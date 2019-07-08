A generic <Provider /> for preact. It exposes any props you pass it into context. Also provides a merging variant <MergingProvider /> , and utility functions provide and mergingProvide

Usage

Install it via npm:

npm install --save preact-context-provider npm install --save preact-context-provider@preactx

Then import it and use:

import Provider from 'preact-context-provider' ; let OBJ = { a : 'b' }; const App = ( props, context ) => { console .log(context.obj === OBJ) }; render( < Provider obj = {OBJ} > < App /> </ Provider > );

Preact Version Support

By default, the master branch of this repo supports preact 9 and below, and is published in normal patch/minor/major releases to the latest tag in npm. Support for preact X (versions 10+ of preact) is handled in the preactX branch and are always published to the preactx tag in npm. When preact X obtains widespread adoption, the master branch of this project will support preact X and a new major version under latest tag will be published to in npm.

API

Table of Contents

Provider

Adds all passed props , children into context , making them available to all descendants.

To learn about context , see the React Docs.

Parameters

props Object All props are exposed as properties in context , except children

Examples

const Demo = ( props, context ) => { console .log(context); }; render( < Provider a = "b" > < Demo /> </ Provider > ); render( < Provider a = {key1: ' foo '} b = {key2: ' bar '}> < Provider a = {key3: ' buz '} > < Demo /> </ Provider > </ Provider > );

MergingProvider

Similar to Provider, but allows a special mergeProps prop to allow parent supplied context keys with the same name as those provided by the current MergingProvider to be deep merged, instead of replaced.

To learn about context , see the React Docs.

Parameters

props Object All props are exposed as properties in context , except children and mergeProps props.mergeProps Array? If not supplied, all supplied props will be merged with keys already in context. If supplied as an array of strings, it will deep merge any prop names that are present in the array, and missing prop names be overriden by the child like Provider.

All props are exposed as properties in , except and

Examples

import Provider, { MergingProvider } from 'preact-context-provider' ; const Demo = ( props, context ) => { console .log(context); }; render( < Provider a = {key1: ' foo '}> < MergingProvider a = {key2: ' bar '}> < Demo /> </ MergingProvider > </ Provider > ); render( < Provider a = {key1: ' foo '} b = {key2: ' bar '}> < MergingProvider mergeProps = {[ ' a ']} a = {key3: ' baz '} b = {key4: ' buz '}> < Demo /> </ MergingProvider > </ Provider > );

provide

Higher Order Component that wraps components in a Provider for the given context.

Parameters

ctx Object Properties to pass into context (passed to Provider)

Examples

import {provide} from 'preact-context-provider' ; const Demo = ( props, context ) => { console .log(context.a); }; const ProvidedDemo = provide({ a : "b" })(Demo); ProvidedDemo.getWrappedComponent() === Demo; render( < ProvidedDemo /> );

Returns Function A function that, given a Child component, wraps it in a Provider component for the given context.

mergingProvide

Higher Order Component that wraps components in a MergingProvider for the given context.

Parameters

ctx Object Properties to pass into context (passed to MergingProvider)

Examples

import {mergingProvide} from 'preact-context-provider' ; const Demo = ( props, context ) => { console .log(context.a); }; const ProvidedDemo = mergingProvide({ a : "b" })(Demo); ProvidedDemo.getWrappedComponent() === Demo; render( < ProvidedDemo /> ); // "b"

Returns Function A function that, given a Child component, wraps it in a MergingProvider component for the given context.