preact-redux

by Jason Miller
2.1.0 (see all)

➿ Preact integration for Redux (no shim needed!)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

286

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

preact-redux

NPM travis-ci

Wraps react-redux up for Preact (8.x and prior), without using preact-compat. Think of this as a version of react-redux that is pre-aliased to use preact in place of React.

See preact-redux-example: a full working example of redux + preact using preact-redux!

💁‍ Compatibility Note:

If you're using Preact X (preact@10+), please use the official react-redux library.

Usage Example

This is a contrived example. Please refer to Redux's Usage with React documentation for details on how to work with Redux from Preact.

import { Provider, connect } from 'preact-redux';
import { h, render } from 'preact';

const Main = () => (
    <Provider store={store}>
        <Child />
    </Provider>
);

const Child = connect(
    state => state
)( ({ text, setText }) => (
    <input value={text} onInput={e => setText(e.target.value)} />
) );

render(<Main />, document.body);

License

MIT

