openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pm

preact-mdl

by Jason Miller
2.2.2 (see all)

💥 A collection of Preact Components that encapsulate Google's Material Design Lite.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

61

GitHub Stars

180

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

preact-mdl

NPM travis-ci

A collection of Preact Components that encapsulate Google's Material Design Lite.

Quick Start

Edit Preact Material Design

Grab the App Skeleton from JSFiddle, Codepen, or Code Sandbox

Using TypeScript? preact-mdl-example is an instant full project setup.

Documentation

Installation

npm install --save material-design-lite preact-mdl

What does it look like?

See for yourself - preact-mdl powers ESBench and Nectarine.

Here's some live-action demos:

Usage

  • Add MDL stylesheets to your html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html style="height: 100%; width: 100%;">
<head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <meta name=viewport content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://code.getmdl.io/1.2.1/material.indigo-pink.min.css">
    <title>Preact-mdl Example</title>
</head>
<body style="height: 100%; width: 100%;">
  <script src="/bundle.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
  • Import mdl module and components from preact-mdl
import { h, Component } from 'preact';
import mdl from 'material-design-lite/material';
import { Button } from 'preact-mdl';

export default class MyButton extends Component {
  render() {
    return(
      <div>
        <Button>I am button!</Button>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

Demos

For now, browse these Open Source projects using preact-mdl:

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial