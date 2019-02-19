Minimal UI Kit for Preact, with reusable components.

Installation

Preact Fluid is available as an npm package.

npm install preact-fluid --save

Usage

Here is a quick example to get you started, it's all you need:

import { render } from 'preact' ; import { Button } from 'preact-fluid' ; function App ( ) { return ( < Button > Hello World </ Button > ); } render( < App /> , document.querySelector('#app'));

Documentation

Check out our documentation website.

Contributing

We'd greatly appreciate any contribution you make. :D

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.