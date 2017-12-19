A collection of Preact Components that encapsulate Google's Material Design Lite.
Grab the App Skeleton from JSFiddle, Codepen, or Code Sandbox
Using TypeScript? preact-mdl-example is an instant full project setup.
npm install --save material-design-lite preact-mdl
See for yourself -
preact-mdl powers ESBench and Nectarine.
Here's some live-action demos:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html style="height: 100%; width: 100%;">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name=viewport content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://code.getmdl.io/1.2.1/material.indigo-pink.min.css">
<title>Preact-mdl Example</title>
</head>
<body style="height: 100%; width: 100%;">
<script src="/bundle.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
import { h, Component } from 'preact';
import mdl from 'material-design-lite/material';
import { Button } from 'preact-mdl';
export default class MyButton extends Component {
render() {
return(
<div>
<Button>I am button!</Button>
</div>
)
}
}
For now, browse these Open Source projects using
preact-mdl: