Wraps react-redux up for Preact (8.x and prior), without using preact-compat. Think of this as a version of react-redux that is pre-aliased to use preact in place of React.

See preact-redux-example: a full working example of redux + preact using preact-redux !

💁‍ Compatibility Note: If you're using Preact X (preact@10+), please use the official react-redux library.

Usage Example

This is a contrived example. Please refer to Redux's Usage with React documentation for details on how to work with Redux from Preact.

import { Provider, connect } from 'preact-redux' ; import { h, render } from 'preact' ; const Main = () => ( < Provider store = {store} > < Child /> </ Provider > ); const Child = connect( state => state )( ( { text, setText } ) => ( < input value = {text} onInput = {e => setText(e.target.value)} /> ) ); render( < Main /> , document.body);

License

MIT