Browser extension that allows you to inspect a Preact component hierarchy, including props and state.
Requires Preact >=10.1.0
Firstly, we need to import
preact/debug somewhere to initialize the connection
to the extension. Make sure that this import is the first import in your
whole app.
// Must be the first import
import "preact/debug";
// Or if you just want the devtools bridge (~240B) without other
// debug code (useful for production sites)
import "preact/devtools";
Then, download the Preact Devtools extension for your browser:
npm run dev to start a demo page
npm run watch to rebuild all extensions on any code changes
npm run build:firefox or
npm run build:chrome to create a release build
Chrome:
dist/chrome/ folder
Firefox:
manifest.json in
dist/firefox/
These commands will build the extension and load it into a browser with a temporary profile. The browser will automatically navigate to preactjs.com. There you can test the extension.
Chrome:
npm run run:chrome
Preact tab in devtools
Firefox:
npm run run:firefox
Preact tab in devtools