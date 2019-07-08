A generic
<Provider /> for preact. It exposes any props you pass it into context. Also provides a merging variant
<MergingProvider />, and utility functions
provide and
mergingProvide
Install it via npm:
npm install --save preact-context-provider
# or, for Preact X support
npm install --save preact-context-provider@preactx
Then import it and use:
import Provider from 'preact-context-provider';
let OBJ = { a: 'b' };
const App = (props, context) => {
// now it's exposed to context!
console.log(context.obj === OBJ) // true
};
render(
<Provider obj={OBJ}>
<App />
</Provider>
);
By default, the
master branch of this repo supports preact 9 and below, and is published in normal patch/minor/major releases to the
latest tag in npm. Support for preact X (versions 10+ of preact) is handled in the
preactX branch and are always published to the
preactx tag in npm. When preact X obtains widespread adoption, the
master branch of this project will support preact X and a new major version under
latest tag will be published to in npm.
Adds all passed
props,
children into
context, making them available to all descendants.
To learn about
context, see the React Docs.
props Object All props are exposed as properties in
context, except children
const Demo = (props, context) => {
console.log(context); // "{ a: 'b' }"
};
render(
<Provider a="b">
<Demo />
</Provider>
);
// "{ a: 'b' }"
// lower-level providers override higher providers for any keys that they define
render(
<Provider a={key1: 'foo'} b={key2: 'bar'}>
<Provider a={key3: 'buz'} >
<Demo />
</Provider>
</Provider>
);
// "{ a: { key3: 'buz' }, b: { key2: 'bar' } }"
Similar to Provider, but allows a special
mergeProps prop to allow parent supplied context keys with the same name as those
provided by the current
MergingProvider to be deep merged, instead of replaced.
To learn about
context, see the React Docs.
props Object All props are exposed as properties in
context, except
children and
mergeProps
import Provider, { MergingProvider } from 'preact-context-provider';
const Demo = (props, context) => {
console.log(context); // "{ a: 'b' }"
};
// with mergeProps unspecified, all parent context keys are merged with the ones presently supplied, parent values taking precedence
render(
<Provider a={key1: 'foo'}>
<MergingProvider a={key2: 'bar'}>
<Demo />
</MergingProvider>
</Provider>
);
// "{ a: { key1: 'foo', key2: 'bar' } }"
// when mergeProps is an array, only specified keys are merged, non-specified keys get their value from current node
// in this example, only the 'a' context key is merged. 'b' is overwritten by the lower node
render(
<Provider a={key1: 'foo'} b={key2: 'bar'}>
<MergingProvider mergeProps={['a']} a={key3: 'baz'} b={key4: 'buz'}>
<Demo />
</MergingProvider>
</Provider>
);
// "{ a: { key1: 'foo', key3: 'baz' }, b: {key4: 'buz'} }"
Higher Order Component that wraps components in a Provider for the given context.
import {provide} from 'preact-context-provider';
const Demo = (props, context) => {
console.log(context.a); // "b"
};
const ProvidedDemo = provide({a: "b"})(Demo);
ProvidedDemo.getWrappedComponent() === Demo; // true
render( <ProvidedDemo /> );
Returns Function A function that, given a Child component, wraps it in a Provider component for the given context.
Higher Order Component that wraps components in a MergingProvider for the given context.
ctx Object Properties to pass into context (passed to MergingProvider)
import {mergingProvide} from 'preact-context-provider';
const Demo = (props, context) => {
console.log(context.a);
};
const ProvidedDemo = mergingProvide({a: "b"})(Demo);
ProvidedDemo.getWrappedComponent() === Demo; // true
render( <ProvidedDemo /> ); // "b"
Returns Function A function that, given a Child component, wraps it in a MergingProvider component for the given context.