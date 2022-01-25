openbase logo
preact-devtools

by preactjs
0.0.1 (see all)

Browser extension for inspection Preact applications

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Preact Devtools

Browser extension that allows you to inspect a Preact component hierarchy, including props and state.

Requires Preact >=10.1.0

Screenshot of Preact devtools

Usage

Firstly, we need to import preact/debug somewhere to initialize the connection to the extension. Make sure that this import is the first import in your whole app.

// Must be the first import
import "preact/debug";

// Or if you just want the devtools bridge (~240B) without other
// debug code (useful for production sites)
import "preact/devtools";

Then, download the Preact Devtools extension for your browser:

Contributing

  • Use npm run dev to start a demo page
  • Use npm run watch to rebuild all extensions on any code changes
  • Use npm run build:firefox or npm run build:chrome to create a release build

Chrome:

  1. Go to extensions page
  2. Enable developer mode
  3. Click "Load unpacked"
  4. Select dist/chrome/ folder

Firefox:

  1. Go to addons page
  2. Click the settings icon
  3. Select "Debug addons"
  4. Click "Load temporary addon"
  5. Select the manifest.json in dist/firefox/

For extension reviewers

These commands will build the extension and load it into a browser with a temporary profile. The browser will automatically navigate to preactjs.com. There you can test the extension.

Chrome:

  1. Execute npm run run:chrome
  2. Click on Preact tab in devtools

Firefox:

  1. Exectue npm run run:firefox
  2. Open devtools + click on Preact tab in devtools

