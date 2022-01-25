Browser extension that allows you to inspect a Preact component hierarchy, including props and state.

Requires Preact >=10.1.0

Usage

Firstly, we need to import preact/debug somewhere to initialize the connection to the extension. Make sure that this import is the first import in your whole app.

import "preact/debug" ; import "preact/devtools" ;

Then, download the Preact Devtools extension for your browser:

Contributing

Use npm run dev to start a demo page

to start a demo page Use npm run watch to rebuild all extensions on any code changes

to rebuild all extensions on any code changes Use npm run build:firefox or npm run build:chrome to create a release build

Chrome:

Go to extensions page Enable developer mode Click "Load unpacked" Select dist/chrome/ folder

Firefox:

Go to addons page Click the settings icon Select "Debug addons" Click "Load temporary addon" Select the manifest.json in dist/firefox/

For extension reviewers

These commands will build the extension and load it into a browser with a temporary profile. The browser will automatically navigate to preactjs.com. There you can test the extension.

Chrome:

Execute npm run run:chrome Click on Preact tab in devtools

Firefox: