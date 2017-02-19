A little wrapper around photon to make it cake to use via preact (or React * ).

This requires that you already have the photon CSS included in your app.

What does it look like?

Well, this: Preact + Photon = <3 (@ CodePen or JSFiddle)

Usage

import { h, render } from 'preact' ; import { Header, Title, Footer, Button } from 'preact-photon' ; const App = () => ( < div id = "app" > < Header > < Title > Great App </ Title > < Button icon = "home" > Home </ Button > </ Header > < section > Hello there. </ section > < Footer > < span > Some great content here. </ span > </ Footer > </ div > ); render( < App /> , document.body);

Quick Start App

See preact-photon-electron-quick-start for a batteries-included starter app.

License

MIT