the jsx node.
FindWrapper#attrs()
Requires a single node selection to work. Returns a copy of the attributes passed to the jsx node.
FindWrapper#component()
Requires a single node, which is a class based component.
Returns the Spied component. preact-render-spy creates a subclass of your components that enable us to spy things, you'll get a
class Spy extends YourComponent instance.
Example:
const context = shallow(<MyComponent />);
expect(context.component()).toBeInstanceOf(MyComponent);
FindWrapper#contains(vdom)
Searches for any children matching the vdom or text passed.
FindWrapper#children()
Returns
FindWrapper with children of current wrapper.
FindWrapper#childAt(index)
Returns
FindWrapper with child at given index.
This has the same effect as calling
wrapper.children().at(index).
const context = shallow(<List items={items} />);
expect(context.childAt(1).text()).toBe('Second list element');
FindWrapper#exists()
Returns whether or not given node exists.
FindWrapper#filter(selector)
Returns a new
FindWrapper with a subset of the previously selected elements given the selector argument.
Uses the same possible selectors as
RenderContext#find(selector).
FindWrapper#map(fn)
Maps array of nodes from this
FindWrapper to another array.
Each node is passed in as a
FindWrapper to the map function along with index number of element.
const context = shallow((
<ul>
<li class="item">first</li>
<li class="item">second</li>
<li class="item">third</li>
</ul>
));
const items = context.find('.item').map(node => node.text());
expect(items).toEqual(['first', 'second', 'third']);
FindWrapper#find(selector)
Selects descendents of the elements previously selected. Returns a new
FindWrapper with the newly selected elements.
Uses the same possible selectors as
RenderContext#find(selector).
FindWrapper#first()
Returns another
FindWrapper at the first index in the selection.
FindWrapper#last()
Returns another
FindWrapper at the last index in the selection.
FindWrapper#setState(newState)
Requires a single node, which is a class based component.
Allows you to set the state of a rendered component. Automatically
rerender()s the view.
Example:
const context = shallow(<ClickCounter />);
context.setState({ count: 2 });
expect(context.text()).toEqual('2');
FindWrapper#simulate(event, ...args)
Looks for an attribute properly named
onEvent or
onEventCapture and calls it, passing the arguments.
FindWrapper#state(key)
Requires a single node, which is a class based component.
Reads the current state from the component. When passed
key, this is essentially shorthand
state(key) === state()[key].
Example:
const context = shallow(<ClickCounter />);
expect(context.state()).toEqual({ count: 0 });
context.find('[onClick]').simulate('click');
expect(context.state('count')).toEqual(1);
FindWrapper#text()
Returns the flattened string of any text children of any child component.
FindWrapper#output()
Requires a single Component or functional node. Returns the vdom output of the given component. Any Component or functional nodes will be "recursive" up to the depth you specified. I.E.:
Example:
const Second = ({ children }) => <div>second {children}</div>;
const First = () => <Second>first</Second>;
// rendered deep, we get the div output
expect(deep(<First />).output()).toEqual(<div>second first</div>);
// rendered shallow, we get the <Second> jsx node back
expect(shallow(<First />).output()).toEqual(<Second>first</Second>);
There are many examples in the source files. Some tests specific to shallow, tests specific to deep, and many more tests against both.
class ClickCount extends Component {
constructor(...args) {
super(...args);
this.state = {count: 0};
this.onClick = this.onClick.bind(this);
}
onClick() {
this.setState({count: this.state.count + 1});
}
render({}, {count}) {
return <div onClick={this.onClick}>{count}</div>;
}
}
const context = shallow(<ClickCount/>);
expect(context.find('div').contains('0')).toBeTruthy();
context.find('[onClick]').simulate('click');
expect(context.find('div').contains('1')).toBeTruthy();
import { h, Component } from 'preact';
import { shallow } from 'preact-render-spy';
class Unmount extends Component {
componentWillUnmount() {
this.props.onUnmount(this);
}
render() {
return <div>Unmount me</div>;
}
}
it('triggers unmount', () => {
const trigger = jest.fn();
const context = shallow(<Unmount onUnmount={trigger} />);
expect(trigger).not.toHaveBeenCalled();
// This will trigger the componentWillUnmount
context.render(null);
expect(trigger).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
import { h, Component } from 'preact';
import { shallow } from 'preact-render-spy';
class ReceivesProps extends Component {
constructor(props) {
this.state = { value: props.value };
}
componentWillReceiveProps({ value }) {
if (value !== this.props.value) {
this.setState({ value: `_${value}_` })
}
}
render() {
return <div>{this.state.value}</div>
}
}
it('receives props', () => {
const context = shallow(<ReceivesProps value="test" />);
expect(context.text()).toBe('test');
context.render(<ReceivesProps value="second" />);
expect(context.text()).toBe('_second_');
});