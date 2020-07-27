This repo only works with Preact 8 or lower. The work for preact X+ compatibility was unfortunately suspended due to the given lack of maintainers and their time.
preact components for material-components-web
These components bring material components in an a-la-carte fashion.
You can use
n number of components without taking the weight of any extra code of the components you do not use.
preact-material-components is a thin opinion-less wrapper over material-components-web. Use these for painless integration of these components into your project, without taking the bloat.
Smaller bundles FTW!!!
There are now three distributions:
Location: Package Root /
preact-material-components/<Component>
Who?
Support:
This supports all browsers supported by mwc, JavaScript and TypeScript
Location:
esm directory /
preact-material-components/esm/<Component>
Who?
Support:
This supports most recent browsers, JavaScript and TypeScript
Location:
ts directory /
preact-material-components/ts/<Component>
Who?
Support:
Browser support depends on transpilation/TypeScript configuration and only TypeScript is supported.
If you are using less-loader you have to set strictMath: true option in your webpack config
{
loader: 'less-loader',
options: { strictMath: true }
}
To use theming props like primary/secondary, you'll need to include Theme's css
import 'preact-material-components/Theme/style.css';
https://material.preactjs.com/
P.S.: Let us know if you're using
preact-material-components we would love to hear your experiences.