Minimal UI Kit for Preact, with reusable components.
Preact Fluid is available as an npm package.
npm install preact-fluid --save
Here is a quick example to get you started, it's all you need:
import { render } from 'preact';
import { Button } from 'preact-fluid';
function App() {
return (
<Button>
Hello World
</Button>
);
}
render(<App />, document.querySelector('#app'));
Check out our documentation website.
We'd greatly appreciate any contribution you make. :D
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.