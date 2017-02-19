openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pp

preact-photon

by Jason Miller
1.3.0 (see all)

🚀 Beautiful desktop apps with Preact + Photon ❤️

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

164

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

preact-photon

NPM travis-ci

A little wrapper around photon to make it cake to use via preact (or React *).

This requires that you already have the photon CSS included in your app.

What does it look like?

Well, this: Preact + Photon = <3 (@ CodePen or JSFiddle)

Usage

import { h, render } from 'preact';
import { Header, Title, Footer, Button } from 'preact-photon';

/** Example app component */
const App = () => (
    <div id="app">
        <Header>
            <Title>Great App</Title>
            <Button icon="home">Home</Button>
        </Header>

        <section>
            Hello there.
        </section>

        <Footer>
            <span>Some great content here.</span>
        </Footer>
    </div>
);

render(<App />, document.body);

Quick Start App

See preact-photon-electron-quick-start for a batteries-included starter app.

License

MIT

* ... though I haven't tested it.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial