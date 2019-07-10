openbase logo
pjc

preact-jsx-chai

by Jason Miller
2.3.2 (see all)

✅ Add JSX assertions to Chai, with support for Preact Components.

Readme

preact-jsx-chai

Greenkeeper badge

NPM travis-ci

Extend Chai with support for asserting JSX equality & contents with support for Preact Components.

(Heavily) inspired by jsx-chai.

Usage

import { h } from 'preact'; /** @jsx h */

import chai, { expect } from 'chai';
import assertJsx from 'preact-jsx-chai';
chai.use(assertJsx);

// check if two JSX DOMs are deeply equal:
expect(
    <div id="1">a</div>
).to.deep.equal(
    <div id="1">a</div>
);

// check if a given JSX DOM contains the given fragment:
expect(
    <div> <span>foo!</span> </div>
).to.contain(
    <span>foo!</span>
);

Note: in environments like Karma where chai is available as a global, preact-jsx-chai will automatically register itself on import. Don't worry, though, this plugin is smart enough to avoid registering itself multiple times.

Options

There are a few global options available to customize how preact-jsx-chai asserts over VNodes.

NameTypeDefaultDescription
isJsxFunctionautoOverride the detection of values as being JSX VNodes.
functionsBooleantrueIf false, props with function values will be omitted from the comparison entirely
functionNamesBooleantrueIf false, ignores function names and bound state, asserting only that the compared props are functions
To set these options:
import { options } from 'preact-jsx-chai';
options.functions = false;

// or:

import jsxChai from 'preact-jsx-chai';
jsxChai.options.functions = false;

Assertions

Deep, fully rendered equality/inclusion is checked for: .deep.equal, .eql, .include, and .contain

Shallow, JSX only equality/inclusion is checked for: .equal, .shallow.include, and .shallow.contain

let Outer = ({a}) => <Inner a={a}/>
let Inner = ({a}) => <div>{a}</div>

// JSX tests
expect(<Outer />).to.be.jsx
expect('Outer').to.not.be.jsx

// Deep equality tests
expect(<Outer a="foo"/>).to.deep.equal(<Inner a="foo" notRenderedProp="x" />)
expect(<Outer a="foo"/>).to.deep.equal(<div>foo</div>/>)
expect(<Outer a="foo"/>).to.not.deep.equal(<Inner a="NotBar"/>)
expect(<Outer />).to.eql(<Outer />) // .eql is shorthand for .deep.equal
expect(<Outer a="foo"/>).to.not.eql(<Inner a="NotFoo"/>)

// Shallow Equality tests
expect(<Outer a="foo"/>).to.equal(<Inner a="foo" />)
expect(<Outer a="foo"/>).to.not.equal(<Inner a="foo" verifiedJSXProp="x" />)
expect(<Outer a="foo"/>).to.not.equal(<div>foo</div>) // <Inner /> is not rendered

let WrappedOuter = ({a}) => <div id="outer"><Inner a={a} /></div>

// Deep includes/contains tests
expect(<WrappedOuter a="foo" />).to.include(<div>foo</div>)
expect(<WrappedOuter a="foo" />).to.contain(<div>foo</div>)
expect(<WrappedOuter a="foo" />).to.contain(<Inner a="foo" />)
expect(<WrappedOuter a="foo" />).to.not.include(<div>Bad Div</div>)

// Shallow includes/contains tests
expect(<WrappedOuter a="foo" />).to.shallow.contain(<Inner a="foo" />)
expect(<WrappedOuter a="foo" />).to.not.shallow.include(<div>foo</div>)

License

MIT

