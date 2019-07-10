Extend Chai with support for asserting JSX equality & contents with support for Preact Components.

(Heavily) inspired by jsx-chai.

Usage

import { h } from 'preact' ; import chai, { expect } from 'chai' ; import assertJsx from 'preact-jsx-chai' ; chai.use(assertJsx); expect( < div id = "1" > a </ div > ).to.deep.equal( < div id = "1" > a </ div > ); expect( < div > < span > foo! </ span > </ div > ).to.contain( < span > foo! </ span > );

Note: in environments like Karma where chai is available as a global, preact-jsx-chai will automatically register itself on import. Don't worry, though, this plugin is smart enough to avoid registering itself multiple times.

Options

There are a few global options available to customize how preact-jsx-chai asserts over VNodes.

Name Type Default Description isJsx Function auto Override the detection of values as being JSX VNodes. functions Boolean true If false , props with function values will be omitted from the comparison entirely functionNames Boolean true If false , ignores function names and bound state, asserting only that the compared props are functions

To set these options:

import { options } from 'preact-jsx-chai' ; options.functions = false ; import jsxChai from 'preact-jsx-chai' ; jsxChai.options.functions = false ;

Assertions

Deep, fully rendered equality/inclusion is checked for: .deep.equal , .eql , .include , and .contain

Shallow, JSX only equality/inclusion is checked for: .equal , .shallow.include , and .shallow.contain

let Outer = ( {a} ) => <Inner a={a}/> let Inner = ({a}) => <div>{a}</div> // JSX tests expect(<Outer />).to.be.jsx expect('Outer').to.not.be.jsx // Deep equality tests expect(<Outer a="foo"/>).to.deep.equal(<Inner a="foo" notRenderedProp="x" />) expect(<Outer a="foo"/>).to.deep.equal(<div>foo</div>/>) expect(<Outer a="foo"/>).to.not.deep.equal(<Inner a="NotBar"/>) expect(<Outer />).to.eql(<Outer />) // .eql is shorthand for .deep.equal expect(<Outer a="foo"/>).to.not.eql(<Inner a="NotFoo"/>) // Shallow Equality tests expect(<Outer a="foo"/>).to.equal(<Inner a="foo" />) expect(<Outer a="foo"/>).to.not.equal(<Inner a="foo" verifiedJSXProp="x" />) expect(<Outer a="foo"/>).to.not.equal(<div>foo</div>) // <Inner /> is not rendered let WrappedOuter = ({a}) => <div id="outer"><Inner a={a} /></div> // Deep includes/contains tests expect(<WrappedOuter a="foo" />).to.include(<div>foo</div>) expect(<WrappedOuter a="foo" />).to.contain(<div>foo</div>) expect(<WrappedOuter a="foo" />).to.contain(<Inner a="foo" />) expect(<WrappedOuter a="foo" />).to.not.include(<div>Bad Div</div>) // Shallow includes/contains tests expect(<WrappedOuter a="foo" />).to.shallow.contain(<Inner a="foo" />) expect(<WrappedOuter a="foo" />).to.not.shallow.include(<div>foo</div>)

License

MIT