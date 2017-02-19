A little wrapper around photon to make it cake to use via preact (or React
*).
This requires that you already have the photon CSS included in your app.
Well, this: Preact + Photon = <3 (@ CodePen or JSFiddle)
import { h, render } from 'preact';
import { Header, Title, Footer, Button } from 'preact-photon';
/** Example app component */
const App = () => (
<div id="app">
<Header>
<Title>Great App</Title>
<Button icon="home">Home</Button>
</Header>
<section>
Hello there.
</section>
<Footer>
<span>Some great content here.</span>
</Footer>
</div>
);
render(<App />, document.body);
See preact-photon-electron-quick-start for a batteries-included starter app.
* ... though I haven't tested it.