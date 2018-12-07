* a space in the DOM. Sorry.
Use this if you have a component that needs to render children into some other place in the DOM.
An example of this would be modal dialogs, where you may need to render
<Dialog />into
<body>.
|Demo #1
|Demo #2
|Moving around the DOM by changing
into.
|Open a full-page modal from within a thumbnail.
Via npm:
npm install --save preact-portal
import { h, Component, render } from 'preact';
import Portal from 'preact-portal';
class Thumbnail extends Component {
open = () => this.setState({ open:true });
close = () => this.setState({ open:false });
render({ url }, { open }) {
return (
<div class="thumb" onClick={this.open}>
<img src={url} />
{ open ? (
<Portal into="body">
<div class="popup" onClick={this.close}>
<img src={url} />
</div>
</Portal>
) : null }
</div>
);
}
}
render(<Thumbnail url="//i.imgur.com/6Rp4hbs.gif" />, document.body);
Or, wrap up a very common case into a simple high order function:
const Popup = ({ open, into="body", children }) => (
open ? <Portal into={into}>{ children }</Portal> : null
);
// Example: show popup on error.
class Form extends Component {
render({}, { error }) {
return (
<form>
<Popup open={error}>
<p>Error: {error}</p>
</Popup>
...etc
</form>
);
}
}