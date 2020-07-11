createContext for preact
This is an implementation of react's new context api. You can read more about it on react's documentation page. Please have in mind that preact X ships with a context implementation
This package provides the
createContext factory function that can be used
in order to create a context:
import { h } from "preact";
import { createContext } from "preact-context";
const Theme = createContext("dark");
The returned object contains two components: a
Provider and a
Consumer.
Consumer
It can be used in order to consume the provided object:
<Theme.Consumer>{theme => <p>Selected theme: {theme}</p>}</Theme.Consumer>
Alternatively, it can also be used with a render property:
<Theme.Consumer render={theme => <p>Selected theme: {theme}</p>} />
Provider
can be used in order to update the value of a context:
<Theme.Provider value="sunny">
will change "dark" to "sunny" and notify all it's consumers of the change.
This project has been written with typescript.
The
watch script will watch for changes, compile and run the tests.
$ npm i
$ npm run watch
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0
Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source <3 Provided by Sauce Labs