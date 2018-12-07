openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pp

preact-portal

by Jason Miller
1.1.3 (see all)

🛰️ Render Preact components in (a) SPACE 🌌 🌠

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

173

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🌌 preact-portal 🌠

NPM travis-ci

Render Preact components into SPACE*

* a space in the DOM. Sorry.

Use this if you have a component that needs to render children into some other place in the DOM.

An example of this would be modal dialogs, where you may need to render <Dialog /> into <body>.

Demo #1Demo #2
Moving around the DOM by changing into.Open a full-page modal from within a thumbnail.

Installation

Via npm:

npm install --save preact-portal

Usage

import { h, Component, render } from 'preact';
import Portal from 'preact-portal';

class Thumbnail extends Component {
  open = () => this.setState({ open:true });
  close = () => this.setState({ open:false });

  render({ url }, { open }) {
    return (
      <div class="thumb" onClick={this.open}>
        <img src={url} />

        { open ? (
          <Portal into="body">
            <div class="popup" onClick={this.close}>
              <img src={url} />
            </div>
          </Portal>
        ) : null }
      </div>
    );
  }
}

render(<Thumbnail url="//i.imgur.com/6Rp4hbs.gif" />, document.body);

Or, wrap up a very common case into a simple high order function:

const Popup = ({ open, into="body", children }) => (
  open ? <Portal into={into}>{ children }</Portal> : null
);

// Example: show popup on error.
class Form extends Component {
  render({}, { error }) {
    return (
      <form>
        <Popup open={error}>
          <p>Error: {error}</p>
        </Popup>
        ...etc
      </form>
    );
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial