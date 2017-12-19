A collection of Preact Components that encapsulate Google's Material Design Lite.

Quick Start

Grab the App Skeleton from JSFiddle, Codepen, or Code Sandbox

Using TypeScript? preact-mdl-example is an instant full project setup.

Installation

npm install --save material-design-lite preact-mdl

What does it look like?

See for yourself - preact-mdl powers ESBench and Nectarine.

Here's some live-action demos:

Usage

Add MDL stylesheets to your html

< html style = "height: 100%; width: 100%;" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta name = viewport content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://code.getmdl.io/1.2.1/material.indigo-pink.min.css" > < title > Preact-mdl Example </ title > </ head > < body style = "height: 100%; width: 100%;" > < script src = "/bundle.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Import mdl module and components from preact-mdl

import { h, Component } from 'preact' ; import mdl from 'material-design-lite/material' ; import { Button } from 'preact-mdl' ; export default class MyButton extends Component { render() { return ( < div > < Button > I am button! </ Button > </ div > ) } }

Demos

For now, browse these Open Source projects using preact-mdl :

License

MIT