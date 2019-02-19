openbase logo
pf

preact-fluid

by Ajain Vivek
0.9.1 (see all)

✅ A minimal UI kit for Preact

Overview

Categories

Readme

Preact Fluid

Minimal UI Kit for Preact, with reusable components.

Build Status Dependencies DevDependencies code style: prettier HitCount

Installation

Preact Fluid is available as an npm package.

npm install preact-fluid --save

Usage

Here is a quick example to get you started, it's all you need:

import { render } from 'preact';
import { Button } from 'preact-fluid';

function App() {
  return (
    <Button>
      Hello World
    </Button>
  );
}

render(<App />, document.querySelector('#app'));

Documentation

Check out our documentation website.

Contributing

We'd greatly appreciate any contribution you make. :D

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

