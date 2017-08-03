This project is a port of react-helmet to Preact, the 3kB lightweight React alternative.
This Preact component will manage all of your changes to the document head with support for document title, meta, link, style, script, noscript, and base tags.
Inspired by:
import {h} from "preact"; /** @jsx h */
import Helmet from "preact-helmet";
export default function Application () {
return (
<div className="application">
<Helmet title="My Title" />
...
</div>
);
};
import {h} from "preact"; /** @jsx h */
import Helmet from "preact-helmet";
export default function Application () {
return (
<div className="application">
<Helmet
htmlAttributes={{lang: "en", amp: undefined}} // amp takes no value
title="My Title"
titleTemplate="MySite.com - %s"
defaultTitle="My Default Title"
titleAttributes={{itemprop: "name", lang: "en"}}
base={{target: "_blank", href: "http://mysite.com/"}}
meta={[
{name: "description", content: "Helmet application"},
{property: "og:type", content: "article"}
]}
link={[
{rel: "canonical", href: "http://mysite.com/example"},
{rel: "apple-touch-icon", href: "http://mysite.com/img/apple-touch-icon-57x57.png"},
{rel: "apple-touch-icon", sizes: "72x72", href: "http://mysite.com/img/apple-touch-icon-72x72.png"}
]}
script={[
{src: "http://include.com/pathtojs.js", type: "text/javascript"},
{type: "application/ld+json", innerHTML: `{ "@context": "http://schema.org" }`}
]}
noscript={[
{innerHTML: `<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="foo.css" />`}
]}
style={[
{type: "text/css", cssText: "body {background-color: blue;} p {font-size: 12px;}"}
]}
onChangeClientState={(newState) => console.log(newState)}
/>
...
</div>
);
};
title,
base,
meta,
link,
script,
noscript, and
style tags.
html and
title tags.
npm install --save preact-helmet
To use on the server, call
rewind() after using
render from
preact-render-to-string
to get the head data for use in your prerender.
Because this component keeps track of mounted instances, you have to make sure to call
rewind on server, or you'll get a memory leak.
import { render } from 'preact-render-to-string'
import Helmet from 'preact-helmet'
const markup = renderToString(<MyApp />);
const head = Helmet.rewind();
// populate some document template using `markup` and `head`
const html = `
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
${head.title.toString()}
${head.meta.toString()}
${head.link.toString()}
</head>
<body>
<div id="content">
${markup}
</div>
</body>
</html>
`;
head contains the following properties:
htmlAttributes
title
base
meta
link
script
noscript
style
Each property contains
toComponent() and
toString() methods. Use whichever is appropriate
for your environment. For htmlAttributes, use the JSX spread operator on the object returned
by
toComponent(). E.g:
const html = `
<!doctype html>
<html ${head.htmlAttributes.toString()}>
<head>
${head.title.toString()}
${head.meta.toString()}
${head.link.toString()}
</head>
<body>
<div id="content">
${markup}
</div>
</body>
</html>
`;
If you are doing server side rendering with Preact, it may be easier to render the document template with Preact as well:
function HTML({head}) {
const attrs = head.htmlAttributes.toComponent();
return (
<html {...attrs}>
<head>
{head.title.toComponent()}
{head.meta.toComponent()}
{head.link.toComponent()}
</head>
<body>
<div id="content">
<MyApp />
</div>
</body>
</html>
);
}
Nested or latter components will override duplicate changes.
<Helmet
title="My Title"
meta={[
{"name": "description", "content": "Helmet application"}
]}
/>
<Helmet
title="Nested Title"
meta={[
{"name": "description", "content": "Nested component"}
]}
/>
Yields:
<head>
<title>Nested Title</title>
<meta name="description" content="Nested component">
</head>
Use a titleTemplate to format title text in your page title
<Helmet
title="My Title"
titleTemplate="%s | MyAwesomeWebsite.com"
/>
<Helmet
title="Nested Title"
/>
Yields:
<head>
<title>Nested Title | MyAwesomeWebsite.com</title>
</head>
Duplicate
meta and/or
link tags in the same component are preserved
<Helmet
link={[
{"rel": "apple-touch-icon", "href": "http://mysite.com/img/apple-touch-icon-57x57.png"},
{"rel": "apple-touch-icon", "sizes": "72x72", "href": "http://mysite.com/img/apple-touch-icon-72x72.png"}
]}
/>
Yields:
<head>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" href="http://mysite.com/img/apple-touch-icon-57x57.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="72x72" href="http://mysite.com/img/apple-touch-icon-72x72.png">
</head>
Duplicate tags can still be overwritten
<Helmet
link={[
{"rel": "apple-touch-icon", "href": "http://mysite.com/img/apple-touch-icon-57x57.png"},
{"rel": "apple-touch-icon", "sizes": "72x72", "href": "http://mysite.com/img/apple-touch-icon-72x72.png"}
]}
/>
<Helmet
link={[
{"rel": "apple-touch-icon", "href": "http://mysite.com/img/apple-touch-icon-180x180.png"}
]}
/>
Yields:
<head>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" href="http://mysite.com/img/apple-touch-icon-180x180.png">
</head>
Only one base tag is allowed
<Helmet
base={{"href": "http://mysite.com/"}}
/>
<Helmet
base={{"href": "http://mysite.com/blog"}}
/>
Yields:
<head>
<base href="http://mysite.com/blog">
</head>
defaultTitle will be used as a fallback when the template does not want to be used in the current Helmet
<Helmet
defaultTitle="My Site"
titleTemplate="My Site - %s"
/>
Yields:
<head>
<title>My Site</title>
</head>
But a child route with a title will use the titleTemplate, giving users a way to declare a titleTemplate for their app, but not have it apply to the root.
<Helmet
defaultTitle="My Site"
titleTemplate="My Site - %s"
/>
<Helmet
title="Nested Title"
/>
Yields:
<head>
<title>My Site - Nested Title</title>
</head>
And other child route components without a Helmet will inherit the defaultTitle.
Usage with
<script> tags:
<Helmet
script={[{
"type": "application/ld+json",
"innerHTML": `{
"@context": "http://schema.org",
"@type": "NewsArticle"
}`
}]}
/>
Yields:
<head>
<script type="application/ld+json">
{
"@context": "http://schema.org",
"@type": "NewsArticle"
}
</script>
</head>
Usage with
<style> tags:
<Helmet
style={[{
"cssText": `
body {
background-color: green;
}
`
}]}
/>
Yields:
<head>
<style>
body {
background-color: green;
}
</style>
</head>
Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.
MIT
react-helmet-example (for React, but still useful)