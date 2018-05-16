preact-render-spy is a package designed to cover many of the use cases for testing preact components. The API is roughly modeled after enzyme, but we do not support as many options currently.

We do our best to support Node.JS v6.11.0 and up, and speficially testing with jest, though other test runners should have no problems.

Expressive Testing Example:

import {h} from 'preact' ; import {shallow} from 'preact-render-spy' ; import Testable from './testable' ; it( 'lets you do cool things with preact components' , () => { const context = shallow( < Testable /> ); expect(context.find('div').contains( < a > link </ a > )).toBeTruthy(); context.find('[onClick]').simulate('click'); expect(context.find('a').text()).toBe('clicked'); });

How it works

The main render method takes some arbitrary JSX and replaces any component nodes with spies which wrap the component. These spies then look at the rendered output of the second level of JSX and stores a big map of all the JSX virtual DOM nodes that have been created by your component.

There is also concept of limiting the depth of the rendering such that it will only resolve a certain number of levels deep in the component tree. The depth of the default renderer is set to Infinity , and we provide another renderer called shallow to render with { depth: 1 } .

Jest Snapshot support

We provide a plugin for rendering your jsx snapshots to a formatted string that you can enable using the jest configuration:

{ "snapshotSerializers" : [ "preact-render-spy/snapshot" ] }

Configuration

We export a config object which you can use to change some of the internal options. The values shown in this section are the defaults:

import {config} from 'preact-render-spy' ; config.SPY_PRIVATE_KEY = 'SPY_PRIVATE_KEY' ; config.toStringOptions = { shallow : true , skipFalseAttributes : false }; config.createFragment = () => document .createDocumentFragment();

Exported Methods

Creates a new RenderContext and renders using opts.depth to specify how many components deep it should allow the renderer to render. Also exported as render and default .

Example:

const Deeper = () => < div > Until Infinity! </ div > ; const Second = () => <Deeper />; const First = () => <Second />; let context; context = deep(<First />); expect(context.find('div').text()).toBe('Until Infinity!'); context = deep(<First />, { depth: 2 }); // We rendered First and Second, but not Deeper, so we never render a <div> expect(context.find('div').length).toBe(0);

Creates a new RenderContext with { depth: 1 } .

Given a rendered context, find accepts a "css like" language of selectors to search through the rendered vdom for given nodes. NOTE: We only support this very limited set of "selectors", and no nesting. We may expand this selector language in future versions, but it acheives our goals so far!

find('.selector') - searches for any nodes with class or className attribute that matches selector

- searches for any nodes with or attribute that matches find('#selector') - searches for any nodes with an id attribute that matches selector

- searches for any nodes with an attribute that matches find('[selector]') - searches for any nodes which have an attribute named selector

- searches for any nodes which have an attribute named find('Selector') - searches for any nodes which have a nodeName that matches Selector , this will search for function/classes whos name is Selector , or displayName is Selector . If the Selector starts with a lower case letter, it will also check for tags like div .

- searches for any nodes which have a nodeName that matches , this will search for function/classes whos is , or is . If the starts with a lower case letter, it will also check for tags like . find(<Selector simple="attributes" class="working" />) - searches for any nodes whos nodeName equals Selector and attributes match the ones given in the JSX. NOTE: This does not support children, just simple attributes. Can be useful to find components from minified output that don't include display names. .find(<ImportedComponent />) will look for JSX nodes using the same ImportedComponent function.

This will return you a FindWrapper which has other useful methods for testing.

RenderContext extends FindWrapper

Like #find(selector) RenderContext has the rest of FindWrapper 's methods.

Renders the root level jsx node using the same depth initially requested. This can be useful for testing componentWillReceiveProps hooks.

Example:

const Node = ( {name} ) => < div > {name} </ div > const context = shallow(<Node name="example" />); expect(context.find('div').text()).toBe('example'); context.render(<Node name="second" />); expect(context.find('div').text()).toBe('second');

Calls preact.rerender() which performs any state changes in the render queue.

FindWrapper

Contains a selection of nodes from RenderContext#find(selector) . Has numeric indexed properties and length like an array.

Returns another FindWrapper at the specific index in the selection. Similar to wrapper[0] but will allow using other FindWrapper methods on the result.

Requires a single node selection to work. Returns the value of the name attribute on the jsx node.

Requires a single node selection to work. Returns a copy of the attributes passed to the jsx node.

Requires a single node, which is a class based component. Returns the Spied component. preact-render-spy creates a subclass of your components that enable us to spy things, you'll get a class Spy extends YourComponent instance.

Example:

const context = shallow( < MyComponent /> ); expect(context.component()).toBeInstanceOf(MyComponent);

Searches for any children matching the vdom or text passed.

Returns FindWrapper with children of current wrapper.

Returns FindWrapper with child at given index. This has the same effect as calling wrapper.children().at(index) .

const context = shallow( < List items = {items} /> ); expect(context.childAt(1).text()).toBe('Second list element');

Returns whether or not given node exists.

Returns a new FindWrapper with a subset of the previously selected elements given the selector argument.

Uses the same possible selectors as RenderContext#find(selector) .

Maps array of nodes from this FindWrapper to another array. Each node is passed in as a FindWrapper to the map function along with index number of element.

const context = shallow(( < ul > < li class = "item" > first </ li > < li class = "item" > second </ li > < li class = "item" > third </ li > </ ul > )); const items = context.find( '.item' ).map( node => node.text()); expect(items).toEqual([ 'first' , 'second' , 'third' ]);

Selects descendents of the elements previously selected. Returns a new FindWrapper with the newly selected elements.

Uses the same possible selectors as RenderContext#find(selector) .

Returns another FindWrapper at the first index in the selection.

Returns another FindWrapper at the last index in the selection.

Requires a single node, which is a class based component. Allows you to set the state of a rendered component. Automatically rerender() s the view.

Example:

const context = shallow( < ClickCounter /> ); context.setState({ count: 2 }); expect(context.text()).toEqual('2');

Looks for an attribute properly named onEvent or onEventCapture and calls it, passing the arguments.

Requires a single node, which is a class based component. Reads the current state from the component. When passed key , this is essentially shorthand state(key) === state()[key] .

Example:

const context = shallow( < ClickCounter /> ); expect(context.state()).toEqual({ count: 0 }); context.find('[onClick]').simulate('click'); expect(context.state('count')).toEqual(1);

Returns the flattened string of any text children of any child component.

Requires a single Component or functional node. Returns the vdom output of the given component. Any Component or functional nodes will be "recursive" up to the depth you specified. I.E.:

Example:

const Second = ( { children } ) => < div > second {children} </ div > ; const First = () => < Second > first </ Second > ; expect(deep(<First />).output()).toEqual(<div>second first</div>); // rendered shallow, we get the <Second> jsx node back expect(shallow(<First />).output()).toEqual(<Second>first</Second>);

Examples

There are many examples in the source files. Some tests specific to shallow, tests specific to deep, and many more tests against both.

Simulate Clicks:

class ClickCount extends Component { constructor (...args) { super (...args); this .state = { count : 0 }; this .onClick = this .onClick.bind( this ); } onClick() { this .setState({ count : this .state.count + 1 }); } render({}, {count}) { return < div onClick = {this.onClick} > {count} </ div > ; } } const context = shallow( < ClickCount /> ); expect(context.find( 'div' ).contains( '0' )).toBeTruthy(); context.find( '[onClick]' ).simulate( 'click' ); expect(context.find( 'div' ).contains( '1' )).toBeTruthy();

Testing componentWillUnmount

import { h, Component } from 'preact' ; import { shallow } from 'preact-render-spy' ; class Unmount extends Component { componentWillUnmount() { this .props.onUnmount( this ); } render() { return < div > Unmount me </ div > ; } } it( 'triggers unmount' , () => { const trigger = jest.fn(); const context = shallow( < Unmount onUnmount = {trigger} /> ); expect(trigger).not.toHaveBeenCalled(); // This will trigger the componentWillUnmount context.render(null); expect(trigger).toHaveBeenCalled(); });

Testing componentWillReceiveProps