Wraps react-redux up for Preact (8.x and prior), without using preact-compat. Think of this as a version of
react-redux that is pre-aliased to use preact in place of React.
See preact-redux-example: a full working example of
redux +
preact using
preact-redux!
💁 Compatibility Note:
If you're using Preact X (preact@10+), please use the official react-redux library.
This is a contrived example. Please refer to Redux's Usage with React documentation for details on how to work with Redux from Preact.
import { Provider, connect } from 'preact-redux';
import { h, render } from 'preact';
const Main = () => (
<Provider store={store}>
<Child />
</Provider>
);
const Child = connect(
state => state
)( ({ text, setText }) => (
<input value={text} onInput={e => setText(e.target.value)} />
) );
render(<Main />, document.body);